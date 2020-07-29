Purell hand sanitizer has been flying off Amazon’s store shelves now that there are listings available to everyone instead of just hospitals.

Despite how popular Purell has been in recent weeks, prices are still inflated because demand is so high.

If you’re looking for high-quality hand sanitizers that are just as good or even better than Purell at prices that are far more reasonable, we have five great options for you right here including best-selling SupplyAID hand sanitizer gel and popular 80% alcohol hand sanitizer spray from Chemical Guys.

Purell hand sanitizer on Amazon has been restricted to hospitals and government agencies since the novel coronavirus pandemic first began sweeping across the United States. That’s still the case today for most Purell listings on Amazon, but some options for purchasing Purell are now available to everyone.

Among our readers, there are a few Purell listings that have been particularly popular so far this week. Examples include Purell tabletop stand kits that ship with 2 liters of Purell hand sanitizer for $75, 2-liter pump bottles of Purell, and a rare opportunity to get 24-packs of military-spec Purell bottles. Those are all fantastic options for anyone who absolutely has to have Purell brand sanitizer, and prices have actually come down slightly in recent weeks. That said, you’re still going to pay much more for Purell now than you would have before COVID-19 outbreaks began spreading across the US.

If you’re on the lookout for hand sanitizer that works just as well as Purell but you don’t want to spend quite as much as sellers are charging right now, we’ve got five great options for you. In fact, all five of these popular hand sanitizers are even stronger than Purell thanks to an alcohol content that exceeds the 70% you’ll find in Purell. The most popular option among the five is SupplyAID 80% Alcohol Hand Sanitizer Gel, and Chemical Guys EightyAID is great if you’re looking for a spray instead of a gel. You’ll also find Colorx hand sanitizer on the list below — most people didn’t even know that Clorox makes hand sanitizer, and it’s actually 1% stronger than Purell.

Check out all five options below.

SupplyAID 80% Alcohol Hand Sanitizer Gel

2-PACK: Includes 2, 16 oz SupplyAID Hand Sanitizer Gels w/ Aloe

ADVANCED FORMULA: with concentrated bacteria-fighting agents is stronger than the leading national brands

FAST-ACTING: Powerful 80% ethyl alcohol formulation kills up to 99.9% of germs on contact, and dries quickly with no sticky residue

ENHANCED WITH ALOE: to soothe skin and moisturize + protect hands

Clorox Commercial Solutions Hand Sanitizer

HAND SANITIZER: This Clorox Hand Sanitizer Dispenser Refill provides an easy hand sanitizer dispensing solution for high-traffic areas

SANITIZER DISPENSER: This Clorox Hand Sanitizer 1 Liter Refill works with the Clorox touchless dispenser which is sold separately

ELIMINATES GERMS: Dispenser refill pouch kills 99.999% of germs in just 15 seconds to help keep germs from spreading

Chemical Guys EightyAID Alcohol Antiseptic

No added fragrance – this product is 80% agave-based alcohol, therefore it has a tequila-like scent

Clean & sanitize your hands anywhere, anytime, without running water or towels

Forward Science 80% Ethanol Alcohol Hand Sanitizer Spray

LIQUID BASED – World Health Organization (WHO) formulation – 80% Ethyl Alcohol

FREE OF PRESERVATIVES – Does not contain dye, triclosan, parabens, or phthalates

VERY GENTLE – Leaves hands feeling soft

Eco Finest Hand Sanitizer Gel

♕ FAST SHIPPING GET IT QUICKLY – PoshPro is working tirelessly to pack and ship your orders quickly from our USA based warehouse in Georgia

♕ 5 COUNT of EcoFinest BushKlawz Instant Hand Sanitizer Gel 2oz travel individual size bottles

♕ CONTAINS 75% ETHYL ALCOHOL – More than the recommended percentage of Alcohol of 60% or 62% for other hand sanitizers

