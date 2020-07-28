Amazon’s deals have been getting better and better lately now that things are almost back to normal at the nation’s top online retailer, but we’ve got one killer deal in particular to share with you today that’s going to blow you away.

Using a special exclusive promo code in addition to a $10 coupon you can clip, you can get the shockingly good TaoTronics SoundSurge 60 wireless noise cancelling headphones for only $29.99.

These fantastic wireless headphones with active noise cancellation are already a great value at $50, but our exclusive coupon code cuts them down to the lowest price ever.

There is no question whatsoever that the hottest headphones deal on Amazon right now is the retailer’s sale on Apple’s AirPods Pro and on Bose 700 wireless ANC headphones, which are down to the lowest prices even in all three colors. Apple’s other AirPods models are also discounted at Amazon. But what about people in search of a good pair of headphones that don’t cost so much even when they’re discounted? After all, $139+ is still a lot of money to spend on a pair of headphones.

BGR Deals is happy to tell you about a terrific exclusive deal we’ve managed to secure for our readers. It’s on the TaoTronics SoundSurge 60 wireless noise cancelling headphones, which many of you have surely heard of considering how popular they are. If you haven’t heard of them, there are a few things you should know. They deliver impressive sound thanks in large part to TaoTronics’s 40mm large-aperture drivers, which pump out deep bass without overpowering mids and highs. They also have solid noise cancelling technology and great battery life that delivers up to 30 hours of playback on a single charge. You’ll inevitably run low on juice at some point, though, which is why there’s another great feature you have to check out — charge these headphones for just 5 minutes and you’ll have enough battery life to listen to music for 2 hours!

The $50 retail price is more than fair for these great headphones with more than 1,600 5-star ratings on Amazon. Use the exclusive coupon code BGRXIE60 at checkout, however, and you’ll only pay $29.99 as long as you also clip the $10 coupon on the Amazon page.

TaoTronics Active Noise Cancelling Headphones [Upgraded] Bluetooth Headphones SoundSurge 60 Ove… $29.99 From Amazon| Use code BGRXIE60 by 7/31

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here’s some more key info from Amazon’s product page:

Music on World off improved active noise cancellation will drown out the noise of the streets or annoying chatter to fully immerse you in your favorite tunes

Hi-fi sound & CAPTIVATING bass 40mm large-aperture drivers deliver riveting sound and a thumping bass

New Hyper speed charge just 5 minutes of charging give you 2 hours of full sound 30 hours playtime on a full charge

Bluetooth 5 0 steady Bluetooth 5.0 connection streams music uninterrupted while the built-in CVC 6.0 microphone ensure crisp clear calls without ambient noise

First-class comfort Adjustable headband 90° rotatable ear cups & pillow-soft protein cushions fold & store in the carrying case to take anywhere you go

