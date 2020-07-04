July 4th sales are in full swing and there are tons of bargains out there to be found, so here we’re going to focus on food deals and freebies available from restaurant chains across the country.

There are plenty of great discounts to be found as well as some free add-ons with certain purchases.

Since the novel coronavirus is obviously a barrier for everyone this year, most of the deals are available for takeout or even delivery.

July 4th holiday is all about celebrating America’s freedom, but it’s not easy to feel free with all of the restrictions we have to deal with right now. Needless to say, it is of the utmost importance that we remain vigilant despite the urge to let loose a bit. The COVID-19 pandemic is worse right now in the United States than it has ever been in the past few months, and we continue to set new case number records each day. The only way to fight the spread of this potentially deadly disease is to wear face masks every time we go out, practice social distancing, and constantly wash our hands since good hygiene is a must. Yes, all that will put a damper on your Fourth of July plans, but it’ll also save lives. And if it’s any consolation, there are tons of deals out there to take advantage of this year for the holiday.

12-packs of Purell hand sanitizer and 24-packs of Purell that are actually in stock right now at Amazon are the hottest item of the weekend. You can also score Amazon’s best-selling 3-layer face masks for 50¢ each or popular MagiCare KN95 masks on sale for under $3 each. But July 4th is all about food and enjoying yourself, so let’s also discuss the best deals you can find this weekend from restaurants across the country.

Offers.com always rounds up all the best food deals and freebies available for all the big holidays, and the site did a terrific job finding hot July 4th 2020 deals. All the biggest restaurant chains in the country are covered, and you’ll find a great mix of discounts, freebies, and other special offers. You should of course also call and check in with your favorite local independently-owned establishments to see if they have any deals available, since this list only covers nationwide chains.

Here’s the full list of all the best food-related deals and freebies for July 4th 2020:

7-Eleven: This year is different. So 7-Eleven is celebrating differently–all month long. They’re giving a month of gifts to you and the community. Celebrate our country’s birthday with a free medium Slurpee any day in July, only with 7REWARDS.

Abuelos: The Fourth of July holiday is right around the corner, and Abuelo’s is celebrating all week long. From June 29 to July 5, Abuelo’s is offering its famous American Flag Margarita for only $8.95. Their premium margarita is made to resemble the American flag.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: Place an order for delivery or take out, spend $25 or more and get a free appetizer. Must be ordered through their website or on their mobile app. Or if you want to go all out, feed your family of four with one of their 5 All-New Family Bundles, starting at $44.95.

Bahama Breeze: Enjoy the Fourth of July island-style this year with Caribbean Bundles to-go from Bahama Breeze. Each bundle serves four and comes cooked and ready for guests to enjoy at home.

Bertucci’s: Offering a variety of summer BBQ specials including Signature Grilled Wings (8 wings for $12.99 or 12 wings for $15.99), Savory Summer Salads (Firehouse Salad or BBQ Salad for $11.99) and Sizzling Summer Pizzas like the BBQ Chicken or Shrimp Pizza (small pizza is just $13.99 and a large is $21.99), Bertucci’s is definitely all about BBQ this summer.

Chart House: Choose from three Chart House Weekend Grilling Kits: Salmon, New York Strip & Salmon combo, or Filet Mignon. Each kit comes with a perfectly paired side dish and serves two people. Available Friday – Sunday, which is perfect for a Saturday, 4th of July celebration.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen: This Fourth of July, pick up a Family Bundle to-go from Cheddar’s, featuring scratch-made, summer classics to feed the entire family. Guests can select from entrées like House-Smoked Baby Back Ribs, hand-breaded Chicken Tenders, or a combination of each – all of which include two family-sized sides and a half-dozen signature Honey Butter Croissants, starting at $24.99.

Cheesecake Factory: From now until July 5, order seven items of deliciousness for only $20: Two Happy Hour Double Cheeseburgers, two orders of fries, two soft drinks, and one slice of OREO Dream Extreme Cheesecake. Put this on your calendar for the Fourth of July, because it goes away on July 5.

Dairy Queen: Looking for a quick snack on the Fourth of July? How about a Chili Dog and a Coke? Or a cheeseburger and a Misty Slush. Mix and match from a variety of options and pay just $4 for two.

Eddie V’s: Eddie V’s is featuring a selection of uncooked prime steaks and lobster for at-home grilling. Boxes serve four or more, with options including Filet Mignon; New York Strip and Filet Mignon; Prime Bone-in Ribeye; and Lobster and Filet Mignon. Also included is a set of Chef’s Tongs, Eddie V’s Black Tie Seasoning, and festive sparklers. Guests can call their local restaurant to place an order beginning June 30.

Firehouse Subs: Make a purchase from Firehouse Subs on the Fourth of July and earn 1,776 bonus points as a nod to our nation’s founding year. To become a loyalty member, download the Firehouse Subs app.

Grubhub: To celebrate the 4th of July, 7-Eleven and Grubhub are teaming up to deliver 7-Eleven products delivered for free from July 3 through July 11 on orders of $15 or more. Customers can order from a selection of hot foods, sandwiches, snacks, and more without a delivery fee on Grubhub by accessing the offer in the Perks tab on the Grubhub app.

Jimmy John’s: More sandwich, more money in your pocket. Through July 5, Jimmy John’s customers can buy any 8-inch or 16-inch sandwich and get an additional sandwich for 50% off. Guests can place an order online or via Jimmy John’s App for curbside pickup or contactless delivery to their door. Note that this offer is valid only for online orders or those placed on the Jimmy John’s App.

Krispy Kreme: From now through July 4, the Indoughpendence Day collection of doughnuts will be available for a limited time at participating shops across the U.S. Give all four a try: Patriotic Sprinkles Doughnut; Strawberry Sparkler Doughnut; Original Filled Freedom Ring Doughnut; and the Firework Doughnut.

Logans Roadhouse: Looking to dine-in this Fourth of July a little early, get a great meal, and not break the bank? Logan’s Roadhouse has a wide selection of meals for $8.99 that are only being offered from 3 pm until 6 pm., which gives you plenty of time to make it to a fireworks show.

LongHorn Steakhouse: For those who prefer to hand over the tongs to certified Grill Masters, LongHorn Steakhouse is offering a selection of quality steakhouse favorites served curbside, to-go.

Miguel’s California Mexican Cocina: In honor of America’s independence, all Miguel’s Jr. locations will be offering its famous Bean, Rice & Cheese and Bean & Cheese burritos for just $1.99 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Miguel’s California Mexican Cocina are offering $8 a la carte Carne Asada and Pop’s burritos, plus a Burrito & Famous House Margarita combo for $11.

Mrs. Fields: There are plenty of delicious red, white, and blue options from Mrs. Fields to take with you to your Fourth of July picnic. For example, the Big Bang Box is a patriotic selection of 18 original cookies and 3 frosted rounds, for $39.99, and get 10% off when you sign up with your email.

Omaha Steaks: Celebrate Independence Day with juicy burgers, gourmet franks, and so much more with an Omaha Steaks’ package, like the Star-Spangled Feast which features 50 total items and is on sale for 51% off. Spend over $169 and get a free gift: four Omaha Steaks Burgers and four Gourmet Jumbo Franks.

Red Lobster: Feed a family of four, starting at just $7 per person. Offering 13 terrific options from Cajun Chicken Linguini Alfredo to Parrot Isle Jumbo Coconut Shrimp, grabbing one or more of these complete meals to take home for your Independence Day celebration will make everyone happy.

Ruby Tuesday: Place your Ruby Tuesday order online and get 15% off your entire order.

Sonic Drive-In: An App exclusive that screams summer-is-here: Sonic is giving away a FREE medium Red Bull Slush, one time only, with any App purchase.

Starbucks: Even if you can’t get next to a fire pit with your stick and marshmallow this Fourth of July, stop by Starbucks and get your S’mores fix with their S’mores Frappuccino. Actually, Starbucks is featuring a variety of summer-inspired delights on their menu right now.

The Capital Grille: Helping guests recreate a fine dining experience for their at-home Fourth of July celebrations, The Capital Grille is offering Steak Grille Boxes. Each box offers four uncooked steaks, cut daily by the in-house butcher, and comes with The Capital Grille’s signature steak sauce and seasoning to be prepared at home. Guests can call their local restaurant to place an order beginning June 30.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf: Keep cool and kick back with a Hibiscus Mint Cold-Brew Tea and Lemonade from The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf. And regular-sized Ice-Blended drinks are only $3 through Aug. 2.

Waffle House: When you buy $100 in gift cards from the Waffle House, they’ll give you $20 off your order. Start your 4th of July off with breakfast with the family, buy a gift card, get $20 off, and walk out with a gift card for later or to give as a gift.