A whopping 27 different movies and TV shows are coming to Disney+ in August 2020, and we’ll share the full releases list with you right here.

Highlights include the addition of one of the few remaining Marvel movies that haven’t yet been made available on Disney+, and the hotly anticipated documentary Howard is coming on August 7th.

Disney+ can be bundled with Hulu and ESPN+ for just $12.99 per month, which is less than you’ll pay for a month of Netflix’s premium plan on its own!

A whopping 27 different movies and TV shows are set to be released on Disney+ this month, including a handful that people have been eagerly awaiting. That's right… Hamilton isn't the only big release on Disney+ this summer!

One of the biggest additions this month is Ant-Man and the Wasp, which is set to start streaming on Disney+ beginning August 14th. It’s one of the few Marvel movies that hasn’t been available on Disney’s streaming service, and Avengers fans are excited because it’s a fan-favorite. Another big release in August is Howard, coming on August 7th. This documentary focuses on Disney legend Howard Ashman, and it’s not to be missed. Here’s the full release schedule for August 2020:

Movies

Alice Through the Looking Glass (8/28)

Ant-Man and the Wasp (8/14)

Beauty and the Beast (8/21)

Fantastic Four (8/28)

Howard (8/7)

Magic Camp (8/14)

Phineas and Ferb: the Movie: Candace Against the Universe (8/28)

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time (8/7)

Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge: Adventure Awaits (8/7)

The Greatest Showman (8/14)

The One and Only Ivan (8/14)

The Peanuts Movie (8/7)

X-Men (8/7)

Zombies 2 (8/14)

TV Series



Alaska Animal Rescue: Season 1 (8/21)

Back to the Titanic (8/21)

Hidden Kingdoms of China (8/7)

India’s Wild Leopards (8/14)

Jungle Animal Rescue: Season 1 (8/14)

Mars: One Day on the Red Planet (8/21)

Nature Boom Time: Season 1 (8/14)

Sam’s Zookeeper Challenge: Season 1 (8/14)

Scuba Sam’s World: Season 1 (8/14)

Spaced Out: Season 1 (8/14)

T.O.T.S. Calling all T.O.T.S.: Season 1 (8/14)

T.O.T.S.: Season 1 (8/14)

Wild Cats of India: Season 1 (8/14)

If you're not already a subscriber, it's definitely time to take the leap. Disney+ has thousands upon thousands of hours of great content to watch on its own, but smart people out there will opt for the bundle.

