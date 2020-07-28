There have been plenty of times in the past where people imagined how far technology would come by a certain year. By now, many people thought we might have flying cars and tubes that would run from continent to continent at lightning speed. While those were hefty ambitions, they were ultimate dreams. However, technology makes massive strides each day to make our lives simpler and easier. How long ago do you think people realized how much was possible for voice controls? Having your home hooked up with smart appliances and items helps turn more complicated tasks into ones that require minimal effort. Utilizing smart power strips in your home is an even easier way to control those smart appliances. These can help conserve energy and allow you to control them from your device or even with your voice. We’ve taken a look at some of the best surge protectors and power strips out there to aid you in plugging in and working more efficiently.

Keep an eye on your energy consumption

You’ll be able to lower your energy costs with the Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip. This has six smart outlets which is more than many options out there. You’ll also be able to charge up to three devices with the USB ports that are also included. This is ideal for controlling electronics in your home, office, or small business. This is an ETL-certified surge protector that shields sensitive electronic and appliances from sudden surges. You’ll be able to monitor your energy consumption, thanks to the Kasa smart home app and, in turn, turn off any that are using too much energy. You’ll be able to control connected appliances from your app and you’ll be able to remotely control the plug with voice commands from Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Microsoft Cortana. It’s a three-prong plug for easier usage.

Key Features:

Six smart outlets and three USB ports

Works with voice commands from various outlets

ETL-certified surge protector

Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip, Surge Protector w/ 6 Smart Outlets and 3 USB Ports, Works with Ale… $69.99 ($2.13 / oz) Available from Amazon

Set up timers and a schedule

Have your appliances turn on when you want them to when they’re plugged into the T TECKIN Smart Power Strip WiFi Power Bar. You’ll be able to control the four things you have plugged in from the free app on your smartphone. There are four USB charging ports for additional connections. It is extremely easy to control and requires a 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connection. You can create a group for all of your smart devices and control them all with just one command. The scheduling features lets you set up your strip to turn on and off when you want. The circuit breaker automatically breaks off when the current exceeds the threshold.

Key Features:

Four smart outlets and four USB charging ports

2.4GHz Wi-Fi connection required

Scheduling features for your strip

Smart Power Strip WiFi Power Bar 3.28ft Extension Cord Compatible with Alexa,Google Home, TECKI… $29.99 Available from Amazon

Reach maximum capacity

Maximize your appliance plugs with the AHRISE Smart Plug Power Strip. There are four smart plugs, four always-on outlets, and four USB ports for a capacity of 12 devices being turned on at once. This surge protector has a max of 1680 Joules. You can use this with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant in order to control it with your voice. You can set timers and schedules on the interactive smartphone app.

Key Features:

Four smart plugs, four always-on outlets, and four USB ports

Max surge protection of 1680 Joules

Can use with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant

Smart Plug, Power Strip, AHRISE WiFi Surge Protector（1680 Joules with 4 Smart Outlets and 4 A… $25.97 Available from Amazon

Save some energy and some dollars

A cost-effective choice, the TanTan Gosund Smart Power Strip will help you keep money in your wallet. There are three smart plugs and three USB ports that can be controlled with the Gosund app. It works on a 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi network and can hook up with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice controls. There are multiple safeguards as it is made from high quality materials and it can take a 10A maximum load.

Key Features:

Three smart plugs and three USB ports

2.4 GHz Wi-Fi network

Multiple safeguards

Gosund Smart Power Strip Work with Alexa Google Home, Smart Plug WiFi Outlets Surge Protector w… Sale price withheld at the manufacturer’s request. Visit Amazon for pricing.

Choose what is best for your setup

The APC Smart Plug Wifi Power Strip with USB Ports comes in multiple varieties. You can pick between six outlets and eight outlets and a white or black frame to fit better into your color scheme. You can choose between a smart plug or just a strip for outlets only or one with USB ports as well. The smart strip has three smart plugs, three standard plugs, and four USB ports. It is voice controlled with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant while also being able to schedule your devices through the app.

Key Features:

Multiple color and setup options

Voice controlled

Scheduling possible

APC Smart Plug Wifi Power Strip with USB Ports, PH6U4X32, 3 Smart Plugs that Work with Alexa, 6… $34.99 Available from Amazon

