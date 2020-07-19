Netflix is adding 20 new shows, movies, and specials in the third week of July.

There are plenty of Netflix originals returning and debuting this week, but my top recommendation of the week has to be The Last Dance, which already aired on ESPN, but is one of the most entertaining sports documentaries I’ve ever seen. Watch it even if you don’t care about basketball.

Inglourious Basterds and Ex Machina are both leaving this week if you want to finally watch either.

A bunch of Netflix originals are returning or debuting this week, including How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast), Norsemen, Street Food, and Love on the Spectrum, but the show I’m most excited to see joining the streaming library is The Last Dance. This 10-part Michael Jordan docuseries is throughout entertaining for its entire run time, even if you don’t care about Michael Jordan, the Chicago Bulls, or the NBA. Put it in your queue if you haven’t seen it.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of July 19th, 2020:

Arrivals

Sunday, July 19th

The Last Dance In the fall of 1997, Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls began their quest to win a sixth NBA title in eight years. But despite all Jordan had achieved since his sensational debut 13 years earlier, “The Last Dance,” as coach Phil Jackson called it, would be shadowed by tension with the club’s front office and the overwhelming sense that this was the last time the world would ever see the greatest player of all time, and his extraordinary teammates, in full flight.



Monday, July 20th

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love — NETFLIX FAMILY On the heels of the Fall Ball, Ashley continues her California adventure — and explores the thrills and spills of teen romance.



Tuesday, July 21st

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL As Moritz and the MyDrugs crew ramp up their hustle, the online drug shop grows more successful — and even more dangerous.

Ip Man 4: The Finale

Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL Award-winning actor, comedian, and presenter Jack Whitehall is back with more hilarious quips and shocking stories in his second Netflix original comedy special, Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking. The hour-long set features a disastrous audience interaction, absurd tales of Jack’s [in]famous father, and an uncomfortable story from the Berlin airport.

Street Food: Latin America — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY From the creators of CHEF’S TABLE, the hit series STREET FOOD returns for a new culinary adventure. The newest installment will travel to six countries in Latin America and explore the vibrant street food culture of Oaxaca, Mexico; Salvador, Brazil; Buenos Aires, Argentina; Lima, Peru; Bogota, Colombia; and La Paz, Bolivia. Each episode highlights the stories of perseverance and culture that bring life to each country’s cuisine.



Wednesday, July 22nd

61

Fear City: New York vs The Mafia — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY This docuseries chronicles how the feds took down the five mafia empires of New York City at the height of their powers during the 1980s.

Love on the Spectrum — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Finding love can be hard for anyone. For young adults on the autism spectrum, exploring the unpredictable world of dating can be even more complicated.

Norsemen: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL This season of the Norwegian Viking comedy goes back in time to tell the story that led to Season 1. Don’t worry, there is still plenty of pillaging and plundering.

The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion

Signs — NETFLIX ORIGINAL When a young woman’s murder shows similarities to a decade-old cold case, a new police commander must break the silence permeating an Owl Mountain town.

Spotlight

Thursday, July 23rd

The Larva Island Movie — NETFLIX FAMILY The island adventures of silly larva buddies Yellow and Red get a feature-length treatment, taking their slapstick fun to the next level.



Friday, July 24th

¡A cantar! (Sing On! Spain) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL In this new singing contest, players face off on some of the biggest hits, and the jackpot of up to 30,000 euros grows every time they hit the right note.

Animal Crackers — NETFLIX FILM A family inherits a neglected circus … along with a magical box of animal crackers that turn whoever eats one into a real, live animal.

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing — NETFLIX FAMILY When a musical dragon with a beautiful voice hypnotizes the dragons and people of Huttsgalor, the Rescue Riders have to find a way to break the spell.

In the Dark: Season 2

The Kissing Booth 2 — NETFLIX FILM In this sequel, high school senior Elle juggles a long-distance relationship, college apps and a new friendship that could change everything.

Ofrenda a la tormenta — NETFLIX FILM Amaia investigates several suspicious infant deaths and horrific rituals. Meanwhile, people around her risk grave danger. Part 3 in the Baztan Trilogy.



Departures

Tuesday, July 21st

Bolt

Inglourious Basterds

Saturday, July 25th

Dark Places

Ex Machina

Mississippi Grind

We’ll be back next week with another roundup of all the new shows, movies, and specials arriving and departing from Netflix. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going from Netflix in July, as well as the full calendar of release dates for all of Netflix’s original movies and shows.