Netflix is adding a ton of content to its streaming service in July, but these are the ten best new movies and shows we think you should add to your queue this month.

The Umbrella Academy is one of the few Netflix original series returning for a new season.

If you missed The Last Dance when it was airing on ESPN earlier this year, you can now get caught up on the highly entertaining history of Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.

Three of the most interesting originals coming to Netflix this month are based on comic books. The most obvious is Umbrella Academy, which returns for its second season after a positive reception last February. There is also a new movie called The Old Guard starring Charlize Theron as one of four immortal warriors. Finally, we have Warrior Nun, and based on the name alone, it might be my most anticipated show of the year.

If comic book adaptations aren’t your thing, Netflix is also adding The Last Dance — a comprehensive documentary about Michael Jordan’s life and his six championships with the Chicago Bulls. Even if you aren’t a Michael Jordan fan or an NBA fan, I can’t recommend this documentary highly enough:

Airplane! | July 1st

Million Dollar Baby | July 1st

Unsolved Mysteries | July 1st The iconic series UNSOLVED MYSTERIES is back! Fusing signature elements from the original series with contemporary immersive, character-driven storytelling, the new episodes are rooted in the experiences of ordinary people who have lived the unthinkable — from the trauma of a loved one’s unexplained disappearance or horrific death, to the shock of a bizarre paranormal encounter. Alongside detectives and journalists, family members offer clues, present theories, and identify suspects, hoping one viewer holds the key to solving the mystery.

Warrior Nun | July 2nd After waking up in a morgue, an orphaned teen discovers she now possesses superpowers as the chosen Halo-Bearer for a secret sect of demon-hunting nuns.

Japan Sinks: 2020 | July 9th After catastrophic earthquakes devastate Japan, one family’s resolve is tested on a journey of survival through the sinking archipelago.

The Old Guard | July 10th Led by a warrior named Andy (Charlize Theron), a covert group of tight-knit mercenaries with a mysterious inability to die have fought to protect the mortal world for centuries. But when the team is recruited to take on an emergency mission and their extraordinary abilities are suddenly exposed, it’s up to Andy and Nile (Kiki Layne), the newest soldier to join their ranks, to help the group eliminate the threat of those who seek to replicate and monetize their power by any means necessary.

Cursed | July 17th Based on the New York Times bestselling book, Cursed is a re-imagination of the Arthurian legend, told through the eyes of Nimue, a young woman with a mysterious gift who is destined to become the powerful (and tragic) Lady of the Lake. After her mother’s death, she finds an unexpected partner in Arthur, a humble mercenary, in a quest to find Merlin and deliver an ancient sword. Over the course of her journey, Nimue will become a symbol of courage and rebellion against the terrifying Red Paladins, and their complicit King Uther. Cursed is a coming-of-age story whose themes are familiar to our own time: the obliteration of the natural world, religious terror, senseless war, and finding the courage to lead in the face of the impossible.

The Last Dance | July 19th

Spotlight | July 22nd

The Umbrella Academy: Season 2 | July 31st The super-powered Hargreeves siblings return for Season 2.



Now that you’ve seen the best, be sure to take a look at the rest — here’s the full list of everything being added to Netflix’s catalog this month, as well as everything that the service will be removing.