The first live image of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G leaked online this week, confirming the name of the device as well as a new design for the primary display.

If the leaked image of the Fold 2 is real, then Samsung has removed the massive notch of the original Fold and replaced it with a hole-punch selfie camera.

Samsung will officially reveal the Galaxy Fold 2 and four other devices on August 5th.

On August 5th, Samsung is going to reveal five brand new devices at its latest Galaxy Unpacked event. The Galaxy Note 20 is the device most Samsung fans will likely end up purchasing, but the phone we are most excited to see is the sequel to the Galaxy Fold. Samsung was determined to be at the forefront of the foldable phone revolution, but the first draft wasn’t exactly a resounding success. So how will Samsung follow up the Galaxy Fold?

Galaxy Fold 2 leaks have been trickling out for months, but it was only recently that we learned it wouldn’t actually be called the “Galaxy Fold 2.” Reports claimed that Samsung would rebrand the sequel as the Galaxy Z Fold 2 to fall in line with the Galaxy Z Flip, which was a far more successful product than the Fold. We were also surprised to have not seen any live images of the phone just days ahead of its reveal, but on Tuesday, it finally leaked.

Providing the following image is legitimate, this is the first time we’ve seen the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G in the wild. Plus, the bootup screen confirms the new branding. It’s hard to tell due to the lighting, but the image also appears to back up previous rumors that the enormous, unsightly notch of the original Fold would be replaced by a hole-punch selfie camera similar to what we saw on the Galaxy S20 series and will see on the Note 20 as well:

According to past reports, the Fold 2 will feature a 120Hz refresh rate 7.7-inch Super AMOLED main display, 6.23-inch Super AMOLED Cover Display, Snapdragon 865 Plus processor, and 256GB or 512GB of internal storage. The phone will also have a triple-camera array on the rear with a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel ultrawide-angle lens, and a 64-megapixel telephoto camera. A separate leak suggests that the Fold 2 will ship with two batteries with a combined capacity of 4,365mAh, and, as the name suggests, it will support 5G networks.

Of course, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G won’t be the only product revealed at the Galaxy Unpacked event next month. Based on a teaser trailer for the event that Samsung shared earlier this week, we should expect to be introduced to the Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Tab S7, and the Galaxy Buds Live as well.

Tune in to the Galaxy Unpacked August 2020 live stream on August 5th at 10 a.m. ET for more details.