There are several great face mask deals on Amazon right now, and there’s even a rare opportunity to pick up 3M N100 masks that offer even better protection than N95 face masks.

Out of all the deals we’ve come across, however, nothing comes anywhere close to the bargain we just found thanks to a crazy Amazon price mistake.

Hurry over to Amazon and you can pick up 200 best-selling MagiCare KN95 face masks for just $18.

These masks retail for $70 per 20-pack, so this is a huge blunder that will undoubtedly be fixed soon — get in on the action while you can!

We’re not going to beat around the bush here because there is NO WAY this huge price mistake on Amazon will be around for much longer. MagiCare KN95 face masks are by far the most popular KN95 masks we cover here at BGR Deals. Tens of thousands of our readers have purchased them in the past, and they’re great for extra protection compared to the standard blue 3-layer masks you see most people wearing. Those blue masks do a terrific job of protecting you and others around you as long as you can practice strict social distancing and steer clear of enclosed spaces. For higher-risk situations like riding public transportation or being around people in any room with low ceilings, you should have better protection like an N95 face mask or a KN95 mask.

MagiCare KN95 face masks retail for $70 per 20-pack, which works out to $3.50 per mask. These days, you can get them on sale at very deep discounts that slash the price per mask as low as $0.95. Today, however, we can across a huge price mistake on Amazon that drops these best-selling face masks to an unthinkably low price.

Magicare 200PCS 4-Ply Material Protection High-Efficiency of Filtration, 3D Design for Better F… $18.00 ($0.09 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Hurry — and we do mean HURRY — over to Amazon right now and you can get yourself a whopping 200 MagiCare KN95 face masks for just $18. That’s right, 200!

This is obviously a big mistake on Amazon’s part, but the site always honors price mistakes like this. In other words, if you rush over to Amazon right now, you can score these best-selling face masks for just $0.09 each. There is absolutely no question that this MagiCare KN95 face mask deal will sell out soon or that the mistake will be corrected once our readers flood Amazon’s site, so you’ll really need to hurry if you want to take advantage of this pricing error. The novel coronavirus pandemic isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, so you’ll need as many face masks as you can get.

Magicare 200PCS 4-Ply Material Protection High-Efficiency of Filtration, 3D Design for Better F… $18.00 ($0.09 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Once this deal is gone or the mistake is fixed, here are some other great options right now for face masks on Amazon — including a rare opportunity to get genuine 3M N100 face masks that filter 99.97% of particulates instead of around 95% like an N95 or KN95 mask.

3M 8233PC1-B Lead Paint Removal Respirator - Quantity 10 $199.99 ($19.99 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Magicare 4-Ply Mouth Noise Protection Filtration>95%, Compatible with Anti-Fog, Dust-Proof, Adj… $18.99 ($0.95 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Jointown Face Mask, Pack of 50 (5081) $24.99 ($0.50 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Reusable Cotton Face Mask (Pack of 50) $30.99 ($0.62 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply. BGR may receive a commission on orders placed through this article, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.