- Coronavirus infections started to skyrocket across dozens of states a few weeks ago.
- Florida, Texas, and Arizona have been hit particularly hard by a rapid rise of new coronavirus cases.
- Earlier this month, Florida reported 15,000 new coronavirus cases within a 24-hour period.
In stark contrast to most countries, the United States earlier this year took something of an inconsistent stance against the coronavirus. While some states like New York and Illinois were quick to implement strict lockdown measures, other states — like Florida and Nebraska — seemingly acted as is the coronavirus didn’t even exist. The end result, a few months later, is a situation where coronavirus infections are way down in some areas and skyrocketing in others.
The situation is particularly grave in southern states where the number of new coronavirus cases and the death toll have been rising steadily over the past few weeks. The good news, though, is that the acceleration of new COVID-19 cases appears to be slowing down ever so slightly. Still, the coronavirus can spread incredibly fast, which is to say people should remain vigilant about what parts of the country they choose to visit.
According to data recently compiled by The New York Times, the counties in the United States with the highest number of COVID-19 cases per resident include the following:
- Madison, Texas
- Real, Texas
- Columbia, Florida
- Allen, Louisiana
- DeWitt, Texas
- Refugio, Texas
- Crockett, Texas
- Jackson, Florida
- Sharkey, Mississippi
- Newton, Arkansas
Taking things a step further, BestLife recently put together a list highlighting the biggest coronavirus hotspots across each and every state. Note that the data itself comes from The New York Times’ reliable coronavirus data and is based on the cumulative number of cases per 100,000 residents.
That said, below are the counties in each state that are still struggling to keep the coronavirus at bay. Additional information is provided for states with sizable populations.
- Alabama: Lowndes County
- Alaska: Aleutians West Census Area
- Arizona: Santa Cruz County
- In Santa Cruz County, there have been 5,213 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 175 new cases (376 per 100,000).
- Arkansas: Lee County
- California: Imperial County
- In Imperial County, there have been 4,922 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 654 new cases (361 per 100,000).
- Colorado: Logan County
- Connecticut: Fairfield County
- Delaware: Sussex County
- Florida: Liberty County
- In Liberty County, there have been 3,831 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 39 new cases (467 per 100,000).
- Georgia: Echols County
- Hawaii: Honolulu County
- Idaho: Blaine County
- Illinois: Cook County
- Indiana: Cass County
- Iowa: Buena Vista County
- Kansas: Ford County
- Kentucky: Butler County
- Louisiana: East Carroll Parish
- Maine: Cumberland County
- Maryland: Prince George’s County
- Massachusetts: Suffolk County
- Michigan: Branch County
- Minnesota: Nobles County
- Mississippi: Holmes County
- Missouri: McDonald County
- Montana: Big Horn County
- Nebraska: Dakota County
- Nevada: Clark County
- New Hampshire: Hillsborough County
- New Jersey: Passaic County
- New Mexico: McKinley County
- New York: Rockland County
- North Carolina: Duplin County
- North Dakota: Cass County
- Ohio: Marion County
- Oklahoma: Texas County
- Oregon: Umatilla County
- Pennsylvania: Philadelphia County
- Rhode Island: Providence County
- South Carolina: Charleston County
- South Dakota: Buffalo County
- Tennessee: Trousdale County
- Texas: Moore County
- In Moore County, there have been 4,589 cases per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 40 new cases (191 per 100,000).
- Utah: San Juan County
- Vermont: Chittenden County
- Virginia: Galax County
- Washington: Yakima County
- West Virginia: Monongalia County
- Wisconsin: Milwaukee County
- Wyoming: Fremont County