If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Early coronavirus hot spots in the United States like New York and New Jersey are doing a tremendous job of keeping new infection numbers down. But the bad news is that things are actually still getting much worse right now in several states like Florida, Arizona, California, Texas, and elsewhere. Thanks to an inconceivable lack of leadership, people saw the reopening of nonessential businesses back in June as a sign that they could just go back to living a carefree life. As COVID-19 infection rates skyrocket across the US, we now know that won’t be the case for a very long time.

We all need to adjust and remain vigilant by continuing to be as safe as possible if we want to slow the spread of this potentially deadly virus. At this point, most doctors think we’ll have to continue to wear face masks whenever we leave our homes for at least another year. That might sound extreme, but we’ve already seen what happens when careless people stop wearing masks and practicing social distancing. There’s obviously no way for you to control what most other people do, but you can do your part to keep yourself and your family safe by doing three things in particular. First, practice social distancing. Second, wash your hands with strong hand sanitizer (Purell is in stock right now at Amazon!) anytime you touch an object or surface in a public space. And third, wear a face mask anytime you leave your home.

The hottest option right now for coronavirus face masks that ship promptly is the 50-pack of Jointown 3-layer face masks. They’ve been Amazon’s best-selling face masks for months, and our readers have picked up more than 50,000 boxes of them. They’re on sale right now for just 54¢ per mask thanks to a coupon you can clip, so it’s the perfect time to load up.

Jointown Face Mask, Pack of 50 (5081) $26.95 ($0.54 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

MagiCare KN95 face masks are also very popular with our readers. While the 3-layer masks above are good for everyday use, it’s also smart to have KN95 masks on hand for higher-risk situations. If you’re doing something like riding public transportation somewhere, flying on an airplane, or visiting a doctor’s office, you should definitely use masks like these.

Magicare 4-Ply Mouth Noise Protection Filtration>95%, Compatible with Anti-Fog, Dust-Proof, Adj… $18.95 ($0.95 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

In addition to those great options though, there’s another type of mask you should definitely consider. Both of the masks listed above are disposable, so you definitely need to discard them after one or two uses. But there’s another type of popular face mask on Amazon that’s meant to be washable and reusable for a period of time, and it even has a special added layer of safety that you won’t find on traditional face masks.

Reusable Cotton Face Mask (Pack of 50) $30.99 ($0.62 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

WD37U Reusable Cotton Face Masks look like many other masks you see on Amazon or while you’re out and about. They’re actually made of jersey material, so they sort of look like some homemade face masks you’ve seen around. These are special masks though, and they differentiate themselves from similar offerings in a few important ways.

First of all, they’re 3-layer masks as opposed to the 1-layer face masks that many people make themselves. This means you have much better protection while you’re wearing one, and you’re less likely to spread the novel coronavirus if you’re infected. But what’s really cool about these face masks is the fact that the material has a special antimicrobial coating that kills germs that get stuck on the mask. What’s more, these masks are reusable and the coating is said to last for up to 10 washes.

Popular WD37U Reusable Cotton Face Masks are sold in packs of 50 so you’ll get tons of use out of them if you wash each one a few times and reuse it. They’re also available at a new lower price right now at Amazon, so you’ll only pay 62¢ per mask for either black or white masks!

Reusable Cotton Face Mask (Pack of 50) $30.99 ($0.62 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.