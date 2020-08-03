If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

People around the web have said that if Apple made a forehead thermometer, it would be something like the sleek and minimalistic iHealth’s No-Touch Infrared Forehead Thermometer.

It’s regularly referred to as the “iPhone of forehead thermometers” because of its elegant design, but it was sold out for a long time on Amazon because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

This great iHealth thermometer now back in stock right now at Amazon, and it’s back down to its lowest price of 2020 thanks to a discount and a coupon you can clip.

There are a few crucial things you need to protect yourself and your family from the novel coronavirus, and by now everyone should know what they are. First and most importantly, you need to wear a face mask at all times when you’re not inside your home. Amazon’s best-selling face masks are on sale right now for just 50¢ each, and you can get a 20-pack of popular MagiCare KN95 face masks on sale for $18.99. Second, you need a powerful hand sanitizer. Purell hand sanitizer is actually in stock right now at Amazon, and you can get best-selling SupplyAID 80% alcohol hand sanitizer as well.

In addition to all those important things, there are also a few high-tech things you should definitely have on hand in the age of the coronavirus. The first is a pulse oximeter, which is a fantastic device to have on hand if you’re exhibiting some symptoms but you’re not certain if you have the flu or COVID-19. This little device measures the oxygen level in your blood which should be somewhere between 95% and 100% when you’re healthy. Some coronavirus patients have been found with readings as low as 50%, and anything under 90% is considered by the Mayo Clinic to be unhealthy.

On top of that, you definitely need a good thermometer that’s accurate and can deliver fast temperature readings. The iHealth No-Touch Infrared Forehead Thermometer is the best-selling model on Amazon and it’s finally back in stock. What’s more, there’s a discount and a coupon available if you hurry. Regularly checking for a fever is considered by many to be even more important than reading blood oxygen levels, so definitely grab an iHealth thermometer before they sell out again. They also happen to be on sale right now at the lowest price of 2020 thanks to a discount and an extra coupon you can clip on the product page.

iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer, Infrared Adult Thermometer for Adults and Kids,Digital I… $46.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here are the main bullet points from iHealth’s Amazon listing:

Ships from the USA.

[ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY FOR EXCELLENT PERFORMANCE] iHealth No-Touch thermometer is backed by testing validated. We provide 3 Ultra Sensitive sensors and the latest smart chip with the optimized algorithm to deliver reliable readings and ensure excellent performance. Just faster, more reliable, safe, and hygienic.

[3 SENSORS] A Ultra-sensitive infrared sensor collects more than 100 data points per second from the forehead. The additional distance and environmental sensors make necessary adjustments to give you accurate readings.

[FOR KIDS & ADULTS] With innovative designs & simple easy to use control by one button, our thermometers are great for adults, kids, and babies.

[GENTLE VIBRATION & XL DIGITS LED DISPLAY] A XL large digits LED screen displays the reading in bright white light, see readings clearly even in total darkness. Gentle vibration notification instead of annoying beep sound, hassle-free when taking someone’s temperature at night.

What You Get: 1 thermometer, 2 AAA batteries, 1 Instruction manual & 1 Quick User Guide, our worry-free 12-month warranty and friendly USA-based customer service since 2010.

iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer, Infrared Adult Thermometer for Adults and Kids,Digital I… $46.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.