Future Marvel movies will reportedly introduce another notable Avenger, a god that could possibly replace Thor in future Avengers lineups.

Hercules will appear in an upcoming Marvel Studios project “in the near future,” but it’s unclear whether it’ll be a movie or TV show.

Some rumors claimed The Eternals would feature the Roman god, and the movie could provide a good entrance for a superhero that could be explored further in other MCU properties.

Disney’s MCU took a serious hit from the coronavirus in what should have been a pivotal year for Marvel. Phase 4 was supposed to open in May with Black Widow and then continue with Eternals in November and the first MCU TV series for Disney+ later this year. Marvel had to delay and reshuffle the Phase 4 release schedule. All these Marvel stories are connected, as they’re part of a bigger storyline. Delaying one could alter the launch plans for others. While we wait to see how the pandemic evolves, at least we have Marvel rumors to keep us busy.

In the past few days, we heard from an insider that Sony and Disney will ink a new Spider-Man deal to keep Peter Parker in the MCU for a while longer. The same leaker said that Wolverine could appear soon, and that Shuri will be the one to craft armor for him. Separately, a different report says the Avengers might get another unexpected addition to the team, one that could compensate for the imminent departure of Thor.

The God of Thunder is one of the three original Avengers who hasn’t died or retired. And Chris Hemsworth will do at least one more MCU movie, Thor 4, though it could be his last. A different version of Thor’s brother will appear in the Loki limited TV series, which could run for one or two seasons on Disney+. But once these “gods” are removed from the MCU, we may need a different god to replace them.

That’s precisely what Hercules could do, and The Cinema Spot claims the Greek god will appear in an upcoming Marvel Studios project.

It’ll happen “in the near future,” but it’s unclear whether he’ll be a lead in his own story after Phase 4 or whether he’ll appear as a supporting character in one of the previously announced movies or shows. As we’ve told you a few times, Marvel will use Phase 4 to introduce plenty of new characters and villains. Marvel has to replenish the ranks of the Avengers and deliver a new storyline that can hopefully match or top The Infinity Saga.

Hercules comes from Olympus, and he has a nasty half-brother just like Thor — that’s Ares, of course. Moreover, Hercules is bisexual in the comics, a detail that could bring new relationship dynamics to the MCU. The Cinema Spot does note that he’s in a relationship with Wolverine in an alternate universe of the comics.

Some rumors claimed The Eternals would feature Hercules. The movie was supposed to premiere in November, but got pushed back to February 2021 because of the pandemic. We know from previous years that the action will span across millennia, and that’s really the only way to deliver an origin story for these superheroes. And that’s why seeing Hercules in The Eternals would make sense. This is all speculation at this point, though, as the report doesn’t provide additional details. We don’t even know who would play the hero.