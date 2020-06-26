A new leak suggests the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will feature 120Hz displays.

The first iOS 14 developer beta features a new setting that allows users to limit their displays to 60 frames per second, which was previously only available on the iPad Pro with ProMotion.

Apple is expected to launch four new iPhone 12 models this fall, all with OLED displays.

This fall, Apple will launch at least four new iPhone models, all of which are expected to have OLED displays and 5G support. When the novel coronavirus outbreak was still spreading unchecked in Asia, there was some concern about whether or not Apple would be forced to delay its new phones by a few weeks or even a month or two, but the latest reports seem to suggest that Apple is once again on track to launch the iPhone 12 in September.

As has been customary in recent years, we believe we already know almost everything there is to know about all the features and specifications of the next iPhone, but leaks are still trickling out with surprising revelations about Apple’s first 5G devices. For example, on Friday morning, noted Samsung leaker Ice Universe tweeted that a reliable source claims the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will both feature 120Hz refresh rate displays.

Android phones with refresh rates above 60Hz are a dime a dozen nowadays, from the Galaxy S20 to the OnePlus 8 Pro to gaming phones like the Asus ROG Phone II and Razer Phone 2. Meanwhile, Apple has yet to experiment with higher refresh rates on its mobile devices, but Ice Universe has a pretty solid track record:

A reliable source, if there is no accident, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max have basically determined the maximum 120Hz refresh rate. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 26, 2020

Adding fuel to the fire, MacRumors points out that the first iOS 14 developer beta, which rolled out earlier this week after the WWDC 2020 keynote address, has a new accessibility setting under the Motion menu called “Limit Frame Rate” which lets iPhone users set the maximum frame rate on their displays to 60 frames per second. Recent iPad models, which are capable of 120Hz refresh rates, already have this setting, which seems to imply that Apple will bring the display upgrade to its phones in the near future as well, possibly as soon as this fall.

According to previous leaks, Apple will launch a 5.4-inch and a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 — both with aluminum frames and two cameras — as well as a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and a 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max — with stainless steel frames, 3 cameras, and LiDAR Scanners — this fall. Ice Universe’s reliable source says that only the latter two will feature 120Hz ProMotion displays, though all four will get a boost with OLED screens.

With at least two and a half months to go before Apple pulls back the curtain on the iPhone 12 series, there are sure to be plenty more leaks in store for us before the company has the chance to take the stage.