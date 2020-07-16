All of the new shows and movies coming to Disney+ in July 2020 have been revealed.

There aren’t many highlights this month, but Ant-Man and the Wasp is joining the library, which means that every movie Marvel Studios owns the rights to is now on Disney+ .

. The live-action Beauty and the Beast from 2017 is coming to Disney+ in August as well.

This might be the quietest month that Disney+ subscribers have experienced since the service launched.

The headliner of August might be Ant-Man and the Wasp, one of the more forgettable Marvel movies, though the live-action Beauty and the Beast remake, Alice Through the Looking Glass, and Fantastic Four are all being added to the library as well. If you’re a fan of Muppets Now, four episodes are debuting this month, as is Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe, which was made for Disney+.

Here’s everything new coming to the Disney+ streaming service throughout the month of August:

Streaming August 7th

Hidden Kingdoms of China



Prince of Persia: Sands of Time



Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge: Adventure Awaits



The Peanuts Movie



UFO Europe: The Untold Stories (S1)

X-Men



Howard



Muppets Now | Episode 102 – “Fever Pitch”

One Day at Disney | Episode 136 – “Ryan Meinerding: Marvel Studios Creative Director”

Disney Family Sundays | Episode 140 – “Goofy: Pencil Cup” (Series Finale)

Pixar in Real Life | Episode 110 – “WALL-E: BnL Pop-up Shop”

Streaming August 14th

Alaska Animal Rescue (S1)

Ant-Man and the Wasp



India’s Wild Leopards



Jungle Animal Rescue (S1)

Nature Boom Time (S1)

Sam’s Zookeeper Challenge (S1)

Scuba Sam’s World (S1)

Spaced Out (S1)

T.O.T.S. (S1)

T.O.T.S. Calling All T.O.T.S. (S1)

The Greatest Showman



Wild Cats of India (S1)

Zombies 2



The One and Only Ivan



Muppets Now | Episode 103 – “Getting Testy

Magic Camp

One Day at Disney | Episode 137 – “Paul Komaki: Broadcast Engineer”

Weird But True | Episode 301 – “Dinosaurs”

Streaming August 21st

Back to the Titanic



Beauty and the Beast (2017)

Mars: One Day on the Red Planet

Muppets Now | Episode 104 – “Sleep Mode”

One Day at Disney | Episode 138 – “Heather Bartleson: Holiday Services”

Weird But True | Episode 302 – “National Parks”

Streaming August 28th

Alice Through the Looking Glass



Fantastic Four



Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe



Muppets Now | Episode 105 – “The I.T. Factor”

One Day at Disney | Episode 139 – “Eric Baker: Imagineering Creative Director”

Weird But True | Episode 303 – “Farming”

That’s everything we’re going to see on Disney+ through the month of August. We’ll be back next month with a list of all the shows and movies coming to Disney’s streaming service in September.