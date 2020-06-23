- HBO has revealed all of the new content that will be coming to HBO Max in July.
- HBO Max Originals coming in July include documentary series Expecting Amy, adult animated comedy Close Enough, and multi- generational family docusoap House of Ho.
- HBO Max is also adding a ton of movies, including Dumb and Dumber, Kill Bill, and Space Jam.
I’ve been making these lists for Netflix for a few years now, but I’ve never spent as much time copying and pasting as I did for this month’s list of HBO Max additions. There are dozens and dozens and dozens of movies and TV shows coming to HBO Max this month — so many that I’m just going to let you sort through them all.
Don't Miss: Today’s top deals: 3M N95 face masks, Purell in stock, Clorox wipes, $24 Roku player, Samsung QLED TVs, more
Everything coming to HBO Max in July
Streaming July 1st:
- Absolute Power, 1997
- The Adventures of Pinocchio, 1996
- The Amazing Panda Adventure, 1995
- American Graffiti, 1973 (HBO)
- American History X, 1998
- Angels in the Outfield, 1951
- Angus, 1995
- August Rush, 2007
- The Bachelor, 1999
- Batman & Mr. Freeze: SubZero, 1998
- Batman and Harley Quinn, 2017
- Batman vs. Two-Face, 2017
- The Batman vs. Dracula, 2005
- Batman: Assault on Arkham, 2014
- Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders, 2016
- Batman: Under the Red Hood, 2010
- Batman: Year One, 2011
- Beautiful Creatures, 2013
- Beerfest, 2006
- The Big Year (Extended Version), 2011 (HBO)
- Bishop’s Wife, The, 1947
- Blade 2, 2002
- Blade, 1998
- Blade: Trinity, 2004
- Blazing Saddles, 1974
- Blood Work , 2002
- Born to Be Wild, 1995
- Boy Who Could Fly, The, 1989
- Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason, 2004 (HBO)
- Catch Me If You Can, 2002
- Clara’s Heart, 1988
- The Conjuring, 2013
- Cop Out, 2010
- Creepshow, 1982
- Death Becomes Her, 1992 (HBO)
- The Departed, 2006
- Dirty Dozen, The, 1967
- Dirty Harry, 1971
- Doc Hollywood, 1991
- Dolphin Tale, 2011
- Dumb & Dumber, 1994
- Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd, 2003
- Enemy of the State, 1998 (HBO)
- The English Patient, 1996 (HBO)
- The Enforcer, 1976
- The Exorcist, 1973
- Fantastic Four, 2005 (Extended Version) (HBO)
- Flags of Our Fathers, 2006 (HBO)
- Flushed Away, 2006 (HBO)
- Four Christmases, 2008
- Fred Claus, 2007
- Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home, 1995
- Free Willy 3: The Rescue, 1997
- Free Willy, 1993
- Free Willy: Escape from Pirate’s Cove, 2010
- Freedom Fighters: The Ray, 2017
- The Gauntlet, 1977
- Get Smart, 2008
- Good Girls Get High, 2019
- Green Lantern: Emerald Knights, 2011
- Green Lantern: First Flight, 2009
- Green Pastures, The, 1936
- Grumpier Old Men, 1995
- Grumpy Old Men, 1993
- Guy Named Joe, A, 1943
- Halwa, 2019 APAV Short (HBO)
- Heartbreak Ridge, 1986
- Horn Blows at Midnight, The, 1945
- Horrible Bosses, 2011(Extended Version) (HBO)
- In Secret, 2014 (HBO)
- In Time, 2011 (HBO)
- Inkheart, 2009
- Innerspace, 1987 (HBO)
- Insomnia, 2002
- J. Edgar, 2011
- Jack Frost, 1998
- Jane Eyre, 2011 (HBO)
- Jeepers Creepers 2, 2003 (HBO)
- Jeepers Creepers, 2001 (HBO)
- JLA Adventures: Trapped in Time, 2014
- John Q, 2002 (HBO)
- Journey to the Center of the Earth, 2008
- Justice League vs. Teen Titans, 2016
- Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths, 2010
- Justice League: Doom, 2012
- Justice League: Gods and Monsters, 2015
- Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox, 2013
- Justice League: The New Frontier, 2008
- Justice League: Throne of Atlantis, 2015
- Justice League: War, 2014
- Kill Bill: Volume 1, 2003
- Kill Bill: Volume 2, 2004
- Kiss of the Dragon, 2001 (HBO)
- Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life, 2003
- Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, 2001
- The Last Emperor, 1987 (HBO)
- Last Knights, 2015 (HBO)
- Last Samurai, The, 2003
- Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: Justice League vs. Bizarro League, 2015
- Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: The Flash, 2018
- Lego DC Super Hero Girls: Super-Villain High, 2018
- Lego Justice League: Cosmic Clash, 2016
- Lego Justice League: Gotham City Breakout, 2016
- The Letter, 2020 (HBO)
- Life Is Beautiful, 1998 (HBO)
- Little Big League, 1994
- Little Manhattan, 2005 (HBO)
- Little Nicky, 2000
- The Longest Yard, 2005
- Loser Leaves Town, 2020 (HBO)
- Love Don’t Cost a Thing, 2003
- Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior, 1983
- Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome, 1985
- Magnolia, 1999 (HBO)
- Malibu’s Most Wanted, 2003
- Mars Attacks, 1996
- Megamind, 2010
- Message In A Bottle, 1999
- Michael, 1996
- Mickey Blue Eyes, 1999
- Money Talks, 1997
- Monkey Trouble, 1994
- Moonwalk With Me, 2019 APAV Short (HBO)
- Mr. Nanny, 1993
- Munich, 2005 (HBO)
- Music and Lyrics, 2007
- Nancy Drew, 2007
- National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, 1989
- National Lampoon’s European Vacation, 1985
- National Lampoon’s Loaded Weapon, 1993
- National Lampoon’s Vacation, 1983
- Necessary Evil: The Super-Villains of DC Comics, (Documentary Premiere)
- New Looney Tunes
- Now and Then, 1995
- Orphan, 2009
- Osmosis Jones, 2001
- Pee-wee’s Big Adventure, 1985
- The Polar Express, 2004
- Pop Star, 2005
- Power, 1986
- The Resurrection Of Gavin Stone, 2017 (HBO)
- Rich and Famous, 1981
- Right Stuff, The, 1983
- Rumor Has It, 2005
- Saving Private Ryan, 1998
- Sesame Street Presents Follow That Bird, 1985
- Showgirls, 1995 (HBO)
- Something to Talk About, 1995
- Space Jam, 1996
- Spies Like Us, 1985
- Star Trek, 2009
- Stay, 2005 (HBO)
- Sudden Impact, 1983
- Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay, 2018
- Superman II, 1981
- Superman III, 1983
- Superman IV: The Quest for Peace, 1987
- Superman Returns, 2006
- Superman: Brainiac Attacks, 2006
- Superman: The Movie, 1978
- Superman: Unbound, 2013
- Sweet November, 2001
- Take the Lead, 2006
- Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny, 2006
- Tequila Sunrise, 1988
- The Talented Mr. Ripley, 1999 (HBO)
- Thirteen Ghosts, 2001
- Tightrope, 1984
- Tom & Jerry: The Movie, 1993
- The Towering Inferno, 1974 (HBO)
- Troy, 2004
- True Crime, 1999
- Twelve Monkeys, 1995 (HBO)
- Unforgiven, 1992
- Vegas Vacation, 1997
- Watchmen (movie), 2009
- What’s Your Number?, 2011(Extended Version) (HBO)
- Women, The, 2008
- Wyatt Earp, 1994
- Yogi Bear (Movie), 2010
- Yours, Mine, and Ours, 2005
- Zoetic, 2019 APAV Short (HBO)
Streaming July 3rd:
- Los Futbolismos (Aka The Footballest), 2020 (HBO)
Streaming July 4th:
- Midway, 2019 (HBO)
Streaming July 7th:
- Blue Exorcist, Seasons 1 & 2
- Your Lie in April, Season One
- 91 Days, Season One
Streaming July 9th:
Streaming July 11th:
- Sesame Street, Season 50 Finale (HBO)
- Last Christmas, 2019 (HBO)
Streaming July 13th:
- Foodie Love, Series Premiere (HBO)
Streaming July 14th:
- Inuyasha, Season One
- Showbiz Kids, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Streaming July 15th:
- Smurfs, Season One
Streaming July 16th:
- House of Ho, Series Premiere
Streaming July 17th:
- Abuelos (Aka Grandpas), 2020 (HBO)
Streaming July 18th:
- Harriet, 2019 (HBO)
Streaming July 21st:
- Bungo Stray Dogs, Seasons 1-3
- Puella Magi Madoka Magica, Season One
Streaming July 23:
Streaming July 24:
- Room 104, Season 4 Premiere (HBO)
- La Gallina Turuleca (Aka Turu, The Wacky Hen), 2020 (HBO)
Streaming July 25th:
- Motherless Brooklyn, 2019 (HBO)
Streaming July 28th:
- Aldnoah.Zero, Season One
- Mob Psycho 100, Season One
- Stockton On My Mind, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Streaming July 30th:
- The Dog House – UK Edition, Season 1
- Frayed, Series Premiere
Streaming July 31st:
- Los Lobos, 2020 (HBO)
Everything leaving HBO Max in July
Leaving July 5th:
Leaving July 7th:
- The Defiant Ones (HBO)
Leaving July 30th:
- Blindspotting, 2018
Leaving July 31st:
- A Christmas Story, 1983
- Analyze This, 1999
- Aquamarine, 2006 (HBO)
- Blood Diamond, 2006
- Bowling For Columbine, 2002 (HBO)
- Boys Don’t Cry, 1999 (HBO)
- Casino Royale, 1967 (HBO)
- Casino Royale, 2006 (HBO)
- Crimson Peak, 2015 (HBO)
- Final Destination, 2000
- For Love Of The Game, 1999 (HBO)
- Friday the 13th, 2009
- Hairspray (Musical Remake), 2007
- Hairspray, 1988
- Happy Feet, 2006
- Intolerable Cruelty, 2003 (HBO)
- King Arthur (Director’s Cut), 2004 (HBO)
- Long Shot, 2019 (HBO)
- Look Away, 2019 (HBO)
- Mamartuile, 2018 (HBO)
- Man Of The House, 1995 (HBO)
- Mildred Pierce (1945), 1945
- Now, Voyager, 1942
- Once Upon A Crime, 1992 (HBO)
- Pet Semetary, 1989
- Presumed Innocent, 1990
- Pride and Prejudice, 1940
- The Polar Express, 2004
- Quantum Of Solace, 2008 (HBO)
- Recreo, 2019 (HBO)
- Rio, 2011 (HBO)
- Rock The Kasbah, 2015 (HBO)
- Season Of The Witch, 2011 (HBO)
- She’s Funny That Way, 2015 (HBO)
- The Goonies, 1985
- The Honeymooners, 2005 (HBO)
- The Island, 2005 (HBO)
- The Merchant Of Venice, 2004 (HBO)
- The Neverending Story, 1984
- The Predator, 2018 (HBO)
- The Sun Is Also A Star, 2019 (HBO)
- The Take, 2016 (HBO)
- TMNT, 2007
- When Harry Met Sally, 1989
- X-Men, 2000 (HBO)