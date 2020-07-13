Best Buy is offering some terrific one-day deals today in its “Deals of the Day” section, and you’ll also find some sweet bargains in the retailer’s “Top Deals” section right now.

What you won’t find anywhere on the homepage, however, is any mention of another big sale happening on the site.

There’s a special “Apple Shopping Event” going on today at Best Buy that most people are unaware of because it isn’t being advertised or showcase anywhere on the site.

There are so many great deals out there online today, and the BGR Deals team is killing it right now in terms of rounding them all up for our readers. Highlights from their coverage include the best-selling coronavirus face masks on all of Amazon for only $0.50 each, extremely popular MagiCare KN95 face masks on sale for $39.99 per 20-pack instead of $75, 15-packs of 1oz Purell hand sanitizer bottles and 6-packs of 2oz Purell bottles in stock and ready to ship from Amazon, a couple of rare opportunities to get Purell sanitizing wipes and Lysol disinfectant spray delivered to your door (prices and shipping are inflated so these are only for people with an urgent need), AirPods Pro and AirPods 2 with better-than-normal discounts, Amazon’s best-selling 15W fast wireless charger for just $8.99, true wireless earbuds with a wireless charging case for $31.99, the iPhone of forehead thermometers at its lowest price since the coronavirus pandemic began, the $250 Ring Video Doorbell Pro for only $119 if you get a certified refurb, a sale on Emeril air fryers for one day only, 20% off Sylvania smart LED light bulbs for one day, and a whole lot more.

Once you’re done getting in on that action, there’s another batch of deals over on Best Buy’s website that you definitely have to check out. It’s not the site’s “Deals of the Day” and it’s also not Best Buy’s “Top Deals.” In fact, you won’t find it mentioned anywhere on Best Buy’s homepage. But if you hit this link, you’ll land on a special Apple shopping event that most people are totally unaware of. Definitely check it out, and you’ll find our 10 favorite deals down below.

Save up to $500 on iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max

Savings are deducted off the full total price of the phone and are reflected in either instant savings or in vendor bill credits, both of which will result in reduced monthly payments for the term of the agreement on your carrier account. Bill credits will be applied within 1–2 billing cycles and will end when the balance is paid, or the line is terminated or transferred. Savings promotion does not apply to one-time payment activation and may not be combinable with other credits, discounts and offers. Maximum savings listed may not be available for all phones and/or from all carriers. Carriers, devices and coverage (including 5G) not available in all markets. Requires credit approval, wireless service plan, qualifying phone and an installment billing agreement for the carrier’s required term. $0 down for well-qualified customers. For all others, down payment and other restrictions may apply. Monthly phone payments for term (20–30 months subject to carrier) at retail price. 0% APR. Sales tax (on total price) may be due at purchase. If you cancel wireless service, remaining balance on phone becomes due. Restocking fee and other charges may apply. Number of financed devices per account limitations may apply. Subject to carrier terms and conditions. Terms subject to change. Excludes prepaid and unlocked phones.

Save up to $500 on iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max

Save $50 on iPhone SE

Savings are deducted off the full total price of the device and are reflected in either instant savings or in vendor bill credits, both of which will result in reduced monthly payments for the term of the agreement on your carrier account. Bill credits will be applied within 1–2 billing cycles and will end when the balance is paid, or the line is terminated or transferred. Savings promotion does not apply to one-time payment activation and may not be combinable with other credits, discounts and offers. Maximum savings listed may not be available for all phones and/or from all carriers. Carriers, devices and coverage (including 5G) not available in all markets. Requires credit approval, wireless service plan, qualifying device and an installment billing agreement for the carrier’s required term. $0 down for well-qualified customers. For all others, down payment and other restrictions may apply. Monthly device payments for term (20–30 months subject to carrier) at retail price. 0% APR. Sales tax (on total price) may be due at purchase. If you cancel wireless service, remaining balance on device becomes due. Restocking fee and other charges may apply. Number of financed devices per account limitations may apply. Subject to carrier terms and conditions. Terms subject to change. Excludes prepaid and unlocked phones. See a Blue Shirt for details.

Save $50 on iPhone SE

Students save $50 on any iPad Pro

11″ or 12.9″ edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color¹ A12Z Bionic chip with Neural Engine 12.0MP Wide camera, 10.0MP Ultra Wide camera, and LiDAR Scanner 7.0MP TrueDepth front camera Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay Four-speaker audio and five studio-quality microphones 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 Up to 10 hours of battery life³ USB-C connector for charging and accessories Support for Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio, and Apple Pencil² iPadOS with intuitive multitasking and all the great features of iOS 13

Students save $50 on any iPad Pro

Apple – AirPods with Charging Case (Latest Model)

Automatically on, automatically connected Easy setup for all your Apple devices² Quick access to Siri by saying Hey Siri Double-tap to play or skip forward New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices Charges quickly in the case Case can be charged using the Lightning connector Rich, high-quality audio and voice Seamless switching between devices Listen and talk all day with multiple charges from the Charging Case

Apple – AirPods with Charging Case (Latest Model): $139.99 (save $19)

($25 discount on Amazon)

Apple – AirPods with Wireless Charging Case (Latest Model)

Automatically on, automatically connected Easy setup for all your Apple devices² Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri” Double-tap to play or skip forward The new Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices AirPods charge quickly in the case The case can be charged either wirelessly using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using the Lightning connector Rich, high-quality audio and voice Seamless switching between devices Listen and talk all day with multiple charges from the Wireless Charging Case

Apple – AirPods with Wireless Charging Case (Latest Model): $179.99 (save $19)

($30 discount on Amazon)

Geek Squad Certified Refurbished Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular) 40mm Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band

GPS + Cellular³ Always-On Retina display 30% larger screen⁴ Swimproof⁵ ECG app² Electrical and optical heart sensors Built-in compass Elevation Emergency SOS⁶ International emergency calling¹ Fall detection S5 SiP with up to 2x faster 64-bit dual-core processor⁴ watchOS 6 with Activity trends, cycle tracking, hearing health innovations, and the App Store on your wrist Aluminum case

Geek Squad Certified Refurbished Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular) 40mm Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band: $449.99 (save $49)

GSFR Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular), 42mm Space Black Stainless Steel Case with Space Black Milanese Loop

Cellular keeps you connected with just your watch² GPS and a barometric altimeter track how far and high you go New dual-core processor for faster app performance³ Ultimate sports watch and intelligent activity tracker Swimproof so you’re always ready for the pool or ocean⁴ Aluminum or stainless steel case watchOS 4 is even more intuitive and intelligent

GSFR Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular), 42mm Space Black Stainless Steel Case with Space Black Milanese Loop: $529.99 (save $249)

Save $300 on 16″ MacBook Pro

Ninth-generation 6-core Intel Core i7 processor Stunning 16″ Retina display with True Tone technology¹ Touch Bar and Touch ID AMD Radeon Pro 5300M graphics with GDDR6 memory Ultrafast SSD Intel UHD Graphics 630 Six-speaker system with force-canceling woofers Four Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports Up to 11 hours of battery life² 802.11ac Wi-Fi Full-size backlit Magic Keyboard Force Touch trackpad The latest version of macOS

Save $300 on 16″ MacBook Pro

Students save $100 on MacBook Air

Stunning 13.3″ Retina display with True Tone technology³ Backlit Magic Keyboard and Touch ID Tenth-generation Intel Core i3 processor Intel Iris Plus Graphics Fast SSD storage 8GB of memory Stereo speakers with wider stereo sound Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C) ports Up to 11 hours of battery life¹ Force Touch trackpad 802.11ac Wi-Fi Available in gold, space gray, and silver The latest version of macOS

Students save $100 on MacBook Air

Free Apple Music for 3 months (new subscribers only)

Get 50 million songs ad-free Download and play music offline Play your entire iTunes library Get exclusive and original content Listen across all your devices No commitment, cancel anytime

Free Apple Music for 3 months (new subscribers only)