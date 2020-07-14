Individuals who recovered from the coronavirus months ago are now reporting mysterious bouts of pain.

The coronavirus can sometimes attack all of a person’s major organs, leading to problems that may not manifest immediately.

While the coronavirus is categorized as a respiratory illness, researchers have found that its impact can extend far beyond the lungs. In fact, the coronavirus, in some cases, can wreak havoc across all major organs. Not only can it attack the brain, but the virus can also have an adverse impact on basic kidney and liver function.

Put simply, the coronavirus is a particularly nasty virus and it may be some time before medical professionals and researchers can ascertain the longterm impact it has on individuals who manage to survive some of its more severe symptoms.

To that end, a number of individuals who previously recovered from the coronavirus are now reporting a range of pains and symptoms months after the fact. In some instances, recovered patients are reporting issues with lung capacity. Other patients, meanwhile, are experiencing mysterious pains across their body along with a host of psychological issues.

The Times of Israel reports:

[Pain] can appear in the arms, legs, or other places where the virus doesn’t have a direct impact, and if you ask about the pain level on a 1 to 10 scale, can be 10, with people saying they can’t get to sleep,” said Eran Schenker, director of the month-old clinic in Bnei Brak run by Maccabi Healthcare Services. “It’s something which we’re starting to see much more in the last week.”

What’s particularly jarring and worrisome is that some recovered coronavirus patients are now indicating they’re in more pain now than when the virus was active in their body.

Back in May, the World Health Organization (WHO) issued a statement indicating that some recovered coronavirus patients were liable to experience a “relapse” of symptoms.

“Certainly, there have been some reported cases of putative relapse, so, people have fallen sick again,” said Dr. Mike Ryan, the executive director of the WHO Emergencies Program. “A lot of work is going now to see whether people have been reinfected or whether it’s just a chronic part of the condition.”

Even a few months ago, Ryan noted that many coronavirus patients upon leaving the hospital still experience “longer-term issues with energy.”

A few months ago, doctors indicated that persistent symptoms post-recovery could be attributed to the body trying to recover. Still, given that we’re only about five months into the coronavirus pandemic, it will probably be some time before researchers can figure out what exactly is going on. And besides, with the virus capable of impacting kidney and liver function, there’s a good chance that the impact of the coronavirus on patients may be more long-lasting than initially assumed.