We cover a lot of different headphones here at BGR deals, but there’s one line that outsells everything else no matter how deep the discounts are on rival models.

We’re talking about Apple’s AirPods, of course, which are the best-selling wireless earphones of all time.

All AirPods models are discounted right now on Amazon, but there’s one deal in particular that we need to tell you about: AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case are on sale with a truly massive $60 discount, dropping them to a new all-time low price that’s a whopping $20 cheaper than they were last year on Black Friday.

Head over to Amazon today and you’ll find so many great deals on wireless headphones. For example, Bose 700 wireless noise cancelling headphones that retail for $400 can be bought for as little as $299 today. That’s the lowest price of all time for what many reviewers say represent the single best pair of over-ear ANC headphones ever crafted. Those looking to spend far less money but still get high-quality headphones will find a tremendous deal on Cowin E7 wireless noise cancelling headphones. They retail for $60 and have a staggering 23,000 5-star reviews at Amazon, and a coupon you can clip today cuts them to just $47.99.

Those are all fantastic deals, but there’s another sale you’ll want to check out before you commit. And this particular sale happens to be on a version of the best-selling wireless headphones of all time.

We’re of course talking about Apple AirPods, which start at $159 for the entry-level model if you buy a pair right now from Apple. You can find better prices from most of Apple’s big retail partners like Best Buy and Walmart, but you won’t find deals that are anywhere close to being as good as the one available right now at Amazon.

AirPods Pro have a $15 discount today, which drops them to the same price we saw last year on Black Friday. That’s a fine deal. You can also get Apple’s $159 AirPods 2 for $139 today… but you shouldn’t. Why not, you ask? Because AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case that normally sell for $199 have a massive $59 discount today. That means you can get a pair for just $0.98 more than the entry-level model, even while the entry-level model is $20 off!

Today’s discount on AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case over at Amazon is completely unheard of. These $200 true wireless earphones go on sale fairly often at Amazon, but usually with a $30 discount. If you’re lucky, you might catch them at $159, which is the sale price we saw last year during Amazon’s big Black Friday and Cyber Week blowout sales.

A price of $139.98 is completely unprecedented for this best-selling model, and there’s no chance this deal is going to stick around for very long. In fact, there’s a good chance that today is your first and last opportunity to score a pair at this crazy price.

