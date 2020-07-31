Best Buy is running one last big sale of the week, and it also happens to be the final sale of the month.

There are plenty of great deals to be found in Best Buy’s new sale, most of which are only available until the end of the day on Friday.

On top of all that, there are some killer deals at Best Buy today that we definitely need to tell you about. It’s the last big Best Buy sale of the month and the retailer saved some of its hottest deals for last. Best Buy also saved its coolest deal for last, thanks to a solid $50 discount on a best-selling GE air conditioner. You’ll find that and plenty more right here on Best Buy’s site, and our picks for the best deals of the day can be found below. As an added bonus, there’s a 3-day sale on Samsung products that you should also check out.

GE – 250 Sq. Ft. 6,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner

Up to 250 sq. ft. cooling capacity

Allows you to keep a medium-sized room cool. 6,000 BTUs of cooling power

Help keep your space at a comfortable temperature. 24-hour timer

For preset operation and reduced energy consumption. 3 fan-only speeds

Help you ensure air circulation. Electronic controls

Make operation simple. A remote lets you control the unit from a distance. 2-way air direction control

Enables you to achieve optimal circulation. Digital display

Lets you easily monitor current settings for added visibility.

GE – 250 Sq. Ft. 6,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner: $189.99 (save $50)

WD – My Passport SSD 512GB External USB 3.1 Gen 2 Portable Solid State Drive

512GB storage capacity

Provides plenty of space to store music and other media files. USB 3.1 Gen 2 interface

Offers an easy-to-use connection to devices. Backward compatible with USB 2.0 for simple connection to your computer. USB-powered. Automatic backup options

Allow you to use compatible software to back up your files to the server. Password protection and 256-bit AES hardware encryption

Help keep your files secure. Solid state drive with no moving parts

Ensures cool, quiet operation. Time Machine compatible

Back up your entire system directly to the drive. Portable design

Lets you take your data on the go. Compatible with Mac, PC and Apple macOS 10.12 Sierra

For flexible installation options.

WD – My Passport SSD 512GB External USB 3.1 Gen 2 Portable Solid State Drive: $79.99 (save $50)

Conair – ConairMan Deluxe Electric Shaver

Shave while plugged in or away from an outlet

Direct-power capability allows you to use your shaver while it is charging, to minimize wait times. Battery-powered

So you can shave or trim without cords getting in the way. Storage bag

Helps keep the trimmer and accessories organized. Black design

Offers a clean, classic look.

Conair – ConairMan Deluxe Electric Shaver: $29.99 (save $20)

Polaroid Originals – OneStep 2 VF Analog Instant Film Camera

Instantly produces photos

Works with i-Type and Polaroid 600 films. Optical-grade polycarbonate and acrylic coated lens with 106mm focal length

Provides focus zone from 23.6″. Vacuum discharge tube strobe flash

Helps take pictures in a variety of lighting conditions. Long-lasting rechargeable battery

Offers up to 60 days of operation without charging. Self-timer function

Lets you take group photos. Neck strap included

Ensures convenient shooting.

Polaroid Originals – OneStep 2 VF Analog Instant Film Camera: $59.99 (save $30)

Insignia™ – Wireless Noise Canceling Over-the-Ear Headphones

Bluetooth interface

Enables simple wireless pairing with your Bluetooth-enabled device. Wired connection is also available via the provided audio cable. Rechargeable battery

Offers up to 20 hours of music playback. Built-in microphone

Allows you to make phone calls. Echo cancellation and noise suppression

These headphones block out external noise. Over-the-ear headphones

Fit securely and direct music into your ears for full, uninterrupted audio. Foldable design

Allows easy, compact storing. On-ear controls

Let you adjust volume and change audio tracks.

Insignia™ – Wireless Noise Canceling Over-the-Ear Headphones: $44.99 (save $55)

One for All – Streamer Remote

Control up to three devices

Enables easy control of your (IR) streaming devices and the basic functions of your TV and soundbar. Multicolored ring

Once you have set up your devices, the color of the menu ring reflects the devices you are controlling. Four programmable buttons

The Streamer remote features four handy shortcut keys to your favorite streaming services, you will be just one key press away from Amazon Prime, YouTube, Netflix or any other online streaming app. Volume control

This remote lets you assign volume control to a preferred device. Learning function

Allows to fully customize this remote by copying functions directly from your original remote. Batteries required

Four AAA batteries are required to power your remote control.

One for All – Streamer Remote: $19.99 (save $5)

Nextbase – 222G Dash Cam

1080p Full HD recording

Allows capturing sharp high-definition footage at 30 fps using a 6G lens. 140° viewing angle

Provides expansive shooting coverage with extra detail and clarity. 2.5″ IPS display

Offers an enhanced user experience. Built-in G-sensor

Supports emergency video file backup when an accident happens. Built-in accurate GPS

Helps provide important speed and location data. Built-in microphone and speaker

Record audio to compliment the video recordings. Intelligent parking mode

Triggers recording automatically when motion is detected, keeping your car safe when parked. Supports microSD cards up to 128GB

Expand your camera’s storage and recording capabilities with a microSD card (sold separately). Click&Go PRO mount

Ensures easy installation and removing your dash cam with just one hand. Two mounts

This dash camera features suction and adhesive mounting options.

Nextbase – 222G Dash Cam: $69.99 (save $120)