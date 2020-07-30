When it’s hot outside, there’s nothing that tastes better than an ice cold drink. Whether your drink of choice is water, as you prefer to remain hydrated as long as you can in the heat, lemonade, iced tea, or any other concoction you can make, you’ll need a way to dispense it easily. Nobody wants to be running inside constantly to wait at the tap or refrigerator to fill up a glass one at a time. By having a glass pitcher to pour from, this will save you time and effort when people are demanding a refill. With a glass pitcher, you’ll be able to create some beautifully colored drinks and display them for everyone to see. This will only add to the level of fun for your time outdoors. Of course, you can also use a glass pitcher any time of year, especially if you want to use it as a water pitcher. We’ve taken a look and done the homework for you by highlighting five different glass pitchers to consider. Check out our picks and quench your thirst.

Designed to work with whatever you’re drinking

Enjoy a hot or cold beverage when you pour it into the Hiware 68 Ounces Glass Pitcher with Lid and Spout. The height of the pitcher is 9.5″, so it will fit in your refrigerator. The width of the mouth is 3.5″, allowing you to add fruit and liquids into the drink for more flavors. It holds 68 ounces, making you refill it less. It is made from lead-free borosilicate glass and withstand temperatures between 0°F and 300°F. It is thicker than some of the other brands you may find and the spout is specifically designed to not drip. The ergonomic handle makes it easier to pick up and hold while you’re pouring. Made to be dishwasher-safe, it also comes with a cleaning brush to get any bits of fruit or additives.

Key Features:

Made from lead-free borosilicate glass

Withstands temperatures up to 300°F

Ergonomic handle

Hiware 68 Ounces Glass Pitcher with Lid and Spout - High Heat Resistance Pitcher for Hot/Cold W… Sale price withheld at the manufacturer’s request. Visit Amazon for pricing.

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Hold more liquid

With a built-in diamond pattern, the Pykal Glass Water Pitcher is a stylish addition to your glassware collection. Unlike many of its competitors, this holds 72 ounces for a larger capacity. It is made from thicker borosilicate material that is healthy and non-toxic. The construction can withstand sharp changes in temperature, so you can have iced tea in here and then change it to a hot tea pitcher in no time. It has an extra tight, surgical-grade stainless steel lid that won’t pop off while you’re pouring. This includes a free long-handle brush that can thoroughly clean the entirety of the pitcher.

Key Features:

Holds 72 ounces

Made from thicker borosilicate material

Extra tight, surgical-grade stainless steel lid

Glass Water Pitcher with Diamond Pattern and TIGHT Lid 72 ounces, THICKER Heat Resistant Borosi… Sale price withheld at the manufacturer’s request. Visit Amazon for pricing.

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Filter your pours

Thanks to the lid of the Karafu 68 Ounce Glass Pitcher with Lid, you can avoid large chunks of fruit ending up in your drink. That’s because there are two outlets, one for fast water pouring and one for filtration to catch and keep ice, fruit, and tea bags in the pitcher. This is made from heat-resistant borosilicate glass, so you can use it with many drinks. This has a handmade and beautiful look and will fit easily in your refrigerator. The large handle has an ergonomic grip for simpler pouring.

Key Features:

Lid has two outlets for filtration and fast pouring

Handmade

Ergonomic handle

68 Ounces Glass Pitcher with Lid, Heat-resistant Water Jug for Hot/Cold Water, Ice Tea and Juic… Sale price withheld at the manufacturer’s request. Visit Amazon for pricing.

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Make room in your fridge

If you have a packed fridge because people brought over food for your party, you can store the Takeya Patented and Airtight Pitcher multiple ways. The lid twists into the pitcher to keep beverages sealed and fresh while allowing you to store it vertically or horizontally in your fridge. It is lightweight and airtight and is made from BPA-free, shatterproof glass. This holds two quarts of liquid and you can make and store drinks all at once. You can choose between four different colors to better fit your aesthetic.

Key Features:

Airtight lid that lets you store it horizontally or vertically

Made from shatterproof, BPA-free glass

Holds two quarts

Takeya Patented and Airtight Pitcher Made in the USA, 2 Quart, Blueberry Sale price withheld at the manufacturer’s request. Visit Amazon for pricing.

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Keep the drinks flowing and costs low

Remain cooler when it’s hot out and let more money stay put in your account when you grab the Bormioli Rocco Hermetic Seal Glass Pitcher with Lid and Spout. It is made from 100% recyclable products and the textured glass allows you to look at your beverages. It holds 68 ounces and has an integrated strong handle and wide mouth. The square design is a change and will fit nicely in your fridge. It is durable and cost-efficient. This should not be used with hot water.

Key Features:

Square pitcher

Constructed from 100% recyclable products

Holds 68 ounces

Bormioli Rocco Hermetic Seal Glass Pitcher With Lid and Spout [68 Ounce] Great for Homemade Jui… Sale price withheld at the manufacturer’s request. Visit Amazon for pricing.

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now