Long before Marvel Studios was breaking box office records twice a year, Sony helped bring comic book movies into the mainstream with Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy. Although Sony has had plenty of superhero theatrical hits since Spider-Man 2 came out in 2004, few, if any, have had the same combination of critical and commercial appeal as the first two Spider-Man movies. So now, just over a decade later, it only makes sense that Spider-Man would come to the rescue once again, but this time, he wouldn’t be live-action, and he wouldn’t be Peter Parker.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse wasn’t the billion-dollar success story of other movies starring Marvel characters, but it was adored by fans and critics alike, tying Black Panther on Rotten Tomatoes, which is the highest-rated MCU movie to date. In November 2018, before Spider-Verse had even reached theaters, work on a sequel had already begun, and this week, production on Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 officially commenced.

Nick Kondo, lead animator at Sony Imageworks, revealed on Twitter that Tuesday was his first day on the job working on the sequel to Into the Spider-Verse. Originally slated to make its theatrical debut on April 8th, 2022, Sony has since pushed the release date back to October 7th, 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than two years out from launch (with plenty of time left for more delays), we don’t know much about the sequel yet, but we do know that Joaquim Dos Santos (Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Legend of Korra) has been tapped to direct, while Dave Callaham (Wonder Woman 1984) will write the script. Shameik Moore is expected to reprise his role as Miles Morales, along with Hailee Steinfeld as the voice of Gwen Stacy.

In an interview with Vanity Fair around the time of Spider-Verse’s release, Sony Pictures chief Amy Pascal announced that the sequel would be focused on “Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy—and will explore a romance between the two, a thread from [Phil Lord’s] original script that ultimately didn’t fit in Into the Spider-Verse.”

She also revealed that Spider-Verse 2 will serve as “a launching pad” for a Spider-Women spin-off film set to feature Gwen Stacy (Spider-Gwen), Cindy Moon (Silk), and Jessica Drew (Spider-Woman). For as many Spider-People as the original Spider-Verse introduced, there is a nearly endless supply of them still waiting to make their silver screen debuts. And now at least we know we’re one step closer to meeting them in the sequel.

