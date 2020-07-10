Best Buy’s running one last big sale this week and it’s packed full of terrific deals you won’t want to miss.

Several of the best deals you’ll find today on the retailer’s site are available for one day only, which means you’ll miss out if you don’t take advantage soon.

In addition to all those terrific bargains, there’s also a solid sale happening today over on Best Buy’s website. Many of the top deals are available for one day only, and you can shop them all right here. You’ll also find our picks below for the 10 best deals available today at Best Buy, so be sure to check them out.

Insignia™ – 300 Sq. Ft. Portable Air Conditioner

Up to 300 sq. ft. cooling capacity

Allows you to keep a medium-sized room cool. 7,000 BTUs of cooling power

Help keep your space at a comfortable temperature. Follow Me function

Allows the remote control to serve as a remote thermostat sensor 3 fan-only speeds

Help you ensure air circulation. Mobile design

Smooth gliding caster wheels allows to easily move your unit from room to room. Programmable timer

Schedule programs for preset operations and reduced energy consumption. Full function remote control

Lets you control the unit from a distance LED control panel

Illuminate the current settings for added visibility.

Insignia™ – 300 Sq. Ft. Portable Air Conditioner: $249.99 (save $70)

Dyson – V7 Fluffy Hardwood Cord-Free Stick Vacuum

Soft roller cleaner head

Invented for hard floors. Soft roller cleaner head removes large debris and fine dust simultaneously. Transforms to clean up high

Balanced for cleaning up top, down below and in between. Mini motorized tool for tough tasks

Stiff nylon bristles remove pet hair and ground-in dirt from furniture, car seats and tight spaces. Convenient docking station

Stores and charges the machine and holds additional attachments. So it’s always ready to go. Transforms to a handheld

This Dyson cord-free vacuum quickly transforms to a handheld for quick clean ups, spot cleaning and cleaning difficult places. Low profile heads

For easy cleaning under furniture. Hygienic bin emptying

Just push the button to release the dirt. Up to 30 minutes of powerful fade-free suction

Trigger releases instantly. Battery power is only used for cleaning. Up to 30 minutes of run time. Two Tier Radial™ cyclones

Fifteen cyclones, arranged across two tiers, work in parallel to increase airflow and capture more fine dust. Mini soft dusting brush

Mini soft dusting brush for gentle dusting around the home.

Dyson – V7 Fluffy Hardwood Cord-Free Stick Vacuum: $229.99 (save $120)

Cuisinart – 12-Cup Coffee Maker with Water Filtration

Keep coffee hot and ready to serve

Included glass carafe makes it easy to serve guests or pour yourself another cup. Ensure you don’t leave the coffeemaker on

Auto shut-off promotes safe operation. Water filtration

Ensures optimal flavor. Brew the perfect cup

Strength control lets you make coffee that suits your tastes. Coffeemaker

Brew up to 12 cups of your favorite beverage. Digital display

Provides high visibility.

Cuisinart – 12-Cup Coffee Maker with Water Filtration: $69.99 (save $80)

Sony – WF-SP700N Sport True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbud Headphones

Truly-wireless earbuds

Let you listen to your favorite tracks with Bluetooth connection and NFC connectivity, so you won’t be held back by wires. Headphones become smarter with the Google Assistant

The WF-SP700N headphones will be optimized for the Google Assistant with an update. Ask questions, tell it to do things – it’s your own personal Google, always ready to help.* Stream effortlessly

NFC technology makes complex set-up sequences a thing of the past. Simply touch selected NFC-enabled devices to the on-body N-mark for a quick, seamless connection, then start streaming content via Bluetooth. Safe, secure and all the power you need

Fully charged, the headphones give you up to three hours of music playback. The compact carrying case holds a further two full three hour charges, letting you power up on the go. That’s up to nine hours of music playback, so you can keep listening all day.** Easy hands-free calling

Conversation flows freely with easy, hands-free calling. Leave your phone where it is, just speak with a click. Digital noise cancellation

When you need that special playlist to take your workout to the next level, digital noise-cancelling technology minimizes distractions, like the sounds of the gym or the street. So it’s just you and the beat. Yes to music, no to sweat

With an IPX4 rating, splashes and sweat won’t stop these headphones or your workout. You move, your headphones don’t

Extensively tested in real workouts, these earbuds come in three sizes for a secure fit that adjusts to your ears. Plus, the silicon support fitting makes sure they stay comfortably in place. Ambient sound mode

Keeps you in the moment while you’re moving. Mixing the music you love with the sounds of your environment, enjoy your favorite tracks and still hear your workout buddy or stay aware when running outside. Punchier basslines with EXTRA BASS

Boost your beats – and your performance. Select EXTRA BASS for powerful, punchy low-end sound to give you the drive to keep going.

Sony – WF-SP700N Sport True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbud Headphones: $79.99 (save $100)

SanDisk – Ultra 512GB microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card

Compatible with most devices that support microSDXC cards

For wide-ranging use. 512GB storage capacity

Provides plenty of space for your photos, videos, documents, and other data. Fast data transfer

Up to 130MB/sec. read speed for quick access to your files. Rugged construction

Resists damage due to shock, water, X-rays and temperature.

SanDisk – Ultra 512GB microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card: $94.99 (save $155)

Luxe – Neo 120 Non-Electric Self-Cleaning Nozzle Universal Fit Bidet Toilet Attachment

Return Policy

Best Buy will not accept open box returns on this item. Easy-to-use nozzle

The dual chrome-plated knobs make it easy for users to select a mode and adjust water pressure. Settings are clearly defined on the control panel for personal use as well as nozzle cleaning. Ready to use

Each use of the bidet is sanitary since the hygienic nozzle guard gate shields the nozzles. The guard gate opens manually. When the bidet is turned on, the retractable nozzles drop below the gate for use. Strong warranty

All Luxe Bidets include an 18-month manufacturer’s warranty that can be extended to 2 years by registering your product with the manufacturer.

Luxe – Neo 120 Non-Electric Self-Cleaning Nozzle Universal Fit Bidet Toilet Attachment: $34.99 (save $25)

Dyson – TP02 Pure Cool Link Tower 400 Sq. Ft. Air Purifier

HEPA filter

Captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns, including pollen, mold, dust and pet dander. Tower design

Provides a sleek look. Night-time auto mode

Monitors, reacts and purifies, but only using the quietest settings. LED display dims – no disturbance. 2 year warranty on parts and labor

Excludes filter. LED display

Offers simple and intuitive touch controls.

Dyson – TP02 Pure Cool Link Tower 400 Sq. Ft. Air Purifier: $399.99 (save $100)

Toshiba – 50″ Class – LED – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR – Fire TV Edition

Fire TV experience built-in

Fire TV Edition brings together live-over-the air TV, and your streaming content on the home screen. Connect any HD antenna (sold separately) to watch live over-the-air TV, or stream movies and shows from Disney+, Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO and more. Dolby Vision HDR

Enhanced 4K HDR picture with an expanded range of contrast and superior brightness. True-to-life picture quality

Experience breathtaking 4K Ultra HD picture quality with over 8 million pixels for stunning clarity, deep contrast and vivid colors. Watch movies and TV shows come to life in ultra high definition. Voice Remote with Alexa

Everything you’d expect from a remote – plus launch apps, search for TV shows, switch inputs, control smart home devices and more, using just your voice. With Prime Video, Netflix and HBO buttons, instantly access your favorite apps. Keeps getting smarter

This TV is smart and simple in every way. Just plug it in, connect to Wi-Fi and enjoy. Plus, your TV keeps getting smarter with new Alexa skills and features through automatic over-the-air software updates, so that you always have the latest. Endless entertainment

Watch over 500,000 streaming movies and TV episodes in HD or Ultra HD, from Disney+, Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO, and more. Plus, access tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills. Get it all in one place

With Fire TV Edition it’s easy to see everything you’ve recently watched – live TV, streaming services and connected devices – in one place. Plus, you can connect your cable/satellite box or gaming console through one of the TV’s three HDMI inputs. Alexa-enabled

Want to watch something new? Press the microphone button and say “Find dramas”, and Alexa will show results from hundreds of integrated apps and channels. Want to order a pizza? Check the weather? Dim the family living room lights? Alexa can do that too. Pair with an Echo device for hands-free control

Control your TV hands-free including power, volume, channel navigation, playback, search and more. Simply pair your TV with an Echo device and Alexa will hear you from across the room. (Echo sold separately) 49.5″ screen

A great size for a living room or a mid-sized home theater space. Watch high dynamic range (HDR) content on your TV

With an HDR-compatible 4K TV, you can enjoy HDR movies and TV shows in addition to all your current content. LED TVs perform well in all lighting conditions

Enjoy lifelike detail, rich contrast and brilliant colors every time you watch. Speed and performance

Powered by Quad-core CPU/Multi-core GPU for responsive streaming – experience ultra-smooth streaming of 4K video at up to 60 fps, instant search results and fast and fluid responsiveness. Advanced TV sound

Two 10w Onkyo speakers, with DTS Studio Sound and Dolby audio deliver an immersive experience. Personalize your viewing experience

Customize the name of each input, adjust picture settings for each connected device, favorite live TV channels in the guide and more. 3 HDMI inputs for the best home theater connection

Plug in plenty of devices, like your cable/satellite box or gaming console. (HDMI cable not included) 1 USB input

Connect a USB to extend the duration of live TV pause from 2 minutes up to 60 minutes. Easily connect your digital camera or other USB device to view compatible photo and video files. Enjoy the picture from multiple angles

The wide 178° viewing angle provides a clear picture for viewers seated near the side of the screen. Manage the viewing experience for your kids

The parental control functionality lets you block content based on program ratings and check ratings of unfamiliar programs.

Toshiba – 50″ Class – LED – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR – Fire TV Edition: $329.99 (save $50)

Samsung – 75″ Class – 6 Series – 4K UHD TV – Smart – LED – with HDR

PurColor™

Enjoy millions of shades of color, fine-tuned to create a truly vibrant picture. UHD engine

The powerful processor optimizes your content for 4K picture quality. Essential contrast

Discern lifelike details in the brightest and dimmest scenes. Game mode

Optimized gaming experience with minimal input lag. 4K Ultra HD (2160p resolution)

Enjoy breathtaking 4K movies and TV shows at four times the resolution of Full HD, and upscale your current content to Ultra HD-level picture quality. Watch high dynamic range (HDR) content on your TV

This HDR compatible 4K TV lets you enjoy HDR movies and TV shows, in addition to all your current content. Works with Amazon Alexa for voice control

Ask either voice assistant (device required) to help you play movies, TV shows and more. Control other connected devices, such as lights and a thermostat, for a better viewing experience. Smart apps

Put your favorite media and entertainment at your fingertips with apps built for your Samsung Smart TV, including streaming TV and movies, sports, social media, interactive games, weather and more. SmartThings app

Simply download the SmartThings app on your smartphone to control and monitor your new TV and connected devices all in one screen. Full web browser

Easily browse the web right on your TV. Enjoy everything from online shopping and social media to entertainment news. Motion rate 120

Enjoy high-speed action with good motion clarity.

Samsung – 75″ Class – 6 Series – 4K UHD TV – Smart – LED – with HDR: $799.99 (save $50)

Ninja – Foodi™ 6.5qt Digital Multi Cooker

The Pressure Cooker That Crisps™ with TenderCrisp™ technology

Allows you to quickly cook ingredients, then the Crisping Lid gives your meals a crispy, golden finish. 6.5-quart ceramic-coated pot

Provides enough capacity to cook a roast for your family. This pot is nonstick, PTFE/PFOA-free, and easy to clean. 4-quart Cook & Crisp™ basket

This large-capacity, ceramic-coated, nonstick, PTFE/PFOA-free basket holds up to a 5-lb chicken or 3 lbs of french fries to feed your whole family. Nonstick for easy cleanup. to feed your whole family. 1400W of power

Offers fast, efficient performance. Included 45+ recipe book

Help you create delicious meals. Pressure cook up to 70% faster*

*Versus slow-cooked, braised, or low-simmer recipes. Air fry with up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods.**

**Tested against hand-cut, deep-fried french fries.

Ninja – Foodi™ 6.5qt Digital Multi Cooker: $179.99 (save $50)