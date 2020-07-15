The CDC details three conditions that must be met before someone who tested positive for the coronavirus can start hanging out with other people.

The conditions include 3 days without a fever and 10 days of quarantine after the symptoms first appeared.

Now that we’re about four months into the coronavirus pandemic, there’s a good chance that most people either know someone or know of someone who contracted the virus. And with large areas of the U.S. now opening back up, it’s only natural to wonder when it’s safe to hang out with someone who previously had the coronavirus. Similarly, if you tested positive for the coronavirus yourself, you probably want to know when you can safely start hanging out with friends and family members again. And with the coronavirus surging across many southern states, it’s more important than ever to be aware of the CDC’s guidelines on the matter.

According to a CDC document, there are three conditions that need to be met before someone who tested positive for COVID-19 or experienced symptoms commonly associated with the virus can start being around other people. First off, the person in question has to go at least 3 days with no fever. Second, the person in question must notice an improvement in respiratory symptoms, which is to say that the intensity of coughing and breathing issues have gone down. Third, the person in question must quarantine themselves for a full 10 days after the symptoms first appeared. If the three conditions above are met, the CDC indicates that you’re allowed to hang out with other people.

If you tested positive for COVID-19 but never showed any symptoms, the CDC notes that you should wait 10 days after learning of your test results. The CDC adds:

Depending on your healthcare provider’s advice and availability of testing, you might get tested to see if you still have COVID-19. If you will be tested, you can be around others after you receive two negative test results in a row, at least 24 hours apart.

Further, if you happened to be around someone who may have tested positive for the coronavirus, the CDC advises that you quarantine yourself for 14 days following the date of exposure. As for coronavirus symptoms to be on the lookout for, the full list as it stands today is as follows:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Incidentally, younger patients who are testing positive don’t seem to present with fever as frequently as older patients. For reasons that doctors haven’t yet determined, it appears that younger patients with COVID-19 tend to experience abdominal pain and bouts of severe migraine headaches.