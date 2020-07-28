Netflix is in the process of wrapping up a huge month of releases in July, with one of the service’s most hotly anticipated premieres of the month still to come this Friday.

On top of that, August releases begin this coming Saturday, with a whopping 33 new movies and full seasons of TV series set to be added to Netflix’s catalog on August 1st alone.

There are 48 different movies and shows set to hit the nation’s most popular streaming service this week, and we’ll run through them all for you right here.

July 2020 has been a huge month for new content at Netflix… and it’s not even over yet. More than 100 new movies, shows, and specials are on the calendar for the month of July, and that includes a whopping 60 Netflix original productions. There’s so much great content on the calendar that you’ve undoubtedly missed some, so you should definitely check out our earlier coverage to make sure nothing slipped through the cracks. Charlize Theron’s new action-packed thriller The Old Guard was obviously a highlight, and on top of that, one of the most hotly anticipated releases of the entire month is set to hit Netflix this coming Friday. That’s right, the wait for The Umbrella Academy season 2 is finally almost over.

Then, in addition to all that, August 1st falls on Saturday this week and it brings a huge haul of 33 new titles to Netflix’s catalog. That brings the number of new releases from Netflix this week to an intimidating 48 in total, and there’s simply no way you’re going to have time to watch it all. Lucky for you, we’ve picked out 10 titles in particular that you should definitely check out.

Here are our tops picks, in order of release date:

Shameless (U.S.): Shameless: Season 10

The Umbrella Academy: Season 2

The Addams Family

Being John Malkovich

Death at a Funeral

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Jurassic Park

Mad Max

Mr. Deeds

The NeverEnding Story

Most of those are classic movies and fan favorites that you have to rewatch given the opportunity. There are also a few on the list that you might have missed, like the British comedy Death at a Funeral with Matthew Macfadyen, Alan Tudyk, Peter Dinklage, and a few other faces you’ll recognize. And while it doesn’t hit Netflix until Sunday, which is actually next week, we’re going to give you one more title to check out this weekend: the premier season of Connected. Hosted by science journalist Latif Nasser, Connected dives into the curious and complex connections between so many different things in our world. Definitely check out the trailer.

Here’s the full list of new Netflix releases set to land over the course of the week.

Streaming July 26th

Banana Split

Shameless (U.S.): Shameless: Season 10

Streaming July 28th

Jeopardy!: Collection 6

Last Chance U: Laney — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming July 29th

Streaming July 30th

Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie

Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy — NETFLIX ANIME

Streaming July 31st

Streaming August 1st

A Knight’s Tale

Acts of Violence

The Addams Family (1991)

An Education

Being John Malkovich

Death at a Funeral

Dennis the Menace

Elizabeth Harvest

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Hardcore Henry

Iron Man: Armored Adventures: Season 1-2

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Mad Max (1979)

Mr. Deeds

My Perfect Landing: Season 1

Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea: Season 1

The NeverEnding Story

The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter

The Next Step: Season 6

Nights in Rodanthe

Ocean’s Thirteen

Ocean’s Twelve

Operation Ouch: Season 1

Operation Ouch: Special

Remember Me

Seabiscuit

Super Monsters: The New Class — NETFLIX FAMILY

Toradora!: Season 1

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: S2

The Ugly Truth

What Keeps You Alive