Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 2 specifications and features have leaked once again in a comprehensive report from Korean tech news site ETNews.

According to the report, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will feature a 7.7-inch AMOLED display inside the fold and a 6.23-inch AMOLED Cover Display on the outside.

Samsung will hold its next Galaxy Unpacked event on August 5th.

On July 7th, Samsung sent out invitations to its virtual Galaxy Unpacked event, which take place on August 5th and feature their “latest ecosystem of Galaxy devices.” Rumors and reports that have popped up over the last few months led us to believe that the “ecosystem” would include a Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, and Galaxy Z Fold 2, but it’s now being reported that the sequel to the Galaxy Fold could be delayed. Regardless, that hasn’t stopped the internet from attempting to spoil every last feature and specification of the foldable phone.

A recent report from South Korea’s ETNews claims the Galaxy Z Fold 2 (which is rumored to be the rebranded name of the phone that will follow the Galaxy Fold) will feature a 7.7-inch Youm On-Cell Touch AMOLED (Y-OCTA) display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and the same Ultra-Thin Glass found on the Galaxy Z Flip.

This isn’t the first time that we’ve heard about an even larger display for the Fold 2, but the leak doesn’t end there.

According to ETNews, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will also feature a 6.23-inch Cover Display (a significant upgrade from the 4.6-inch outer screen of the original) and a biometric fingerprint scanner mounted on the side. As for the cameras, the Z Fold 2 is said to have two 10-megapixel selfie cameras — one on the inside and one on the outside — as well as a rear-facing triple-lens camera array. The primary array features a 12-megapixel camera with a wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel camera with an ultra wide-angle lens, and a 64-megapixel telephoto camera.

As SamMobile notes, if this report is accurate, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will have the same setup as the Galaxy S20.

As for battery power, ETNews says that the Z Fold 2 will support 15W fast wireless charging as well as 15W reverse wireless charging (which is when you charge another device with your phone). Previous reports have suggested that Samsung will put both a 2,090 mAh battery and a 2,275 mAh battery inside the Galaxy Z Fold 2, giving the phone a total battery capacity of 4,365 mAh. We also expect the phone to feature a Snapdragon 865+ processor, 12GB of RAM, support for 5G networks, and up to 256GB of storage. At this point, there’s very little we don’t know.

We still do not know when an official announcement from Samsung will arrive, but August 5th is still weeks away, so perhaps the company will sort out any issues and reveal the Galaxy Z Fold 2 at the Unpacked event.