August is looking like a notably slow month for Netflix, especially when it comes to original shows and movies, but this week should be an interesting one, with The Umbrella Academy returning for its second seasons alongside dozens of movies on August 1st, including Jurassic Park and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of July 26th, 2020:

Arrivals

Sunday, July 26th

Banana Split

Shameless (U.S.): Shameless: Season 10

Tuesday, July 28th

Jeopardy!: Collection 6

Last Chance U: Laney — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Netflix’s critically acclaimed, Emmy-nominated series Last Chance U returns for Season 5 in a brand new setting to give viewers a raw, authentic look at the junior college football program at Laney College in the heart of Oakland, CA. After clinching the title of state and national champions in 2018, the Laney Eagles have a hard season to follow and a lot to prove. Going into his eighth season and having built the program from the ground up, powerhouse head coach John Beam must fight to rally the team amidst countless setbacks.



Wednesday, July 29th

The Hater — NETFLIX FILM A duplicitous young man finds success in the dark world of social media smear tactics — but his virtual vitriol soon has violent real-life consequences.

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Journalist Raphael Rowe lives like an inmate while investigating dangerous prisons in Paraguay, Germany, Mauritius and Lesotho.



Thursday, July 30th

Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie

Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy — NETFLIX ANIME On their dying planet, the Autobots and Decepticons battle fiercely for control of the AllSpark in the Transformers universe’s origin story.



Friday, July 31st

Get Even — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Four teen enemies band together to exact revenge on their bullies until they get blamed for a crime they didn’t commit. Will they get mad — or get even?

Latte and the Magic Waterstone — NETFLIX FAMILY In this animated adventure, brave hedgehog Latte sets out to retrieve a magic stone from a greedy bear king and restore water flow to the forest.

Seriously Single — NETFLIX FILM Two besties with polar opposite views of men, sex and love navigate the complicated singles scene together in this romantic comedy.

The Speed Cubers — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Discover the special bond — and uncommon competitive spirit — shared by the world’s Rubik’s Cube-solving record breakers in this documentary.

Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Four teams of brilliant bakers battle it out for sugary success as they race against each other and the clock over three rounds of competition. This season the challenges are harder, the creations are more spectacular and the rewards are even sweeter.

The Umbrella Academy: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL The super-powered Hargreeves siblings return for Season 2.

Vis a vis: El Oasis (Locked Up) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL After years of stealing jewelry, Zulema and Macarena recruit four other women for a final heist worth millions, to take place at a narco family wedding.



Saturday, August 1st

A Knight’s Tale

Acts of Violence

The Addams Family (1991)

An Education

Being John Malkovich

Death at a Funeral

Dennis the Menace

Elizabeth Harvest

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Hardcore Henry

Iron Man: Armored Adventures: Season 1-2

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Mad Max (1979)

Mr. Deeds

My Perfect Landing: Season 1

Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea: Season 1

The NeverEnding Story

The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter

The Next Step: Season 6

Nights in Rodanthe

Ocean’s Thirteen

Ocean’s Twelve

Operation Ouch: Season 1

Operation Ouch: Special

Remember Me

Seabiscuit

Super Monsters: The New Class — NETFLIX FAMILY New adventures, new friends! The Super Monsters welcome a new class of pint-sized preschoolers to Pitchfork Pines. Meet Olive, Rocky, Sami and Zane!

Toradora!: Season 1

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: S2

The Ugly Truth

What Keeps You Alive

Departures

Sunday, July 26th

Country Strong

Tuesday, July 28th

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Her

Wednesday, July 29th

The Incredibles 2

Friday, July 31st

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Can’t Hardly Wait

Casper

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Chernobyl Diaries

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Freedom Writers

Godzilla

Guess Who

Hancock

Hitch

Jarhead

Jarhead 2: Field of Fire

Jarhead 3: The Siege

Open Season

QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 1

Resident Evil: Extinction

Romeo Must Die

Salt

Scary Movie 2

Searching for Sugar Man

Sex and the City 2

Stuart Little

The Edge of Seventeen

The Interview

The Pianist

The Pursuit of Happyness

Twister

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Saturday, August 1st

Skins: Vol. 1-7

