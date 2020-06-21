Netflix is adding just 10 new shows, movies, and specials to its streaming library this week.

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga is the highlight of the week, starring Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams as Icelandic singers competing in the legendary competition.

Eric Andre’s comedy special should be just as insane as his Adult Swim show, if not more so.

I have no idea why Will Ferrell, Rachel McAdams, and Pierce Brosnan teamed up to be in a movie about Eurovision, but it’s coming to Netflix this week, and I’m not sure if I’m going to be able to stop myself from watching it. Athlete A, a documentary about the USA Gymnastics sex abuse scandal and the reporters who broke the story, should be riveting as well, and I can’t wait to see what Eric Andre did for his comedy special.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of June 21st, 2020:

Arrivals

Sunday, June 21st

Goldie

Monday, June 22nd

Dark Skies

Tuesday, June 23rd

Eric Andre: Legalize Everything — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL Comedian Eric Andre presents his very first Netflix original stand-up special. Taking the stage in New Orleans, Andre breaks the boundaries of comedy as he critiques the war on drugs, the war on sex, and the war on fart jokes!



Wednesday, June 24th

Athlete A — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Follow the Indianapolis Star reporters that broke the story about USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar’s abuse and hear from gymnasts like Maggie Nichols.

Crazy Delicious — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Using ingredients from a magical edible forest, amateur chefs must prepare inventive and delicious creations to impress three mighty food judges.

Nobody Knows I’m Here / Nadie sabe que estoy aquí — NETFLIX FILM Memo Garrido was a child artist in the Latin music industry in the early 90’s. Decades later, he lives in seclusion in southern Chile practically cut off from the world. The unexpected appearance of Marta changes his world forever and forces him to face the confusing incident that destroyed his career.



Friday, June 26th

Amar y vivir — NETFLIX ORIGINAL After returning home from the military, country boy Joaquín is blindsided by a tragedy that sends him to Bogotá, where he meets aspiring singer Irene.

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga — NETFLIX FILM Two small-town singers seize a chance to fulfill their dream of competing in the world’s biggest song contest. Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams star.

Home Game — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY From voodoo wrestling in the Congo to roller derby in Texas, this docuseries explores unusual and thrilling sports traditions around the world.

Straight Up

Departures

Monday, June 22nd

Tarzan

Tarzan 2

Wednesday, June 24th

Avengers: Infinity War

Saturday, June 27th

Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection

Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection

Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection

