The Roku Express HD and Fire TV Stick are the clearly best values out there when it comes to streaming media players, and they’re discounted right now at Amazon.



If you’re looking for a new television as well, however, you should consider another option — there are some fantastic deals right now on Roku TVs and Fire TVs.

Prices start at just $139.99 for a just-released 32-inch Fire TV from Insignia, and the biggest discount will save you $550 on a stunning TCL 75-inch 4K Roku TV with an almost bezel-less design.

Is a “smart TV” actually smart if it’s not powered by either Roku, Fire TV, or Apple software? If you ask us, the answer is no. Televisions from Samsung, Sony, LG, and others run popular apps and they’re fine if all you want to do is stream Netflix and Hulu. But no TV maker will ever support all the apps and games you want with their proprietary smart TV software. That means regardless of whether you buy a “smart TV” or just a regular TV, you’ll need to make it even smarter by adding a streaming media player like a Fire TV Stick, Roku device, or an Apple TV.

There is one very important exception that everyone should know about, especially if you’re in the market for a new TV right now. Some companies sell televisions that ditch the proprietary platforms and instead have Fire TV software or Roku software built in. That’s pretty much the only time you’ll get away with not having to buy a separate streaming media player. And right now, several of the best options out there that have Fire TV software or Roku software preinstalled are on sale at their lowest prices of 2020. In fact, the two Fire TV Edition televisions we’re going to tell you about have been discounted all week, but they both just got even deeper discounts today.

The just-released Insignia 32-inch Smart HD TV – Fire TV Edition is the single best-selling new television on Amazon’s entire site. It’s perfect for a guest bedroom, the kitchen, or any other space where you need a compact TV. This model retails for $170 but right now you can pick one up for just $139.99.

Insignia NS-32DF310NA19 32-inch Smart HD TV - Fire TV Edition $139.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

The same brand also has a 43-inch 4K Fire TV Edition model on sale today for $229.99 instead of $300, and you can get an Insignia 50-inch 4K Fire TV for $299.99, which is also a $50 discount.

All-New Insignia NS-43DF710NA21 43-inch Smart 4K UHD - Fire TV Edition, Released 2020 $229.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Insignia NS-50DF711SE21 50-inch 4K UHD TV - Fire TV Edition $299.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

If you want to upgrade and get even better picture quality without spending much more money, check out the Toshiba 50LF621U21 50-inch Smart 4K UHD with Dolby Vision – Fire TV Edition. It has a stunning display, 4K resolution, and it’s on sale for $329.99 right now instead of $380.

All-New Toshiba 50LF621U21 50-inch Smart 4K UHD with Dolby Vision - Fire TV Edition, Released 2… $329.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Finally, there are some great deals for people who prefer Roku to Amazon’s smart TV platform. The $330 TCL 43S425 43 Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Roku LED TV is on sale today for only $229, which is a huge $101 discount, but you’ll save even more if you go for a larger screen. For a limited time, the TCL 65″ Class 6-Series 4K UHD QLED Dolby Vision HDR Roku Smart TV that normally costs $1,100 is on sale for just $799.99, and the massive 75-inch model has a huge $550 discount right now, so you can get it for even less — just $749.99!

TCL 43S425 43 Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Roku LED TV (2018) $229.00 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

TCL 65" Class 6-Series 4K UHD QLED Dolby Vision HDR Roku Smart TV - 65R625 $799.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

TCL 75S425 75 Inch 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV (2019) $749.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply. BGR may receive a commission on orders placed through this article, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.