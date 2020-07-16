Image source: Marvel Studios
By Jacob Siegal
July 16th, 2020 at 9:25 PM
  • All of the new shows and movies coming to Disney+ in July 2020 have been revealed.
  • There aren’t many highlights this month, but Ant-Man and the Wasp is joining the library, which means that every movie Marvel Studios owns the rights to is now on Disney+.
  • The live-action Beauty and the Beast from 2017 is coming to Disney+ in August as well.

This might be the quietest month that Disney+ subscribers have experienced since the service launched.

The headliner of August might be Ant-Man and the Wasp, one of the more forgettable Marvel movies, though the live-action Beauty and the Beast remake, Alice Through the Looking Glass, and Fantastic Four are all being added to the library as well. If you’re a fan of Muppets Now, four episodes are debuting this month, as is Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe, which was made for Disney+.

Here’s everything new coming to the Disney+ streaming service throughout the month of August:

Streaming August 7th

  • Hidden Kingdoms of China
  • Prince of Persia: Sands of Time
  • Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge: Adventure Awaits
  • The Peanuts Movie
  • UFO Europe: The Untold Stories (S1)
  • X-Men
  • Howard
  • Muppets Now | Episode 102 – “Fever Pitch”
  • One Day at Disney | Episode 136 – “Ryan Meinerding: Marvel Studios Creative Director”
  • Disney Family Sundays | Episode 140 – “Goofy: Pencil Cup” (Series Finale)
  • Pixar in Real Life | Episode 110 – “WALL-E: BnL Pop-up Shop”

Streaming August 14th

  • Alaska Animal Rescue (S1)
  • Ant-Man and the Wasp
  • India’s Wild Leopards
  • Jungle Animal Rescue (S1)
  • Nature Boom Time (S1)
  • Sam’s Zookeeper Challenge (S1)
  • Scuba Sam’s World (S1)
  • Spaced Out (S1)
  • T.O.T.S. (S1)
  • T.O.T.S. Calling All T.O.T.S. (S1)
  • The Greatest Showman
  • Wild Cats of India (S1)
  • Zombies 2
  • The One and Only Ivan
  • Muppets Now | Episode 103 – “Getting Testy
  • Magic Camp
  • One Day at Disney | Episode 137 – “Paul Komaki: Broadcast Engineer”
  • Weird But True | Episode 301 – “Dinosaurs”

Streaming August 21st

  • Back to the Titanic
  • Beauty and the Beast (2017)
  • Mars: One Day on the Red Planet
  • Muppets Now | Episode 104 – “Sleep Mode”
  • One Day at Disney | Episode 138 – “Heather Bartleson: Holiday Services”
  • Weird But True | Episode 302 – “National Parks”

Streaming August 28th

  • Alice Through the Looking Glass
  • Fantastic Four
  • Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe
  • Muppets Now | Episode 105 – “The I.T. Factor”
  • One Day at Disney | Episode 139 – “Eric Baker: Imagineering Creative Director”
  • Weird But True | Episode 303 – “Farming”

That’s everything we’re going to see on Disney+ through the month of August. We’ll be back next month with a list of all the shows and movies coming to Disney’s streaming service in September.

