Are you tired of eating the same old boring vegetables all the time? Sure, it’s a good thing that you’re eating vegetables, as plenty of people avoid them if they can. Nothing was more frustrating as a kid than being told you had to eat them but hopefully as an adult you’ve grown to like at least some vegetables. But if not, there are still fun ways to accessorize your foods if you still have that childish side of you. Using a crinkle cut knife will create a wave, literally. This will change the shape of your foods to have a wave effect, like you may have seen with crinkle French fries. But now, you can make other foods that way too. Add a little bit of fun to your food by choosing any of the crinkle cut knives we’ve highlighted below. Even the pickiest of eaters won’t be able to resist these fun shapes.

Make your meal prep quick and easy

You won’t need to plug anything in to get the right cut on your food when you use the HIC Wavy Crinkle Cutting Tool Serrator. This measures 7.25″ x 5″ and comes with an easy-to-grab handle, so you won’t slip as you’re working your way through your food. This is meant for chopping vegetables, fruits, waffle fries, pickle chips, making egg salad quickly, and creating fancy garnishes for your presentation. The stainless steel blade is sharp, sturdy and durable for effortless slicing. You’ll save time during your preparation, as this is simple to operate and takes up almost no room in your cabinets or drawers. You’ll be able to create fun and healthy snacks to make them more appealing for your kids. This is also great for slicing salad toppings or getting ingredients ready for a stir fry. Use it to slice up strawberries or mushrooms and it’s easier to clean than a mandolin. You just need to hand wash it with soapy water.

Stainless steel blade

Great for slicing salad toppings or stir fry ingredients

Measures 7.25″ x 5″

HIC Wavy Crinkle Cutting Tool Serrator Salad Chopping Knife and Vegetable French Fry Slicer, St… $7.99 Available from Amazon

A great bargain for your kitchen

A small and compact knife, the Joie Fruit and Vegetable Wavy Chopper Knife is smart to have. This is great for making fancy edges and waffle cuts on various fruits and vegetables. This can be used on a variety of foods, such as potatoes, zucchini, cucumbers, melons, carrots, and other firm produce. It is made of stainless steel and the knife is strong and durable with a blade that is super sharp. This will add flair to your food to boost up your salad. This measures 1″ x 4″ x 1″ and will come in either red, green, or purple.

Small knife that comes in three different colors

Made of stainless steel

Strong and durable

Joie Fruit And Vegetable Wavy Chopper Knife, Stainless Steel Blade, Colors Vary $4.99 Available from Amazon

Have a firm grip

The Update International Wood Handle Serrator, 7-Inch will look like a serrator blade your familiy may have had. This is a quality, stainless steel crinkle blade that you can use with many different foods. The double rivet wooden grip handle is easy to hold. It’s safe to put in the dishwasher and it is commercial grade quality. This measures 7.25″ x 7″ x 1.25″, so it’s bigger than any other option we have highlighted, providing more coverage.

Stainless steel crinkle blade

Double rivet wood grip handle

7.25″ x 7″ x 1.25″

Update International Wood handle Serrator, 7-Inch, Stainless Steel $7.90 Available from Amazon

Get more punch per pack

Providing you with not only one but two knives, the Guardians Crinkle Cutters will allow you to have help in the kitchen. This is great for chopping vegetables, cutting fruits, potatoes, ingredients for soup, waffle fries, pickle chips, and others. It is made of stainless steel with a wooden handle. It is comfortable to hold and is the perfect size to fit in your drawer or cabinet. You’ll get two knives in the package, so multiple people can be using one at once while you’re making a meal.

Two knives in the pack

Comfortable to hold

Great for chopping

Crinkle Cutters, Crinkle Cutting Tool French Fry Slicer Stainless Steel Blade Wooden Handle Veg… $11.99 Available from Amazon

For easier slicing

Rather than having a handle on the top, the Happy Sales Vegetable Crinkle Cutter and French Fry Slicer has a separated handle from the blade. This is a decoration tool that is very helpful in the kitchen. It measures 6.75″ x 2.25″ x 0.75″ in size with a wooden handle that’s simple to hold. You’ll be able to make your foods fun to eat.

Decoration tool

Measures 6.75″ x 2.25″ x 0.75″

Separated handle from the blade

Vegetable Crinkle Cutter and French Fry Slicer $6.39 Available from Amazon

