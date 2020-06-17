Each month, we dig through Netflix’s ever-expanding catalog of content to come up with 10 movies and TV series that you might have missed.

For the month of June, we’ve got some terrific recommendations that include movies, entertaining shows you may have missed, and a limited series that has been getting rave reviews.

We’ve given you the complete rundown of original Netflix movies and TV shows set to premiere in June 2020. We’ve also focused solely on all the new Netflix original movies and movies from third-party studios set to hit Netflix’s content catalog this month, and there are 57 in total so there’s plenty to keep you busy. Of course, checking out all the new content coming to Netflix each month is only one way to find things to watch — there’s also plenty that you’ve likely missed just waiting to be discovered. After all, there are only so many hours in the day, even while many of us are sheltering in place because of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

We dug through Netflix’s catalog to come up with 10 movies and shows you might’ve missed that are definitely worth your time. Some are new and some are old. Some are Netflix originals and others are licensed from other studios. They’re all entertaining though, and you’ll find all of this month’s recommendations below along with trailers and links to start streaming.

The Umbrella Academy

Six young siblings are reunited after their father’s death, and they all have extraordinary powers. The first season of Netflix’s mind-bending original fantasy series was a big hit with viewers who did manage to catch it, but it didn’t have quite as much buzz as it deserved so there’s a good chance you missed it. As you saw in our sneak peek of new Netflix releases coming next month, season 2 of this fun show is set to debut on July 31srt. Definitely catch up on the first season before then.

Watch The Umbrella Academy

The Sinner

The Sinner isn’t a Netflix original, it’s actually a USA show. If you weren’t aware that there were any good original series on USA, you’re not alone. The Sinner isn’t just good though, it’s fantastic. The third season of this dark drama just wrapped up and it was just as thrilling and suspenseful as the first two. Season 3 isn’t yet available on Netflix, but the first two seasons are and they’re highly recommended. Each season follows a different mysterious crime and Bill Pullman plays the detective who is the common thread in easy season. While Matt Bomer did a great job as the antagonist in the new season, Jessica Biel was truly phenomenal in the first season, which was by far the best.

Watch The Sinner

Pete Davidson: Alive From New York

SNL star Pete Davidson is the talk of the town right now since his new movie The King Of Staten Island directed by Judd Apatow was released last week. Davidson also had a standup comedy special hit Netflix this past February, so check it out if you missed it.

Waco

Waco is a limited series that debuted on Paramount back in 2018, and it just arrived on Netflix recently. It explores the FBI and ATF’s raid on David Koresh’s Branch Davidian compound in Waco, Texas back in 1993. It stars Michael Shannon, Taylor Kitsch, Melissa Benoist, Julia Garner, John Leguizamo, and more, and it’s excellent.

Watch Waco

Ex Machina

Ex Machina is a pretty big movie online, but we still come across people all the time who haven’t seen it. This Alex Garland movie stars Alicia Vikander as a cyborg built by Garland-favorite Oscar Isaac, an eccentric tech billionaire. He invites one of his employees (Domhnall Gleeson) to his home to help administer the Turing test, and the story that ensues is enthralling. Garland’s first limited series Devs hit Hulu a few months ago. While it was visually stunning and the score was incredible, the show itself fizzled out a bit at the end. If you want to really see what Garland is capable of as a storyteller, Ex Machina is where you should start.

Watch Ex Machina

Unbelievable

There’s no question that Unbelievable is difficult to watch, but it’s a truly impressive telling of a story based on true events. A young teen reports to the police that she was sexually assaulted but then recants her accusations following pressure from detectives who don’t seem to believe her. The plot thickens when two female detectives investigating what appears to be a serial rapist look into the young girl’s case.

Watch Unbelievable

Marcella

For an Emmy-nominated show, Marcella really didn’t get the attention it deserved when it premiered back in 2017. It stars Anna Friel as a troubled former Metropolitan Police detective who is brought back on duty to help with a murder investigation that seems all too familiar. Season 3 was just released a few days ago, so it’s the perfect time to dive in.

Watch Marcella

Extraction

Written by Joe Russo. Directed by Sam Hargrave. Produced by Joe and Anthony Russo. Starring Chris Hemsworth. Need we say more? Extraction was just released a couple months ago and it’s easily one of Netflix’s best original action movies yet.

Watch Extraction

Jo Koy: In His Elements

Hilarious comedian Jo Koy is back with another special on Netflix, but there’s a big difference between this special and his last one: In His Elements was filmed live in Manila. On top of that, this show isn’t all about Koy. Instead, he shares the stage and the spotlight with other Filipino comedians, musicians, and performers. It’s a wild ride, and it’s available to stream right now.

Watch Jo Koy: In His Elements

Fun with Dick and Jane

Last but not least, Fun with Dick and Jane is an underrated Jim Carrey movie from 2005 where he plays a mid-level executive that gets a big promotion at his company only to learn that he has been positioned to take the fall for a huge scandal. Dick, played by Carrey, and his wife Jane (Téa Leoni) end up going on a crime spree to make ends meet after losing everything.

Watch Fun With Dick and Jane