Netflix is adding a ton of content to its streaming service in August, but these are the best new movies and shows we think you should add to your queue this month.

If you were one of the Netflix subscribers who rewatched or watched Avatar: The Last Airbender for the first time this year, you have to watch its sequel, The Legend of Korra.

There are also a few great movies joining the service this month, including Jurassic Park, Nightcrawler, Casino Royale, and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.

August is without a doubt the quietest month of new releases for Netflix so far in 2020, but a drop-off seemed inevitable in the midst of a global pandemic. That said, the highlights are still very exciting, and if I had to make a prediction, I would guess that The Legend of Korra (a direct sequel to Avatar: The Last Airbender) will be the most-watched show of the month. Expect to see it in that fancy new top 10 list that pops up on Netflix now.

There aren’t many returning favorites when it comes to Netflix originals, but the fifth season of Lucifer is making its debut this month. Lucifer aired on Fox for three seasons before getting canceled, but Netflix snatched it up almost immediately, and has since produced two more seasons and plans to make a sixth and final season next year. Season 5 will have 16 episodes, but you’ll only be able to watch the first 8 on August 21st.

Finally, if you would rather settle in and watch a great movie, Netflix has got you covered, as bona fide classics such as Jurassic Park, Casino Royale, and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind are all streaming in August:

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind | August 1st

Jurassic Park | August 1st

Immigration Nation | August 3rd This documentary series offers a unique and nuanced view of the ongoing struggles in America’s broken immigration system.

Nightcrawler | August 10th

Project Power | August 14th When a pill that gives its users unpredictable superpowers for five minutes hits the streets of New Orleans, a teenage dealer and a local cop must team with an ex-soldier to take down the group responsible for its creation.

The Legend of Korra: Book One – Book Four | August 14th

Les Misérables | August 16th

Lucifer: Season 5 | August 21st Lucifer, bored and unhappy as the Lord of Hell, resigns his throne and abandons his kingdom for the gorgeous, shimmering insanity of Los Angeles, where he gets his kicks helping the LAPD…and the savvy detective Chloe Decker in particular.

Aggretsuko: Season 3 | August 27th Retsuko the Red Panda and her death metal karaoke return for another season.

Casino Royale | August 31st

Now that you’ve seen the best, be sure to take a look at the rest — here’s the full list of everything being added to Netflix’s catalog this month, as well as everything that the service will be removing.