On Wednesday, listings for the PS5 appeared on Amazon UK, all priced at £599.99 (~$750).

Amazon has now confirmed that these were dummy listings and that the price was an error.

Sony will hold its first big PS5 event on Thursday afternoon, but the price and the design of the console are not expected to be announced during the stream.

At long last, Sony will take the (virtual) stage on Thursday to show us what the PlayStation 5 can do. Other than a dry deep dive into the system architecture and a look at the DualSense controller, Sony has been all but silent about the PS5. That’s going to change this afternoon, but as Sony warned in the blog post announcing this event, this is one part of a series of PS5 updates, and there will be “much to share” in the coming weeks.

Next-gen games will be the focus of the event and based on several rumors and reports, we shouldn’t expect to see the design or learn the price of the console today. As such, it’s no surprise that the sudden appearance of listings for the PS5 on Amazon UK, all priced at £599.99 (~$750), caused a stir on Wednesday. Thankfully, Amazon has since confirmed to IGN that the listings were an error and aren’t representative of Sony’s plans.

Listings for 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB models of the PS5 were spotted on Amazon UK on Wednesday, all three of which were priced at £599.99. During its deep dive event earlier this year, Sony announced that the PS5 would ship with an 825GB SSD, but made no mention of multiple storage sizes. That’s not to say that there won’t be more than one PS5 model this fall, but it’s hard to imagine that any of these listings are accurate.

“This was an error,” an Amazon UK spokesperson told IGN when asked about the listings for the PS5, noting that the listing “was priced as a dummy product with a dummy price.”

Amazon often creates dummy listings like these ahead of product announcements, populating them with the correct information as soon as it becomes available. For comparison’s sake, the 1TB PS4 Pro currently retails for £349.00 on Amazon UK, and it’s hard to imagine Sony launching a new console that costs nearly twice as much in a few months. That said, the PS5 won’t be cheap, as a Bloomberg report earlier this year suggested that PS5 manufacturing costs may be as high as $450 per unit. If true, Sony will struggle to match the $399 launch price of the PS4.

Although we aren’t expecting to hear anything about the price of the PS5 at today’s Future of Gaming event, we really aren’t sure what Sony has in store, and there are sure to be at least a few surprises. The good news is that we won’t have to wait long to find out, as the event is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET.