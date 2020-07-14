Coronavirus whistleblower Dr. Li-Meng Yan said in a new interview she has evidence that China was aware of human-to-human COVID-19 transmission as long ago as December 2019.

The Hong Kong-based virologist said in a previous interview that she obtained confirmation from Chinese colleagues that the virus was spreading between humans in late December, and ultimately decided to leave Hong Kong to warn the world about China’s coverup.

China didn’t acknowledge human-to-human transmission until mid-January.

Yan said she has evidence that proves China has been lying about the coronavirus from the start, and that she’s looking forward to telling her story.

A bombshell report dropped a few days ago when Dr. Li-Meng Yan told Fox News that she worked on tracking the novel coronavirus in the early days of the COVID-19 disease. She said Chinese officials knew the virus was spreading from human to human as of late December 2019, several weeks before acknowledging the fact and before the World Health Organization (WHO) alerted the world to these findings. Yan left Hong Kong fearing for her life and contacted authorities upon her arrival in Los Angeles in late April. She supposedly met with the FBI to have her story told, providing them with access to evidence. We explained the other day that the story is far from being verified and that Yan has not yet provided any actual evidence to back up her claims. The last thing the world needs right now is to add more fuel to the coronavirus conspiracy fire.

That’s not to say China can be trusted with the information it has provided about the origin of COVID-19. It’s quite the opposite. The country recently changed its official story without providing any actual answers. China also tried deflecting blame several times, most recently a few days ago when it suggested the virus could have emerged in a different country before arriving in China. Given all the lingering uncertainties about the origin of the virus, it’s easy to see why coronavirus conspiracies have gained such popularity in recent months, and China has definitely not made things easier for itself.

With all that in mind, Yan has now claimed in a second interview that she is in possession of incriminating evidence to back up her version of events — the first part of the story is here.

The virologist told Bill Hemmer Reports that lives could have been saved if the Chinese government wouldn’t have censored her work. “This is a huge pandemic we have seen in the world,” Yan said. “It’s more than anything we’ve known in human history. So, the timing is very, very important. If we can stop it early, we can save lives.”

The former Hong Kong resident told Fox that the Beijing government knew back in December that more than 40 citizens had been infected with the virus and that “human-to-human transmissions [were] already [occurring] at that time.” Yan further added that she has records of communication with others in China that prove her story.

“I know how they treat whistleblowers,” she said. “[They want] To keep people silent if they want to reveal the truth, not only about COVID-19, but also for the other things happening in China. For example, during the SARS [pandemic of 2003], senior doctor Professor Jiang Yanyong had revealed evidence [of a cover-up] in Beijing … and also in Shanghai [another physician’s] team reviewed the sequence of the SARS-COVID-2 [coronavirus] for the first time in the world and published it in February this year and then their lab was shut down by the government.”

She continued, “I am waiting to tell all the things I know, provide all the evidence to the US government. And I want them to understand, and I also want the US people to understand how terrible this is. It is not what you have seen … This is something very different. We have to chase the true evidence and get the real evidence because this is a key part to stop this pandemic. We don’t have much time.”

Yan had not yet provided any of the chatlogs to Fox News. She said in the first interview she had spoken with the FBI when she arrived in the US. She has the receipts that prove some kind of interaction with the FBI, Fox explained at the time. The FBI did not confirm or deny an investigation.

Separately, China has welcomed a WHO delegation to continue the organization’s coronavirus investigations in the country.