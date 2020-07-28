Jointown 3-ply face masks have been the #1 best-selling masks on Amazon’s entire site ever since the coronavirus pandemic first began, and right now they’re on sale at an all-time low of just 50¢ each.



If you want better masks for higher-risk situations, you can pick up popular MagiCare KN95 face masks on sale for less than $1 apiece, which is also an all-time low.



Anyone in search of additional options will find that Amazon also has a special page on its website dedicated to face masks.

This is not a drill: Amazon actually has Purell hand sanitizer in stock and available for anyone to buy, not just hospitals and government agencies. Individual bottles of Purell have inflated prices, but you can get tabletop kits with 2 liters of Purell and 2-liter pump bottles of Purell at nearly-decent prices by today’s standards, and 33.8-ounce Purell refill packs are downright reasonable at less than $1 per ounce. If you don’t mind a different brand of hand sanitizer, you’ll get a much better from 6-packs of best-selling Suave hand sanitizer.

It goes without saying that there’s one thing you need that’s even more important than hand sanitizer. We’re obviously talking about face masks. Coronavirus lockdown restrictions are finally easing across the country, which is fantastic news. Unfortunately, case numbers are skyrocketing across the country because so many people refuse to take even the most basic precautions as economies reopen. Many states including California, Florida, Texas, Arizona, North Carolina, Georgia, and more are seeing massive spikes in new COVID-19 cases because quarantine fatigue has made people reckless. They’re not wearing face masks, they’re not using hand sanitizer, they’re not maintaining enough distance from others, and people are getting sick as a result.

Any cloth face covering will help protect you from the novel coronavirus as long as you also practice strict social distancing and good hygiene, which means using soap or hand sanitizer to clean your hands anytime to touch a surface in public. Beyond that, it will protect other people around you in case you’re infected with COVID-19. This is crucial, but it doesn’t mean you should go buying up N95 face masks meant for healthcare workers and first responders. There’s a huge shortage of medical-grade masks right now, and using masks that are meant for people who are constantly at risk is shameful and selfish. That’s especially true since there are so many different options right now on Amazon that are in stock and ready to ship soon.

Face Masks and Protective Face Covers On Amazon

Amazon now has a special face mask page on its site that is dedicated solely to face masks and other protective covers. You’ll find plenty of different options there that range from surgical-style masks to various cloth covers. If you’d rather not browse through them all, we totally understand and we’re here to help. That’s why we’ve rounded up the three best-selling face masks on Amazon right now.

First, 3-Layer Face Masks From Jointown are the single best selling masks on Amazon right now. These are great three-layer masks that do a much better job of protecting you and those around you than a bandana or most homemade masks. They’re available right now at a new lower price of $24.99 per box of 50 when you clip the coupon, and that works out to just $0.50 per mask.

Jointown Face Mask, Pack of 50 (5081) $24.99 ($0.50 / mask)

Next up, we have similar LeadPro 3-Ply Face Masks. These are also top-sellers on Amazon right now and they do just as good a job as Jointown’s masks.

Face Mask, Pack of 50 $29.99 ($0.60 / mask)

Last but certainly not least, we have the MagiCare KN95 Face Masks. These masks are much thicker than the first two options and they filter smaller particles as well. They’re also more expensive, but it’s not a bad idea to keep a few around for special circumstances like if you have to go to the hospital or a doctor’s office. I even use KN95 masks when I’m grocery shopping because you can never be too careful. These popular masks are on sale for under $1 each today when you buy a 20-pack, which is the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

Magicare 4-Ply Mouth Noise Protection Filtration>95%, Compatible with Anti-Fog, Dust-Proof, Adj… $18.99 ($0.95 / mask)

Also of note, if you want hard-to-find N95 face masks, we found an online shop called Clinical Supplies that has a ton of masks in stock. Prices are sky-high, but a lot of people right now are willing to pay those prices for things like genuine 3M 8210 Plus N95 face masks that are in stock right now at a US-based company.

Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.