It will drive you crazy, trying to figure out exactly where the little pest is. When you hear the buzzing of a fly floating around in your home, your first thought may be to wonder where it came from but the second thought is likely how to get rid of it. Once you’ve been able to corner it or spot it when it lands on something, you probably will look around to see if there’s anything you can grab to swat it. People tend to reach for magazines, newspapers, paper towel rolls or whatever is available to them. But if you have a fly swatter, you’d be able to handle the problem much more efficiently. Fly swatters will help you eradicate bugs in your home and get rid of ones that are flying or crawling all over. If you happen to see some insects crawling on your floor, your fly swatter will take care of them too. Take a look at the five options we’ve highlighted below and take care of your problem.

Spike the insects

Not only will the Smart Swatter Fly Swatter end your bug problem, but it will also pick up the bug afterwards, so you don’t have to go and grab a tissue. This is patented and can kill mosquitoes, spiders, flies, bees, wasps, and other insects. This provides you with 17.9″ x 4″ x 0.1″ of surface area and the area has 904 spikes to smack bugs of any size. Once the bug is stuck on the spikes, you can just bang it on the inside of a trash can to get rid of it. You’ll receive two in a pack, so you can place them in different areas of your house. There is a large opening on the handle to make hanging them easier.

Key Features:

904 spikes to smack bugs of any size

Receive two in a pack

Provides you with 17.9″ x 4″ x 0.1″ of surface area

Zap the problem

You may not want to hang a bug zapper up at your home, but you can still take care of them with electricity with the ZAP IT! Bug Zapper Twin Pack. You can choose between medium or large zappers and a single swing will kill the insects. Hitting them will transfer 3,500 Volts of electricity from the grid to take care of bugs that are crawling or flying. This comes with batteries included, so it’s ready to use right out of the box. To start it, you hit the activation button and the ignition light glows. There is a triple layer of mesh that protects you if you accidentally touch the screen.

Key Features:

Choose between medium or large

3,500 Volts of electricity per swing

Triple layer of mesh to protect you

Get three for your home

Enjoy the flexibility and the power of the PAL&SAM Fly Swatter. This comes in a pack of three with three different colors, giving you options. They are made from eco-friendly and odorless plastic material, so they are harmless to your health. These have a hook hanging design, making them simple to store and know where they are when you might need them. Each one only weighs one ounce and they are 17.5″ long.

Key Features:

17.5″ long

Pack of three

Made from eco-friendly and odorless plastic

Save your home from bugs and yourself from overpaying

You’re not going to find a better value than the Dirza Fly Swatter Pack of 5. This comes with five swatters that are long with a sturdy handle. Each one is slightly over an ounce and the thicker handle can improve your speed when you swat flies. Made from flexible and durable plastic, they won’t scratch your surfaces. They are brightly colored and can be hung from hooks. They each measure 18″ in length for extended reach.

Key Features:

Weigh just over an ounce

Won’t scratch your surfaces

Brightly colored

Reach farther with this large pack

The W4W Bug & Fly Swatter pack comes with six swatters. These have extra long handles and large heads to offer you more coverage. Each one checks in at 20.5″ in length and lets you reach where insects like to hang. There is a thin lip on the swatter head to scoop up and toss away the insects. The aerodynamic design is built for speed and the long opening on the handles allows you to hang them easily.

Key Features:

20.5″ in length

Pack of six with a thin lip on the swatter head

Aerodynamic design

