Instant Pots are incredibly versatile right out of the box, plus you can extend their functionality in all sorts of new directions with cool accessories.

Among all the accessories out there that we’ve tried, our favorite is an OEM add-on called the Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid that transforms any 6-quart Instant Pot an air fryer, dehydrator, broiler, roaster, and more.

It’s amazing but expensive, with a retail price of $140 — lucky for you, however, it’s on sale right now with a huge discount.

There are so many great Instant Pot accessories out that that expand your multi-cooker’s functionality in any number of different directions. Instant Pots already come with support for as many as 11 different cooking modes, but accessories can serve all sorts of different purposes. In the case of our very favorite Instant Pot accessory, one simple add-on gives you access to even more cooking modes than your Instant Pot already came with — including air frying and dehydrating!

It’s called the Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid and it’s one of the hottest accessories you’ll find because it adds so much great functionality to any 6-quart Instant Pot that you already own. People have been going crazy for it, and it has a best-seller even though it costs $140. It’s worth every penny of that price, but we still don’t recommend paying that much. Why not? Because it’s on sale right now at Amazon for just $79.95!

Here’s some key info about this awesome Instant Pot accessory from Amazon’s product page:

Turn your instant pot into an air fryer: With one quick switch, unlock a whole new set of cooking techniques that allow you to crisp food right in your IP with the Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid

One-touch preset cooking programs: Stop guessing with one-touch smart programs; Even crisp technology ensures tender, juicy meals with a crispy crunch and a golden finish

Easy to use: The detachable air fryer lid for Instant Pot is easy to handle and store, and features simple controls to get you cooking fast

Healthy and tasty: All your deep-fried favorites. Uses up to 95% less oil than deep frying. Perfect for wings, crispy fries, onion rings and more

Compatible with most 6 quart instant pot multi-use pressure cookers: The Air Fryer Lid is only compatible with Instant Pot stainless steel inner pots and is not compatible with ceramic inner pots

Advanced safety: Overheat protection, automatic shutoff and more

Air Fryer accessories: The multi-level air fryer basket with dehydrating and broiling tray is designed for optimal airflow; the protective pad is great for storage and countertop use

The Air Fryer Lid is only compatible with stainless steel inner pots and is not made for use with non-stick ceramic inner pots.

