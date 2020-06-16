The first Marvel TV shows featuring the same Avengers we see in theaters was supposed to launch this August.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier hasn’t finished shooting, however, and the limited TV series isn’t likely to launch on time, especially considering that Black Widow was delayed by six months to early November.

The Falcon production has “very little stuff” to shoot, according to Anthony Mackie.

A separate report says Marvel might start shooting in the Czech Republic in July or August, assuming the coronavirus pandemic allows it.

One of the many things the novel coronavirus ruined this year is the entertainment business.

First, entertainment venues were closed to enforce social distancing. You couldn’t go to see a new movie, a play, or any other show. At least we had at-home entertainment thanks to streaming services. Second, COVID-19 social distancing measures made it impossible for studios to work on upcoming movies and TV shows. Netflix said the pandemic will not affect its immediate future, as many of its 2020 releases were already shot.

Others were not so lucky, however, including Disney. The studio promised Disney+ subscribers a variety of new TV shows this year, including the first TV series starring the same Avengers you’re used to seeing on the big screen. Marvel’s MCU Phase 4 is comprised of six films and eight TV shows, three of which were set to launch this year. None of the TV series finished shooting before lockdown measures were enforced around the world. However, there’s hope that at least one could launch this year: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan will be reprising their MCU roles for this TV series. Falcon was supposed to launch in August, and the six-episode series will be the first piece of MCU content that will show us the world after Phase 4, including Falcon’s transition to being the new Captain America.

Falcon, however, was set to follow the release of Black Widow, which was going to hit theaters on May 1st. Black Widow is a prequel, with the action happening between Civil War and Infinity War. Still, Natasha’s actions in the movie are expected to have an impact on other Phase 4 content, quite possibly starting with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Black Widow is now expected to launch on November 6th, assuming the novel coronavirus pandemic allows it. If Falcon can’t be released on Disney+ until Black Widow is out, then we’ll have to wait until late 2020 to see it. And that’s only if Disney can finish up shooting and post-production by then.

Mackie told Jimmy Fallon last week that Falcon was not canceled (see the video at the end of this link), adding that there’s “very little stuff to do” to finish shooting:

I’m happy to say we are not cancelled. We are on hold. We’re going back hopefully sometime soon and finish it up, we have very little stuff to do. I’m very happy with it. We have a little more to go back to do. But everybody rest assured, it will come out. We’re not cancelled.

However, he offered no actual details about a possible release date for the TV show. He couldn’t leak it even if he wanted to, as these plans are probably very much in flux.

Separately, a casting agency from the Czech Republic confirmed that two American productions will resume in the country, per MCU Cosmic. One of them is Tag Team, which is the codename for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which is in talks to restart production in late July or early August.

Like other European nations, the Czech Republic is slowly returning to a sense of normalcy, and that may include allowing moviemakers to return to resume shooting on the projects that were interrupted a few months ago. Assuming the data is accurate, then Disney will still be shooting The Falcon and the Winter Soldier in August, so it’s unlikely the TV series will launch that month. Again, Disney may also want to save the series for after Black Widow.

This is all speculation, but Disney should announce more details about MCU’s Phase 4 in the near future.