- All of the new shows and movies coming to Disney+ in July 2020 have been revealed.
- There aren’t many highlights this month, but Ant-Man and the Wasp is joining the library, which means that every movie Marvel Studios owns the rights to is now on Disney+.
- The live-action Beauty and the Beast from 2017 is coming to Disney+ in August as well.
This might be the quietest month that Disney+ subscribers have experienced since the service launched.
The headliner of August might be Ant-Man and the Wasp, one of the more forgettable Marvel movies, though the live-action Beauty and the Beast remake, Alice Through the Looking Glass, and Fantastic Four are all being added to the library as well. If you’re a fan of Muppets Now, four episodes are debuting this month, as is Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe, which was made for Disney+.
Here’s everything new coming to the Disney+ streaming service throughout the month of August:
Streaming August 7th
- Hidden Kingdoms of China
- Prince of Persia: Sands of Time
- Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge: Adventure Awaits
- The Peanuts Movie
- UFO Europe: The Untold Stories (S1)
- X-Men
- Howard
- Muppets Now | Episode 102 – “Fever Pitch”
- One Day at Disney | Episode 136 – “Ryan Meinerding: Marvel Studios Creative Director”
- Disney Family Sundays | Episode 140 – “Goofy: Pencil Cup” (Series Finale)
- Pixar in Real Life | Episode 110 – “WALL-E: BnL Pop-up Shop”
Streaming August 14th
- Alaska Animal Rescue (S1)
- Ant-Man and the Wasp
- India’s Wild Leopards
- Jungle Animal Rescue (S1)
- Nature Boom Time (S1)
- Sam’s Zookeeper Challenge (S1)
- Scuba Sam’s World (S1)
- Spaced Out (S1)
- T.O.T.S. (S1)
- T.O.T.S. Calling All T.O.T.S. (S1)
- The Greatest Showman
- Wild Cats of India (S1)
- Zombies 2
- The One and Only Ivan
- Muppets Now | Episode 103 – “Getting Testy
- Magic Camp
- One Day at Disney | Episode 137 – “Paul Komaki: Broadcast Engineer”
- Weird But True | Episode 301 – “Dinosaurs”
Streaming August 21st
- Back to the Titanic
- Beauty and the Beast (2017)
- Mars: One Day on the Red Planet
- Muppets Now | Episode 104 – “Sleep Mode”
- One Day at Disney | Episode 138 – “Heather Bartleson: Holiday Services”
- Weird But True | Episode 302 – “National Parks”
Streaming August 28th
- Alice Through the Looking Glass
- Fantastic Four
- Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe
- Muppets Now | Episode 105 – “The I.T. Factor”
- One Day at Disney | Episode 139 – “Eric Baker: Imagineering Creative Director”
- Weird But True | Episode 303 – “Farming”
That’s everything we’re going to see on Disney+ through the month of August. We’ll be back next month with a list of all the shows and movies coming to Disney’s streaming service in September.