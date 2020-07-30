iRobot’s various Roomba models are clearly the most popular robot vacuums on the market, and Amazon is offering deep discounts on various Roomba models right now.

There’s another option you should consider before you buy one though, because it does something no Roomba can do.

The Yeedi K700 2-in-1 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner is a powerful autonomous vacuum just like a Roomba, but it also has a mopping feature that can disinfect and kill 99% of germs on your floors while it cleans.

It seems like everything has a “disinfecting” angle these days, which is obviously due to the novel coronavirus pandemic that’s wreaking havoc around the world. Everyone knows that the most important weapons in the fight against COVID-19 are 3-ply face masks for low-risk situations, KN95 face masks like best-selling MagiCare KN95 masks for higher-risk situations, and strong hand sanitizer for every situation. On top of all that, however, there are a number of different types of disinfecting products that people should have on hand.

You actually can find Purell and Lysol Disinfectant Spray in stock right now on Amazon, believe it or not, but prices are inflated so it’s only for people with a very urgent need. There are other types of disinfecting products as well that people are buying in droves, like UV sterilizer boxes for gloves and smartphones, or UV wands like The Germ Reaper for everything else.

But what about your floors?

You’ve almost certainly never heard of the brand Yeedi before, but that makes sense because it’s pretty new. We bet you’ve heard of Ecovacs though, and Yeedi is a spinoff of that larger brand. The new Yeedi K700 2-in-1 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner is one of the company’s first big releases and it has already been getting rave reviews from buyers. Now, it’s on sale with a big discount for the first time thanks to a coupon on Amazon.

The new K700 has all the features you might want from a mid-range robot vacuum cleaner, including strong suction, a quiet motor, smart navigation, and more. On top of all that though, it also has a mopping mode that will clean all of your hard flooring and give it a brilliant shine. On top of that, the manufacturer notes that you can add a disinfectant to kill 99% of germs on your floor. That’s where things like the novel coronavirus tend to settle, and disinfecting the floors is something people often forget to do.

Yeedi’s K700 robot vacuum retails for $350 and it’s a solid value at that price. Head over to Amazon right now, however, and you’ll find a $150 discount that slashes it to just $199.99. It’s the first big sale on this nifty new robot vacuum and it likely won’t last much longer, so get in on the action before it’s too late.

Yeedi K700 Robot Vacuum, 2 in 1 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Mopping, 2000Pa Powerful Suction, Smart… $199.99 Available from Amazon

Here are all the bullet points you should make note of from the product page on Amazon:

【Overall Coverage】Smart navigation with Camera Mapping technology allows the robot vacuum to map its surroundings, and plan a zigzag path to clean an entire level of your home, to avoid missing spots, more efficient and cleaner than random cleaning.

【2 in 1 Vacuum & Mop】The vacuuming mode can last for 110min, with the largest 2000Pa suction, perfect for cleaning pet hair, food fragments, pet food on the carpet. The mopping mode can last for 250 min and can start and stop automatically to prevent slips on the hard floor. Ultra-slim body, easy to clean under furniture without missing any dead corner for deep cleaning.

【Smart Sterilization System】The 300ML reservoir combined with disinfectant achieves effective sterilization. Three-layer air filtration effectively blocks 99% of allergens, pollen, and tiny particles. Remote Control, simpler than app control, easy to operate, especially suitable for the elderly.

【More Smart Features】A toughened glass cover combines aesthetics and scratch resistance. The sensor monitors in real-time to identify obstacles, avoid collisions with furniture, automatically recognize steps, and prevent the robot from falling. The robotic vacuum can recognize low battery level and automatic return charging.

【What You Get】1* Yeedi K700 robot vacuum cleaner, 1* Docking station, 2*Side brushes, 1* Remote control (2 AAA batteries included), 1* Multi-function cleaning tool, 1* 300ML Water tank, 1* 600ML dustbin, 2* Washable Mop Pads, 1* Sponge filter and 1* High-performance filter in the dustbin, 1* Instruction manual, and our worry-free 12-month warranty.

