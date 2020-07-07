Animal Crossing New Horizons fans have no doubt been enjoying all the features that came with the game’s big summer update in recent days, including the opportunity to swim in the waters off their island for the first time — not to mention dive and recover bugs and other things lurking in the deep.

Players spend the game amassing “bells,” the game’s form of currency, but a new website wants to reward players of the game with a chance to earn real-life money: $1,000, to be specific.

Players are encouraged to apply if they can commit to playing for 50 hours starting in August. The application is free, but only one winner will be chosen to nab the $1,000.

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons fans amongst you likely spent a good portion of your July 4 holiday weekend splashing into the water off your island, diving for all kinds of items buried in the deep and scampering back to Blathers to watch him recoil in horror at the new creatures and bugs.

The big summer update for what’s arguably the Nintendo Switch’s most popular game right now opened up the water off your island’s shore for the first time, in addition to facilitating all kinds of other fun activities and interactions with characters like Pascal, a new island visitor who’ll sometimes reward you with pearls and who’ll swap DIY recipes for scallops. This comes as the game has for months now found all kinds of ways to keep players engrossed, be they casual gamers or celebrities and high-profile figures (like Danny Trejo and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez) who’ve become massive fans of the game. Meanwhile, while everyone playing the game is constantly racking up “bells” — the in-game currency — there’s also a way you all are probably not aware to actually earn real money while playing the game. One thousand dollars, to be exact.

It’s thanks to the website HighSpeedInternet.com, which is looking for people who’ll commit to playing the game for 50 hours starting August 16 through September 30. “You might as well get paid real money to maintain an orchard, catch a coelacanth, and listen to K.K.’s songs, right?” the site notes on its explainer page laying out the rules. “And with that extra cash, you could buy your real-life home a new furniture set, television, or a fancy rug to tie your room together.

It’s free to participate in this, but it looks like, according to the rules, only one winner will be chosen from everyone who applies for the chance to win the cash. “All you have to do is run an internet speed test for us and submit the results along with the rest of the information required on the form below,” the site notes. Oh, and “The winner must log 50 hours of Animal Crossing: New Horizons by September 30, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. (MDT) to collect their $1,000 payment.”

There’s a form you can fill out here to apply for the gig, which, as noted, could net you an easy $1,000 if you’re chosen. Be aware: The deadline to enter is August 6 at 11:59 Mountain Time.