President Trump is preparing to restart his live, in-person campaign rallies next week with an event in Tusla, Oklahoma.

Because the coronavirus pandemic is still continuing in the US, however, attendees will have to agree to a disclaimer when they register for the event that says they won’t hold campaign officials responsible if they catch the coronavirus at the rally.

To date, more than 2 million cases of the coronavirus have been identified in the US since the pandemic began.

President Trump is just a few days away from returning to one of his favorite places in the world — the campaign stump, at one of his rallies in front of a roaring crowd — and you can sign up now to attend his first post-pandemic rally that’s coming up on June 19 in Tulsa. If you do, though, drop your eyes down to the bottom of that sign-up page, right before you see the big red “Register” button.

There, you’ll see text that you are implicitly agreeing to when you complete your registration. That text reads as follows: “By clicking register below, you are acknowledging that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. By attending the Rally, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19 and agree not to hold Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.; BOK Center; ASM Global; or any of their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors, or volunteers liable for any illness or injury.”

You can’t necessarily tell from that fine print, but this language belies the confident posture that’s emanated from the White House in recent days about the coronavirus, the response to which has taken something of a backseat as the Trump administration has moved on to a greater interest in kickstarting the economy again after a few months of lockdowns. Yet even though experts warn the COVID-19 virus is still capable of extracting a frightening toll on the US (with one Harvard expert predicting another 100,000 US deaths by September), the Trump campaign is pressing full steam ahead with its plan to reintroduce live rallies — which will presumably pack thousands of people together in a relatively close area.

Tim Murtaugh, the Trump 2020 campaign communications director, told Fox News this week that the rallies will be “suitably safe” and that “The CDC guidelines are still in place whether you’re going to a rally or to a supermarket. People who have underlying conditions are advised to be very careful.”

Which is as good a reminder as any that the coronavirus numbers are still ticking upward around the US, and that a number of states around the country, in fact, are spiking again in terms of cases.

The latest stats out of Johns Hopkins University, as of Friday morning, show a little more than 2 million cases of the coronavirus having been identified in the US since the start of the pandemic. And in terms of the number of reported deaths in the US to-date from the virus, the university shows more than 113,000 of those.