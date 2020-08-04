If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Be alerted immediately that there may be a problem in your house when you install a water leak sensor. Nobody wants to wake up to a flooded basement. If you’re asleep or even just not heading down in the basement for a while, the last thing you want to have happen is to see knee deep water when you head down there. Seeing water underneath your dishwasher can be extremely frustrating as well. A pipe could burst or a bad storm could hit and there’s nothing you can do after the fact to save your precious items. But if you knew that there was a problem when it began, you can take some measures to rescue what you may have in storage. A water leak sensor can be installed and sound an alarm when there is a detection of a leak. This could prove invaluable for your life. We’ve hand selected five of the best water leak sensors and discussed them below to give you an idea of the protection you can have for your home. Let’s take a look.

Keep an eye on your pipes

Placing the Samsung Smart Things Water Leak Sensor under your sink, refrigerator, or washing machine will let you see in places you don’t normally look. This will detect excess water or moisture and send you immediate alerts to your phone. You can also monitor temperature with this, which is great if you are worried about your pipes freezing in the winter. This requires a 32°F – 104°F opening to register a reading. You can choose between an audible alert or a light-up one when a sensitive area has excessive moisture readings. You can program your connected smart devices to shut down electronics automatically to prevent electrocution and damage to your home from water leaks or irregular temperatures. The battery range is between 50 – 130 feet.

Detects excess water or moisture and sends an alert to your phone

Monitors temperatures

Can choose between an audible alert or a light-up one

Your basement deserves to stay dry

Whether you’re worried about a leak or mold growing, the Glentronics Basement Watchdog High Water Alarm is there to help. This will detect leaks before they cost you a ton of money and this will detect moisture before mold begins to form. One 9V alkaline battery can power this for up to five years. You won’t have to install this anywhere, as you can just place it on the floor near a water source. The sensor wire extends six feet and can be lengthened for hard to reach areas. This will detect as little as 1/32″ of water and the alarm will sound for up to three days.

Alarm will sound for up to three days

Detects as little as 1/32″ of water

9V battery can power it for up to five years

Get a reading inside the walls

If you’re worried a pipe may have dripped inside your walls, you should pick up the General Tools Pinless, Non-Invasive, Non-Marring, Digital Moisture Meter. This will help you determine the moisture content of softwood, hardwood, drywall, and masonry, as well as check for water damaged areas to see if moisture is still present. There aren’t any pins in the tool, so it won’t damage your walls when you’re using it. It not only offers audible alerts when it detects something, but you’ll get visual indicators on the meter. It can reach up to 3/4″ deep into the surface and an overall measurement range of 0 to 53% for softwood, 0 to 35% for hardwood and relative readings for wallboard and masonry.

Determines moisture content of woods, drywall, and masonry

Non-marring for your wall

Can reach up to 3/4″ deep into the surface

Monitor your water levels

Rather than wonder if you have a leak, installing the Flume Water Monitor will keep you in the know. This will allow you to monitor and control water usage inside and out, including your irrigation. Alerts can be sent to your smartphone and this can help you lower your water bill. This will take away the guessing when it comes to water usage and there is even a budgeting tool in the app that helps you. It takes only five minutes to install this system and it’s easy to track through the free app.

Allows you to monitor and control water usage

Can help lower your water bill

Takes five minutes to install

A trio for alerting

Don’t only get readings from one place when you have the Govee Wi-Fi Water Sensor 3 Pack. Once connected to your Wi-Fi, this will send you emails, app notifications, and alerts that a leakage has occurred. This features a loud alarm with mute and each water sensor comes with two groups of back water detector probes and one group of front probes for pipe dripping detection. You can use the app to name each sensor, so you know which one may be going off. They are waterproof and offer a terrific value.

Three pack of sensors

Loud alarm with mute

Back water detector probes and front probes for pipe dripping detection

