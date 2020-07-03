Best Buy’s big 4th of July sale has begun and it’s packed full of deep discounts on popular products.

From iPhones and iPads to laptops, appliances, TVs, and more, Best Buy has something for everyone in its big July 4th sale.

Here, we’ll run down the 10 best deals we’ve found in the big Best Buy July 4th blowout.

Our good friends over at BGR Deals have been putting in overtime this morning in an effort to dig up the best deals on the web, and they’ve done a fantastic job. Highlights from their coverage on Friday include 24-packs of Purell hand sanitizer for just over $2 a bottle, 12-packs of Purell at almost the same price, 3-packs of larger 4-ounce Purell bottles at the lowest cost per ounce on the web, a rare opportunity to get Purell sanitizing wipes and Lysol spray (for urgent needs only since prices are gouged), Amazon’s best-selling coronavirus face masks for just 50¢ each, best-selling MagiCare KN95 face masks at the lowest price in months, a discount on the Steri Wand that can kill germs on any surface, $15 off Apple AirPods Pro, Anker’s best-selling fast wireless charging pad for only $9.49, the $250 Nest Learning Thermostat for just $199, a crazy futuristic smart thermostat for only $11 more, a big sale on Roku TVs and Fire TVs with prices starting at just $139.99, best-selling Tozo T10 true wireless earbuds with a wireless charging case for only $31.99 when you clip the on-site coupon, a big one-day sale on Greenworks 80V outdoor electric power tools, two pairs of popular sunglasses for $14.44, and plenty more.

Once you’re done loading up on Purell before it sells out, there’s another big sale we want to tell you about on Friday. It’s happening over at Best Buy, where the retailer has just kicked off its huge July 4th sale. You can shop the entire sale right here and you’ll find tons of great deals to check out. Before you do that, however, definitely scroll down to see our picks for the 10 best bargains in this big sale.

Save up to $230 on iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro

Valid only on in-store trade-in of a smartphone in good working condition. Must purchase, trade in an eligible device and activate an Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max. Upon trade-in of an eligible phone, customer will receive value toward a new phone. Trade-in offer does not apply to prepaid phones. $230 total trade-in value eligible with trade-in of an Apple iPhone X or newer. iPhone SE is excluded from the $230 trade-in value. At time of purchase, customer’s trade-in phone will be evaluated, and savings will be applied to purchase transaction. Upon date of fulfillment customer must trade in same phone in same condition. If trade-in phone or condition changes, value of trade-in savings will no longer be valid and phone purchase is subject to cancellation. Fulfillment subject to device availability. Offer is not valid if not redeemed during promotional period. Taxes/surcharges due at time of purchase. Taxes applied to price of phone prior to the trade-in credit. Not all phones are eligible for trade-in and trade-in value may vary. Customer must own trade-in phone. Remaining Sprint Flex Lease payments will be due immediately at the time of trade-in. Condition, documentation and accessories may affect value. Excludes phones that are cracked or that lack power. Not available in all locations and some stores may have additional limitations. You are responsible for removing any data from your phone before providing the phone for evaluation. You will be required to agree to the terms & conditions. Best Buy reserves the right to refuse any trade-in or to limit quantities for any reason. Not compatible with other trade-in offers. No rainchecks. See a Blue Shirt or BestBuy.com/TradeIn for details. Savings are deducted off the full total price of the phone and are reflected in either instant savings or in vendor bill credits, both of which will result in reduced monthly payments for the term of the agreement on your carrier account. Bill credits will be applied within 1–2 billing cycles and will end when the balance is paid, or the line is terminated or transferred. Savings may not be combinable with other credits, discounts and offers. Maximum savings listed may not be available for all phones and/or from all carriers. Carriers, devices and coverage (including 5G) not available in all markets. Requires credit approval, wireless service plan, qualifying device and an installment billing agreement for the carrier’s required term. $0 down for well-qualified customers. For all others, down payment and other restrictions may apply. Monthly device payments for term (20–36 months subject to carrier) at retail price. 0% APR. Sales tax (on total price) may be due at purchase. If you cancel wireless service, remaining balance on device becomes due. Restocking fee and other charges may apply. Number of financed devices per account limitations may apply. Subject to carrier terms and conditions. Terms subject to change. Excludes prepaid and unlocked phones. Sprint requires down payment for well-qualified customers on select phones and eligible upgrade. See a Blue Shirt for details.

Save up to $500 on iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max

Savings are deducted off the full total price of the phone and are reflected in either instant savings or in vendor bill credits, both of which will result in reduced monthly payments for the term of the agreement on your carrier account. Bill credits will be applied within 1–2 billing cycles and will end when the balance is paid, or the line is terminated or transferred. Savings promotion does not apply to one-time payment activation and may not be combinable with other credits, discounts and offers. Maximum savings listed may not be available for all phones and/or from all carriers. Carriers, devices and coverage (including 5G) not available in all markets. Requires credit approval, wireless service plan, qualifying phone and an installment billing agreement for the carrier’s required term. $0 down for well-qualified customers. For all others, down payment and other restrictions may apply. Monthly phone payments for term (20–30 months subject to carrier) at retail price. 0% APR. Sales tax (on total price) may be due at purchase. If you cancel wireless service, remaining balance on phone becomes due. Restocking fee and other charges may apply. Number of financed devices per account limitations may apply. Subject to carrier terms and conditions. Terms subject to change. Excludes prepaid and unlocked phones.

Save up to $100 on iPad Pro

Edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and wide color¹ A12X Bionic chip with Neural Engine Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay 12.0MP back camera, 7.0MP TrueDepth front camera Four-speaker audio with wider stereo sound 802.11ac Wi-Fi Up to 10 hours of battery life³ USB-C connector for charging and accessories

Save up to $30 on Apple Watch Series 3

GPS Optical heart sensor Digital Crown S3 with dual-core processor Accelerometer and gyroscope Swimproof² watchOS 5 Aluminum case

HP – 14″ Laptop – AMD Athlon Silver – 4GB Memory – 128GB SSD

14″ display

BrightView glossy screen maintains the vivid colors in your photos and videos. Typical 1366 x 768 HD resolution. WLED backlight. 4GB system memory for basic multitasking

Adequate high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run multiple applications and browser tabs all at once. 128GB solid state drive (SSD)

While offering less storage space than a hard drive, a flash-based SSD has no moving parts, resulting in faster start-up times and data access, no noise, and reduced heat production and power draw on the battery. AMD Radeon Graphics

Integrated graphics chipset with shared video memory provides solid image quality for Internet use, movies, basic photo editing and casual gaming. Weighs 3.24 lbs. and measures 0.8″ thin

Ultrathin and ultralight for maximum portability, featuring a smaller screen size and omitting the DVD/CD drive to achieve the compact form factor. 3-cell lithium-ion battery. HDMI output expands your viewing options

Connect to an HDTV or high-def monitor to set up two screens side by side or just see more of the big picture. Built-in media reader for simple photo transfer

Supports SD memory card formats. Wireless-AC connectivity (1×1, 433 Mbps)

Connect to a Wireless-AC router for nearly 3x the speed, more capacity and wider coverage than Wireless-N (150 Mbps). Backward-compatible with all other Wi-Fi networks and hotspots. Gigabit Ethernet LAN port. Basic software package included

30-days trial of Microsoft Office 365. Additional port

Headphone/microphone combo jack.

HP – 14″ Laptop – AMD Athlon Silver – 4GB Memory – 128GB SSD: $239.99 (save $50)

Samsung – 65″ Class – 8 Series – 4K UHD TV

Get pulled into the action with Auto Depth Enhancer

Applies various levels of contrast to different areas on the screen to give image outstanding depth. 64.5″ screen

Large enough to provide an immersive experience for everyone in the room. 2160p resolution for breathtaking HD images

Watch 4K movies and TV shows at 4x the resolution of Full HD, and upscale your current HD content to gorgeous, Ultra HD-level picture quality. Watch high dynamic range (HDR) content on your TV

With an HDR-compatible 4K TV, you can enjoy HDR movies and TV shows, in addition to all your current content. Smart TV with access to streaming services for countless entertainment options

Stream shows, movies, games and more with the TV’s built-in Wi-Fi and integrated apps. LED TVs perform well in all lighting conditions

They also deliver plasma-like deep blacks and rich colors. Motion Rate 240

Enjoy great motion clarity during fast-action moments. Advanced TV sound

Two 10W speakers. 4 HDMI inputs for the best home theater connection

High-speed HDMI delivers picture and digital surround sound in one convenient cable. HDMI cable not included. 2 USB inputs

Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or other USB device. Manage the viewing experience for your kids

The built-in V-chip lets you block content based on program ratings and check ratings of unfamiliar programs.

Samsung – 65″ Class – 8 Series – 4K UHD TV: $599.99 (save $300)

Samsung – 50″ 7 Series – 4K UHD TV

Crystal Processor 4K

The ultrafast processor transforms everything you watch into stunning 4K. Crystal display

Experience crystal-clear colors that are fine-tuned to deliver a naturally crisp and vivid picture. Universal guide

Powerful AI technology recommends streaming and live TV content all in one simple onscreen guide. Boundless design

An ultra-thin bezel on all sides for a stunningly clean look. Clean Cable Solution®

Hides unsightly power cords and cables. OneRemote function

Automatically detects and controls all compatible connected devices and content. Game enhancer

The TV automatically adjusts settings to help games run smoothly. 4K Ultra HD (2160p resolution)

Enjoy breathtaking 4K movies and TV shows at 4x the resolution of Full HD, and upscale your current content to Ultra HD-level picture quality. HDR

Unveils shades of color you can’t find on HDTV. Smart TV powered by Tizen

Go beyond Smart TV with next-generation apps, super easy control, and a host of enhancements that elevate your TV-watching experience. Motion Rate 120

Enjoy smooth, crisp action even in the fastest scenes.

Samsung – 50″ 7 Series – 4K UHD TV: $329.99 (save $20)

IOGEAR – Wireless HDMI TV Connection Kit

Full HD capability

With support for Full HD resolutions up to 1080p at 60fps, wirelessly place your HDTV or HD projector anywhere up to 100 ft. from your video source without sacrificing picture and sound quality. Plug-N-Play

Comes with everything you need inside the box to get started quickly. No existing Wi-Fi network required

Setting up the kit is hassle-free and does not require a Wi-Fi network or complicated security configurations. 100 ft. wireless range

With a 100 ft. wireless range, this kit will work in open space living areas to deliver Full HD video and audio for your home or small business. Control source device remotely

Control your source A/V device directly from your TV. Just point your remote at the TV with the included IR blaster to control your devices.

IOGEAR – Wireless HDMI TV Connection Kit: $94.99 (save $45)

SanDisk – Ultra 1.024 TB Internal SATA Solid State Drive

1024GB storage capacity

Provides ample storage space for your music, movies and other files. SATA III interface

Offers simple connection to your computer. Data transfer rates up to 600 MBps

For quick response when updating files.

SanDisk – Ultra 1.024 TB Internal SATA Solid State Drive: $114.99 (save $25)

Insignia™ – TV Cabinet for Most TVs Up to 65″ – Espresso

Holds TVs up to 65″

With a maximum weight of 119.9 lbs. Espesso finish

Provides a stylish look. Flexible storage

2 drawers let you house various devices.

Insignia™ – TV Cabinet for Most TVs Up to 65″ – Espresso: $119.99 (save $80)