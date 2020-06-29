A new Best Buy sale popped up on Monday and it’s going to be the nationwide retail giant’s last big sale of the month.

There are several impressive deals to be found in Best Buy’s current sale, including a massive $700 discount on a popular robot vacuum.

Several of these great bargains are available for one day only on Monday, so be sure to check out this sale before the best deals disappear.

The BGR Deals team is doing a remarkable job on Monday of showing you all the best daily deals from around the web, as well as a few rare opportunities to load up on things like Purell hand sanitizer, Purell sanitizing wipes (now in stock for the first time in months!), and Lysol wipes in canisters of 35 or canisters of 80. Prices are inflated so only order them if you have a very urgent need, but these are all typically restricted to hospitals only so it’s a rare opportunity to stock up.

Highlights from the team’s roundup of daily deals include Amazon’s best-selling coronavirus face masks for $0.60 each, popular WCL KN95 face masks with even better protection for $3.15 apiece, Medex hand sanitizer that’s sold at places like Costco and CVS for $39.99 per 12-pack, large 3M face masks and small 3M face masks plus plenty of options for NIOSH-approved P95/P100 particulate filters, $8 off the iPhone of forehead thermometers, a new deeper discount on AirPods Pro, more affordable Tozo true wireless earbuds with wireless charging and over 28,000 5-star ratings for $31.99, a Ring Video Doorbell plus a free Echo Dot for only $79.99, a mechanical treadmill for $148.98, a top-rated folding exercise bike for just $169.99, a 50-inch 4K Fire TV for $329.99, a 1-day sale on XGIMI portable home theater projectors, an even crazier 1-day sale that slashes the WORX Landroid M robot lawnmower to its lowest price ever, and so much more.

If all those killer deals aren’t enough for you today, we’ve got one more big sale to tell you about. It’s happening over at Best Buy, where the nation’s top electronics retailer saved some of its hottest deals for the end of the month. Check out the full sale right here and you’ll find our picks for the 10 best deals down below.

bObsweep – PetHair Plus Robot Vacuum

Clean up after your dog or cat

Pet cleaning capability easily sucks up fur and other messes that come with pet ownership. Rechargeable battery

Provides up to 75 minutes of run time per full charge. Bagless technology

Saves time and energy with no bags to buy or replace. Dual-layer filter

Traps dirt, dust and other tiny particles. Automatic docking and recharging

After your floors are clean, the robot returns to the docking station to refuel. Side brush

Enables extended cleaning near walls and in tight areas. Main brush

Promotes enhanced performance. Gray color

Adds a sleek, stylish look.

bObsweep – PetHair Plus Robot Vacuum: $199.99 (save $700)

Amazon – Fire HD 8 10th Generation – 8″ – Tablet

Fast and responsive

Stream movies, watch videos, or play games with the enhanced Wi-Fi. Enjoy downloaded content all day with the 12-hour battery life. USB-C for easier charging when you need to power back up. Designed for entertainment

Enjoy your favorite movies, TV episodes, apps, eBooks, and songs-plus games you can play distraction-free in Game Mode. Stream and download videos from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and SHOWTIME or make video calls on apps like Zoom. Meet Alexa

Alexa connects you to the information, entertainment, and people who matter most – with just your voice. Ask to play videos and music, open apps, check the weather, call or message almost anyone, and much more. Amazon FreeTime

Allows to create child profiles to limit screen time, set educational goals, and manage content with easy-to-use parental controls. FreeTime is free on every Fire tablet – or subscribe to FreeTime Unlimited to access over 20,000 kid-friendly titles. Fire OS 7 operating system

Instantly access your favorite apps via the Amazon App Store. 8″ screen with 1280 x 800 resolution

Crisp, bright resolution for watching movies, surfing the web, reading books and more. 32GB internal storage plus microSD slot

Enjoy plenty of space for music, movies, photos and more. Expand your storage up to 1TB with a microSD card (sold separately). Quad-core processor

The right combination of fast performance and power efficiency. It allows rapid multitasking, delivers smooth response and unleashes stunning graphics. Dual HD cameras for photos and face-to-face chat

2 MP front and rear-facing cameras with 720p HD video recording.

Amazon – Fire HD 8 10th Generation – 8″ – Tablet: $59.99 (save $30)

Streamlabs – Wi-Fi Home Water Monitoring and Leak Detection System

Streamlabs smart home water monitor

Offers water usage tracking, submetering and sustainability, water conservation awareness as well as leak detection with real time alerts so you know about water problems before they turn into disasters. Easy to install and mount

Mounts to your main waterline in minutes. No pipe cutting is required and works Copper Schedule M & L, PEX and CPVC pipe types. Wi-Fi connection

Works directly with your home Wi-Fi network (no hub is required). Advanced ultrasonic technology

The monitor stays tuned to the pulse of your home’s water with Smart Alert Learning, delivering accurate usage data in real time based on your typical water usage. Remote home monitoring

24/7 real time whole-house monitoring with push notifications sent to your mobile device for early alert in case of leaks in your home. Everything you need to know about your home’s water

Data/Alerts include; Live low Flow Data, Slow and Major Leak Alerts, Freeze Alerts, Smart Alerts Learning, Leak Alert History as well as Comparative Usage Charts. Streamlabs app

Customize alerts to fit your water habits and adjust sensitivity while you’re away. The app lets you track usage by the hour and compare over time, helping your house become water-efficient. Integrates with Nest and Alexa

Measures and records data automatically and allows you to access it simply with the sound of your voice, so you can find out everything you need to know about your water from leaks to efficiency.

Streamlabs – Wi-Fi Home Water Monitoring and Leak Detection System: $139.99 (save $30)

Polaroid Originals – OneStep 2 VF Analog Instant Film Camera

Instantly produces photos

Works with i-Type and Polaroid 600 films. Optical-grade polycarbonate and acrylic coated lens with 106mm focal length

Provides focus zone from 23.6″. Vacuum discharge tube strobe flash

Helps take pictures in a variety of lighting conditions. Long-lasting rechargeable battery

Offers up to 60 days of operation without charging. Self-timer function

Lets you take group photos. Neck strap included

Ensures convenient shooting.

Polaroid Originals – OneStep 2 VF Analog Instant Film Camera: $59.99 (save $30)

Insignia™ – 4 ft. Multi-Color LED Tape Light

20 selectable colors for accent or ambient lighting

Reduces eye strain from TVs and monitors while enhancing image contrast. LED bulb technology

Designed to provide longer, more energy-efficient illumination. 4 ft. LED light strip

Can be easily cut to fit your needs. Multi-step dimmer adjustment

Allows you to control brightness. Self-adhesive backing

Attaches to TVs, cabinets or other spaces for quick, custom lighting. USB-powered design

Offers simple connection to most USB power sources, including PC, TV, and USB power adapters (not included).

Insignia™ – 4 ft. Multi-Color LED Tape Light: $19.99 (save $10)

Victor – High Rise Manual Single Monitor Standing Desk

Ergonomic design

Transform any sit-down desk into a sit or stand-up desk. Adjustable monitor arm

The tilt and swivel monitor arm allows custom placement. Large work surface

Easily place your keyboard, mouse, phone, and accessories all on one surface. Gas strut design

Easily raise or lower both the desk surface and computer monitor independently with the help of gas struts. Sturdy construction

Made from wood and durable laminate coating to provide years of use. Practical design

Lower the work surface flush with your desk to easily work when seated. Steel base

The heavy steel base prevents tipping.

Victor – High Rise Manual Single Monitor Standing Desk: $198.99 (save $160)

Victor – Manual Dual Monitor Standing Desk

High Rise manual Manual Dual Monitor Standing Desk

Allows you to transform any sit-down desk into a sitting or standing desk with ease. Holds up to two monitors up to 24″ wide and up to 11 lbs. each

Alternatively, holds a single monitor located in the middle of the bracket. Gas strut design

Easily raise or lower both the desk surface and computer monitor independently with the help of gas struts. Tilt and swivel monitor arm

Allows custom placement. Made of sturdy materials

The wood work surface with laminate coating offers years of use, and the sturdy steel base is designed to last. The steel base comes with a felt pad underneath to protect your desktop surface.

Victor – Manual Dual Monitor Standing Desk: $299.99 (save $120)

Cuisinart – Elements Utensils Set

Utensils set adds versatility to your kitchen

Get more done than ever before. Dishwasher-safe design

Makes cleaning fast and simple. 7-piece set

Includes slotted spoon, slotted turner, skimmer, pasta spoon, stainless steel tongs, silicone whisk and silicone spatula. Black and silver colors

Match your existing décor with these colors.

Cuisinart – Elements Utensils Set: $19.99 (save $30)

CHEFMAN – 12-Egg Electric Egg Cooker

Egg cooker

Enables quick preparation of hard-, soft-boiled, poached, or scrambled eggs. Cook from one to twelve eggs at a time

Designed for flexible cooking options. Powerful heating plate

Delivers up to 360W of heat for fast results. Removable egg tray

Makes it possible to cool eggs under running water after cooking. Steam vegetables

You can also steam a variety of vegetables. Built-in buzzer

Notifies you when the eggs are ready. Measuring cup with markings

Ensures the exact amount of water is used. Easy to clean

The included accessories have a dishwasher-safe design for fast cleaning.

CHEFMAN – 12-Egg Electric Egg Cooker: $19.99 (save $10)

Wahl – 2-in-1 Stainless Steel Lithium Pen Trimmer

Washable design simplifies cleanup

Conveniently rinse blades under running water. Three interchangeable heads

Let you choose a detail, reciprocating or rotary head for your solution to removing unwanted hair. Battery-powered

Shave or trim without cords getting in the way (requires one AAA battery). Protection cap

Shields the trimmer when it is not in use. Stainless steel design

Offers a clean, classic look and ensures durability.

Wahl – 2-in-1 Stainless Steel Lithium Pen Trimmer: $16.99 (save $3)