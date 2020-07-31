There are so many great deals right now on Amazon, but some of the best ones from this past week are on the verge of ending or selling out.

In this post, we’ve rounded up five deals in particular that you should take advantage of before they come to an end.

Among the opportunities you’ll find here are a rare chance to order Purell hand sanitizer from Amazon, 3M KN95 face masks, MagiCare KN95 face masks that normally cost $70 per 20-pack for only $1.40 each, and the lowest price ever on Bose 700 ANC headphones.

No one will find it a shock when we tell you about the two best-selling products covered this past week at BGR Deals. Why not? Because they have been among the best-selling products we’ve covered each and every week for the past few months. The best-selling 3-ply face masks on Amazon’s entire site are back down to $0.50 apiece and they’ve been flying off the shelves this past week. Then, top-selling MagiCare KN95 face masks that are great for even better protection against the novel coronavirus to $1.40 each, so tens of thousands of our readers have rushed to stock up on them. If you want the best in the business, you can also snag 3M KN95 face masks and 3M N100 face masks, but they’re going to sell out fast so you’ll need to hurry.

Those are both incredible deals on essential products that everyone needs to have in this day and age. Of course, they’re not the only great deals from Amazon that we covered this past week. Five of the hottest sales of the week are still happening today over at Amazon, and they’re all going to be ending either today or at some point over the weekend. In other words, this is your last chance to get in on the action before it’s too late!

Face masks

As we said before, you’ve got an extremely rare opportunity right now to pick up actual 3M KN95 face masks and 3M N100 face masks. 3M is as good as it gets, and these masks have been flying off the shelves every time they’ve come back in stock. Where the N100 masks are concerned, they’re pricey but worth it since they’re literally the best masks you can get — N100 face masks filter 99.97% of small airborne particles like viruses, compared to around 95% for N95 and KN95 masks.

5pcs Particulate 95% Protection GB2626-2006 PM2.5 type 9551 filter in US stock (NOT In the orig… "$30.00

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

3M 8233PC1-B Lead Paint Removal Respirator - Quantity 10 $170.00 ($17.00 / mask)

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

We mentioned MagiCare KN95 face masks above, and they’ve been a staple among our readers for several months now. Earlier this week, however, they sold out for the first time in a very long time. They’re back in stock right now at $1.40 each, but there’s a good chance prices will soon start to climb again or they might sell out completely.

Magicare 4-Ply Mouth Noise Protection Filtration>95%, Compatible with Anti-Fog, Dust-Proof, Adj… $27.99 ($1.40 / mask)

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Once those are gone, you’ll find a fantastic alternative in Harley Brand KN95 face masks. They’re a bit more expensive at $4.40 each, but they’re also tested by the CDC and found to filter approximately 99% of small airborne particles like human coronaviruses. Needless to say, that’s just about the best performance on the market — N95 and KN95 face masks by definition must filter at least 95% of particulates.

HuiBo Brand 10 Pack Face Protection Mask 95% Filtration > 95% 5 Layer Against Dust, Droplets &… $43.99 ($4.40 / mask)

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Purell hand sanitizer

The first and hottest sale we need to cover here isn’t necessarily a “deal,” so to speak. In fact, prices are inflated so it’s not a bargain at all. But you’ve got a rare opportunity to pick up Purell hand sanitizer and Purell sanitizing wipes on Amazon and we would be remiss if we didn’t give our readers one last chance to do it. Many of the Purell listings we’ve covered this past week are already sold out, but the ones that are left are listed below. These will definitely be gone by the end of this weekend, so you’ll need to hurry if you want some.

Table Top Stand with Advanced Hand Sanitizer Gel, includes (2x) 1000mL Refills $75 for stand and 2 liters

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

PURELL Quick Tabletop Stand Kit, Push-Style Corrugated Tabletop Stand and 2 PURELL NXT Hand San… $75 for stand and 2 liters

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer - 67.6 Fl Oz (2 Liters) $99 for 2 liters

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer Gel 1 OZ Travel Size $3.99

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

GOJO 1000 ml Refill PURELL NXT Hand Sanitizer $37 for 1 33.8oz refill

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Purell Hand Sanitizing Travel Wipes Clean Refreshing Scent 20ct ( Pack of 3) $29.99 for 3 packs

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Once those all sell out — and they WILL sell out — you get Clorox hand sanitizer and best-selling Suave hand sanitizer at much better prices anyway.

Suave Hand Sanitizer Alcohol Based Kills 99.9% of Germs 10 oz,Pack of 6 $26.94 for 6 bottles

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Clorox Commercial Solutions Hand Sanitizer Pump, 16.9 Ounces (02176) $17.73

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fire TV sale

A bunch of Amazon devices are on sale this week, though some deals have already ended — like the discounts on Kindle eBook readers. Amazon’s hottest Fire TV devices are still discounted, however, including a surprise discount on the Fire TV Stick.

Fire TV Stick streaming media player with Alexa built in, includes Alexa Voice Remote, HD, easy… $34.99

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

All-New Toshiba 43LF621U21 43-inch Smart 4K UHD with Dolby Vision - Fire TV Edition, Released 2… $249.99

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

All-New Toshiba 50LF621U21 50-inch Smart 4K UHD with Dolby Vision - Fire TV Edition, Released 2… $329.99

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Bose sale

There are tons of killer deals this week on Bose products, but no deal is hotter than all-time low pricing up to $100 off Bose 700 wireless noise cancelling headphones. Popular QuietComfort 35 ANC headphones are $70 off, Bose Bluetooth earbuds cost just $99 today, and there are two wireless speaker deals you won’t want to miss.

Bose Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones 700, with Alexa Voice Control, Black $299 - $339

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, Noise-Cancelling, with Alexa voice contr… $279.00

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Bose SoundSport, Wireless Earbuds, (Sweatproof Bluetooth Headphones for Running and Sports), Bl… $99.00

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Bose Home Speaker 500 with Alexa voice control built-in, Black $299.00

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Bose SoundLink Micro, Portable Outdoor Speaker, (Wireless Bluetooth Connectivity), Black $79.00

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Blink XT2 wireless cameras

Amazon’s Blink XT2 wireless home security camera systems are just like Arlo cameras, but with one crucial difference. Whereas Arlo cameras will give you 3 or 4 months of usage at most per charge, Blink XT2 cameras last up to 2 years before you need to change the batteries. All of Amazon’s Blink XT2 options are on sale right now, and you can even add a $90 Echo Show 5 to your system for just $10.

Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Camera with cloud storage included, 2-way audio, 2-year… $64.99 - $294.99

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

