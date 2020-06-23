Image source: New Line Cinema
By Jacob Siegal
June 23rd, 2020 at 9:41 PM
  • HBO has revealed all of the new content that will be coming to HBO Max in July.
  • HBO Max Originals coming in July include documentary series Expecting Amy, adult animated comedy Close Enough, and multi- generational family docusoap House of Ho.
  • HBO Max is also adding a ton of movies, including Dumb and Dumber, Kill Bill, and Space Jam.

I’ve been making these lists for Netflix for a few years now, but I’ve never spent as much time copying and pasting as I did for this month’s list of HBO Max additions. There are dozens and dozens and dozens of movies and TV shows coming to HBO Max this month — so many that I’m just going to let you sort through them all.

Everything coming to HBO Max in July

Streaming July 1st:

  • Absolute Power, 1997
  • The Adventures of Pinocchio, 1996
  • The Amazing Panda Adventure, 1995
  • American Graffiti, 1973 (HBO)
  • American History X, 1998
  • Angels in the Outfield, 1951
  • Angus, 1995
  • August Rush, 2007
  • The Bachelor, 1999
  • Batman & Mr. Freeze: SubZero, 1998
  • Batman and Harley Quinn, 2017
  • Batman vs. Two-Face, 2017
  • The Batman vs. Dracula, 2005
  • Batman: Assault on Arkham, 2014
  • Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders, 2016
  • Batman: Under the Red Hood, 2010
  • Batman: Year One, 2011
  • Beautiful Creatures, 2013
  • Beerfest, 2006
  • The Big Year (Extended Version), 2011 (HBO)
  • Bishop’s Wife, The, 1947
  • Blade 2, 2002
  • Blade, 1998
  • Blade: Trinity, 2004
  • Blazing Saddles, 1974
  • Blood Work , 2002
  • Born to Be Wild, 1995
  • Boy Who Could Fly, The, 1989
  • Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason, 2004 (HBO)
  • Catch Me If You Can, 2002
  • Clara’s Heart, 1988
  • The Conjuring, 2013
  • Cop Out, 2010
  • Creepshow, 1982
  • Death Becomes Her, 1992 (HBO)
  • The Departed, 2006
  • Dirty Dozen, The, 1967
  • Dirty Harry, 1971
  • Doc Hollywood, 1991
  • Dolphin Tale, 2011
  • Dumb & Dumber, 1994
  • Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd, 2003
  • Enemy of the State, 1998 (HBO)
  • The English Patient, 1996 (HBO)
  • The Enforcer, 1976
  • The Exorcist, 1973
  • Fantastic Four, 2005 (Extended Version) (HBO)
  • Flags of Our Fathers, 2006 (HBO)
  • Flushed Away, 2006 (HBO)
  • Four Christmases, 2008
  • Fred Claus, 2007
  • Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home, 1995
  • Free Willy 3: The Rescue, 1997
  • Free Willy, 1993
  • Free Willy: Escape from Pirate’s Cove, 2010
  • Freedom Fighters: The Ray, 2017
  • The Gauntlet, 1977
  • Get Smart, 2008
  • Good Girls Get High, 2019
  • Green Lantern: Emerald Knights, 2011
  • Green Lantern: First Flight, 2009
  • Green Pastures, The, 1936
  • Grumpier Old Men, 1995
  • Grumpy Old Men, 1993
  • Guy Named Joe, A, 1943
  • Halwa, 2019 APAV Short (HBO)
  • Heartbreak Ridge, 1986
  • Horn Blows at Midnight, The, 1945
  • Horrible Bosses, 2011(Extended Version) (HBO)
  • In Secret, 2014 (HBO)
  • In Time, 2011 (HBO)
  • Inkheart, 2009
  • Innerspace, 1987 (HBO)
  • Insomnia, 2002
  • J. Edgar, 2011
  • Jack Frost, 1998
  • Jane Eyre, 2011 (HBO)
  • Jeepers Creepers 2, 2003 (HBO)
  • Jeepers Creepers, 2001 (HBO)
  • JLA Adventures: Trapped in Time, 2014
  • John Q, 2002 (HBO)
  • Journey to the Center of the Earth, 2008
  • Justice League vs. Teen Titans, 2016
  • Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths, 2010
  • Justice League: Doom, 2012
  • Justice League: Gods and Monsters, 2015
  • Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox, 2013
  • Justice League: The New Frontier, 2008
  • Justice League: Throne of Atlantis, 2015
  • Justice League: War, 2014
  • Kill Bill: Volume 1, 2003
  • Kill Bill: Volume 2, 2004
  • Kiss of the Dragon, 2001 (HBO)
  • Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life, 2003
  • Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, 2001
  • The Last Emperor, 1987 (HBO)
  • Last Knights, 2015 (HBO)
  • Last Samurai, The, 2003
  • Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: Justice League vs. Bizarro League, 2015
  • Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: The Flash, 2018
  • Lego DC Super Hero Girls: Super-Villain High, 2018
  • Lego Justice League: Cosmic Clash, 2016
  • Lego Justice League: Gotham City Breakout, 2016
  • The Letter, 2020 (HBO)
  • Life Is Beautiful, 1998 (HBO)
  • Little Big League, 1994
  • Little Manhattan, 2005 (HBO)
  • Little Nicky, 2000
  • The Longest Yard, 2005
  • Loser Leaves Town, 2020 (HBO)
  • Love Don’t Cost a Thing, 2003
  • Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior, 1983
  • Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome, 1985
  • Magnolia, 1999 (HBO)
  • Malibu’s Most Wanted, 2003
  • Mars Attacks, 1996
  • Megamind, 2010
  • Message In A Bottle, 1999
  • Michael, 1996
  • Mickey Blue Eyes, 1999
  • Money Talks, 1997
  • Monkey Trouble, 1994
  • Moonwalk With Me, 2019 APAV Short (HBO)
  • Mr. Nanny, 1993
  • Munich, 2005 (HBO)
  • Music and Lyrics, 2007
  • Nancy Drew, 2007
  • National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, 1989
  • National Lampoon’s European Vacation, 1985
  • National Lampoon’s Loaded Weapon, 1993
  • National Lampoon’s Vacation, 1983
  • Necessary Evil: The Super-Villains of DC Comics, (Documentary Premiere)
  • New Looney Tunes
  • Now and Then, 1995
  • Orphan, 2009
  • Osmosis Jones, 2001
  • Pee-wee’s Big Adventure, 1985
  • The Polar Express, 2004
  • Pop Star, 2005
  • Power, 1986
  • The Resurrection Of Gavin Stone, 2017 (HBO)
  • Rich and Famous, 1981
  • Right Stuff, The, 1983
  • Rumor Has It, 2005
  • Saving Private Ryan, 1998
  • Sesame Street Presents Follow That Bird, 1985
  • Showgirls, 1995 (HBO)
  • Something to Talk About, 1995
  • Space Jam, 1996
  • Spies Like Us, 1985
  • Star Trek, 2009
  • Stay, 2005 (HBO)
  • Sudden Impact, 1983
  • Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay, 2018
  • Superman II, 1981
  • Superman III, 1983
  • Superman IV: The Quest for Peace, 1987
  • Superman Returns, 2006
  • Superman: Brainiac Attacks, 2006
  • Superman: The Movie, 1978
  • Superman: Unbound, 2013
  • Sweet November, 2001
  • Take the Lead, 2006
  • Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny, 2006
  • Tequila Sunrise, 1988
  • The Talented Mr. Ripley, 1999 (HBO)
  • Thirteen Ghosts, 2001
  • Tightrope, 1984
  • Tom & Jerry: The Movie, 1993
  • The Towering Inferno, 1974 (HBO)
  • Troy, 2004
  • True Crime, 1999
  • Twelve Monkeys, 1995 (HBO)
  • Unforgiven, 1992
  • Vegas Vacation, 1997
  • Watchmen (movie), 2009
  • What’s Your Number?, 2011(Extended Version) (HBO)
  • Women, The, 2008
  • Wyatt Earp, 1994
  • Yogi Bear (Movie), 2010
  • Yours, Mine, and Ours, 2005
  • Zoetic, 2019 APAV Short (HBO)

Streaming July 3rd:

  • Los Futbolismos (Aka The Footballest), 2020 (HBO)

Streaming July 4th:

  • Midway, 2019 (HBO)

Streaming July 7th:

Streaming July 9th:

Streaming July 11th:

Streaming July 13th:

  • Foodie Love, Series Premiere (HBO)

Streaming July 14th:

  • Inuyasha, Season One
  • Showbiz Kids, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Streaming July 15th:

  • Smurfs, Season One

Streaming July 16th:

  • House of Ho, Series Premiere

Streaming July 17th:

  • Abuelos (Aka Grandpas), 2020 (HBO)

Streaming July 18th:

  • Harriet, 2019 (HBO)

Streaming July 21st:

Streaming July 23:

Streaming July 24:

Streaming July 25th:

  • Motherless Brooklyn, 2019 (HBO)

Streaming July 28th:

  • Aldnoah.Zero, Season One
  • Mob Psycho 100, Season One
  • Stockton On My Mind, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Streaming July 30th:

  • The Dog House – UK Edition, Season 1
  • Frayed, Series Premiere

Streaming July 31st:

  • Los Lobos, 2020 (HBO)

Everything leaving HBO Max in July

Leaving July 5th:

Leaving July 7th:

  • The Defiant Ones (HBO)

Leaving July 30th:

  • Blindspotting, 2018

Leaving July 31st:

Jacob started covering video games and technology in college as a hobby, but it quickly became clear to him that this was what he wanted to do for a living. He currently resides in New York writing for BGR. His previously published work can be found on TechHive, VentureBeat and Game Rant.