Coronavirus infections started to skyrocket across dozens of states a few weeks ago.

Florida, Texas, and Arizona have been hit particularly hard by a rapid rise of new coronavirus cases.

Earlier this month, Florida reported 15,000 new coronavirus cases within a 24-hour period.

In stark contrast to most countries, the United States earlier this year took something of an inconsistent stance against the coronavirus. While some states like New York and Illinois were quick to implement strict lockdown measures, other states — like Florida and Nebraska — seemingly acted as is the coronavirus didn’t even exist. The end result, a few months later, is a situation where coronavirus infections are way down in some areas and skyrocketing in others.

The situation is particularly grave in southern states where the number of new coronavirus cases and the death toll have been rising steadily over the past few weeks. The good news, though, is that the acceleration of new COVID-19 cases appears to be slowing down ever so slightly. Still, the coronavirus can spread incredibly fast, which is to say people should remain vigilant about what parts of the country they choose to visit.

According to data recently compiled by The New York Times, the counties in the United States with the highest number of COVID-19 cases per resident include the following:

Madison, Texas

Real, Texas

Columbia, Florida

Allen, Louisiana

DeWitt, Texas

Refugio, Texas

Crockett, Texas

Jackson, Florida

Sharkey, Mississippi

Newton, Arkansas

Taking things a step further, BestLife recently put together a list highlighting the biggest coronavirus hotspots across each and every state. Note that the data itself comes from The New York Times’ reliable coronavirus data and is based on the cumulative number of cases per 100,000 residents.

That said, below are the counties in each state that are still struggling to keep the coronavirus at bay. Additional information is provided for states with sizable populations.

Alabama: Lowndes County

Alaska: Aleutians West Census Area

Arizona: Santa Cruz County In Santa Cruz County, there have been 5,213 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 175 new cases (376 per 100,000).

Arkansas: Lee County

California: Imperial County In Imperial County, there have been 4,922 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 654 new cases (361 per 100,000).

Colorado: Logan County

Connecticut: Fairfield County

Delaware: Sussex County

Florida: Liberty County In Liberty County, there have been 3,831 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 39 new cases (467 per 100,000).

Georgia: Echols County

Hawaii: Honolulu County

Idaho: Blaine County

Illinois: Cook County

Indiana: Cass County

Iowa: Buena Vista County

Kansas: Ford County

Kentucky: Butler County

Louisiana: East Carroll Parish

Maine: Cumberland County

Maryland: Prince George’s County

Massachusetts: Suffolk County

Michigan: Branch County

Minnesota: Nobles County

Mississippi: Holmes County

Missouri: McDonald County

Montana: Big Horn County

Nebraska: Dakota County

Nevada: Clark County

New Hampshire: Hillsborough County

New Jersey: Passaic County

New Mexico: McKinley County

New York: Rockland County

North Carolina: Duplin County

North Dakota: Cass County

Ohio: Marion County

Oklahoma: Texas County

Oregon: Umatilla County

Pennsylvania: Philadelphia County

Rhode Island: Providence County

South Carolina: Charleston County

South Dakota: Buffalo County

Tennessee: Trousdale County

Texas: Moore County In Moore County, there have been 4,589 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 40 new cases (191 per 100,000).

Utah: San Juan County

Vermont: Chittenden County

Virginia: Galax County

Washington: Yakima County

West Virginia: Monongalia County

Wisconsin: Milwaukee County

Wyoming: Fremont County