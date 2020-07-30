Boy oh boy, do we have a killer roundup of daily deals for you on Thursday… and it starts with a deal that’s going to blow you away. Jointown 3-ply face masks have been Amazon’s best-selling coronavirus face masks since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and they just dropped to a new all-time low price of $21.95 per box of 50. That’s just $0.44 per mask! MagiCare KN95 face masks are the second-most popular option among our readers and they retail for $70 per box of 20 masks. Today, they’re just $18.99 per box, which works out to $0.95 each. On top of those two fantastic deals, you also have a rare opportunity to pick up actual 3M KN95 face masks in 5-packs, as well as hard-to-find 3M N100 face masks that filter 99.97% of airborne particulates instead of around 95% like an N95 or KN95 mask.

Other top daily deals on Thursday include 2-liter Purell hand sanitizer refill kits for $79.95, cartons of military-spec Purell hand sanitizer bottles that are about to sell out, up to $200 off Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro, the popular $66 Wellue Pulse Oximeter that can warn you of a possible coronavirus infection for just $22.99 when you use the coupon code MNV6574I at checkout, Apple’s AirPods 2 at the lowest price ever, the best-selling Roku Express HD for just $24, treadmills starting at $148.98, a folding exercise bike for only $145.99, wildly popular Tozo true wireless earbuds for $32.39, $150 off the Yeedi K700 robot vacuum that can also disinfect your floors, a one-day blowout sale that gets you the best-selling $450 Roomba 960 robot vacuum for just $279.99 when you buy renewed, another big one-day sale on Craftsman power tools, a surprise sale that slashes $5 off the Fire TV Stick, more than half off the super popular Zojirushi SM-KHE48AG Stainless Steel Mug, a $140 WD 4TB external hard drive for just $89.99, and more. See all of today’s top deals down below.

Jointown Face Mask, Pack of 50 (5081) $21.95 ($0.44 / mask) Available from Amazon

Magicare 4-Ply Mouth Noise Protection Filtration>95%, Compatible with Anti-Fog, Dust-Proof, Adj… $18.99 ($0.95 / mask) Available from Amazon

Table Top Stand with Advanced Hand Sanitizer Gel, includes (2x) 1000mL Refills $79.95 for stand and 2 liters Available from Amazon

Suave Hand Sanitizer Alcohol Based Kills 99.9% of Germs 10 oz,Pack of 6 $26.94 for 6 bottles Available from Amazon

5pcs Particulate 95% Protection GB2626-2006 PM2.5 type 9551 filter in US stock (NOT In the orig… “$30.00 Available from Amazon

3M 8233PC1-B Lead Paint Removal Respirator - Quantity 10 $199.99 ($19.99 / mask) Available from Amazon

PURELL Quick Tabletop Stand Kit, Push-Style Corrugated Tabletop Stand and 2 PURELL NXT Hand San… $79.95 for stand and 2 liters Available from Amazon

Instant Hand Sanitizer FST Military Bottle, 3 oz. Bottle, Lemon Scent, Sold as 1 Carton, 24 Eac… $96.50 for 24 bottles Available from Amazon

GOJO 1000 ml Refill PURELL NXT Hand Sanitizer $38.47 for 1 33.8oz refill Available from Amazon

New Apple MacBook Pro (13-inch, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD Storage, Magic Keyboard) - Silver $1,599.00 Available from Amazon

Wellue Pulse Oximeter Fingertip Blood Oxygen Saturation Monitor with Batteries & Lanyard for We… $22.99 From Amazon| Use code MNV6574I by 8/2

Apple AirPods with Wired Charging Case $129.00 Available from Amazon

Roku Express HD Streaming Media Player 2019 $24.00 Available from Amazon

Folding Electric Treadmill LCD Display Motorized Running 2.0HP Treadmills Home Gym Workout Fitn… $279.00 Available from Amazon

4-in-1 Mini Mechanical Treadmill, with Mechanical Treadmill, Sit-ups Pannel, T-wisting Machine,… $148.98 Available from Amazon

MaxKare Exercise Bike Stationary Folding Magnetic Exercise Bike Machine Magnetic with Adjustabl… $145.99 Available from Amazon

TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case IPX8 Waterproof TWS Stereo… $32.39 Available from Amazon

Yeedi K700 Robot Vacuum, 2 in 1 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Mopping, 2000Pa Powerful Suction, Smart… $199.99 Available from Amazon

(Renewed) iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum- Wi-Fi Connected Mapping, Works with Alexa, Ideal for… $279.99 Available from Amazon

Up to 30% off CRAFTSMAN Tools and Outdoor Power $5.72 - $203.85 Available from Amazon

Fire TV Stick streaming media player with Alexa built in, includes Alexa Voice Remote, HD, easy… $34.99 Available from Amazon

Zojirushi SM-KHE48AG Stainless Steel Mug, 16oz, Smoky Blue $20.79 Available from Amazon

WD 4TB Elements Portable External Hard Drive, USB 3.0 - WDBU6Y004… $89.99 Available from Amazon

Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply. BGR may receive a commission on orders placed through this article, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.