There are plenty of great deals to be found around the web today, but Best Buy’s big sale on Wednesday is home to some of the best bargains we’ve come across.

You’ll find plenty of discounts on Apple products including iPhones, 4K TVs, laptops, and more.

Here, we’ve rounded up our top 10 favorite deals available today at Best Buy.

Save up to $500 on iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max

Savings are deducted off the full total price of the phone and are reflected in either instant savings or in vendor bill credits, both of which will result in reduced monthly payments for the term of the agreement on your carrier account. Bill credits will be applied within 1–2 billing cycles and will end when the balance is paid, or the line is terminated or transferred. Savings promotion does not apply to one-time payment activation and may not be combinable with other credits, discounts and offers. Maximum savings listed may not be available for all phones and/or from all carriers. Carriers, devices and coverage (including 5G) not available in all markets. Requires credit approval, wireless service plan, qualifying phone and an installment billing agreement for the carrier’s required term. $0 down for well-qualified customers. For all others, down payment and other restrictions may apply. Monthly phone payments for term (20–30 months subject to carrier) at retail price. 0% APR. Sales tax (on total price) may be due at purchase. If you cancel wireless service, remaining balance on phone becomes due. Restocking fee and other charges may apply. Number of financed devices per account limitations may apply. Subject to carrier terms and conditions. Terms subject to change. Excludes prepaid and unlocked phones.

Buy an Apple Watch and save $50 on Powerbeats Pro

Powerbeats Pro headphones are built to revolutionize your workouts. There are zero wires to hold you back, and the adjustable, secure-fit earhooks are customizable for extended comfort and stability. A reinforced design for sweat and water resistance lets you take it to the next level.

Save $50 on Powerbeats Pro headphones when you buy an Apple Watch.

Save up to $200 on Apple 13″ MacBook Pro with Touch Bar

Tenth-generation quad-core Intel Core i5 processor Brilliant Retina display with True Tone technology Backlit Magic Keyboard Touch Bar and Touch ID Intel Iris Plus Graphics Ultrafast SSD Four Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C) ports Up to 10 hours of battery life* 802.11ac Wi-Fi Force Touch trackpad Available in space gray and silver The latest version of macOS Configurable processor, memory, and storage options are available.

Canon – EOS RP Mirrorless Camera with RF 24-105mm f/4-7.1 IS STM Lens

Highly versatile Canon RF 24-105mm f/4-7.1 IS STM lens

Offers photographers and filmmakers an ideal balance between performance, portability, and image quality. 26.2MP full-frame CMOS sensor delivers incredible detail

Create enlargements all the way up to poster-size prints, or crop to frame a perfect shot in glorious detail. ISO 100-40,000 (expandable to 102,400) for crisp, clear photos even in ultralow light

Enhances shooting in varied and fast-changing lighting situations, including extremely low light. Fast-action shots at up to 5 fps

The camera shoots up to 5 fps at full-resolution 26.2MP, so you capture it all, from heartwarming smiles to game-winning goals. Dual Pixel CMOS AF with 4,799 manually selectable AF points

Offers fast, smooth, and precise autofocus that stays locked onto your subject, even if it is in motion, for both photos and videos. Spectacular movies in 4K

4K video footage output via HDMI to an external recorder for perfect quality. Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity

Allows a number of functions from easy image transfer to remote shooting, adding GPS information to your photos, videos and more. Clear View LCD II vari-angle touch-screen LCD provides bright, clear, wide-angle view

Its extensive flexibility makes it easy to compose and shoot from virtually any angle, making selfies simple and enabling the LCD to fold away when not in use. DIGIC 8 image processor delivers blazing speed and performance

Ultrafast focusing and noise reduction at high ISOs. Preview shot before taking it with OLED color EVF

The bright, high-contrast viewfinder lets you see the results before you shoot and features 2,36 million dots for amazing resolution. E-TTL II (Evaluative Through-the-Lens) auto flash ensures proper illumination

A preflash precedes the main flash, allowing the camera to meter available light, adjusting illumination to obtain the correct exposure. HDMI Type-C output makes HDTV hookup effortless

Easily connect your camera to an HDTV for immediate movie playback. HDMI cable required and sold separately. Multiformat memory slot for storing or transferring data

Accepts SD, SDHC, SDXC formats. Memory cards not included.

Canon – EOS RP Mirrorless Camera with RF 24-105mm f/4-7.1 IS STM Lens: $999.99 (save $400)

Acer – Nitro 5 17.3″ Gaming Laptop

17.3″ Full HD display

The 1920 x 1080 resolution boasts impressive color and clarity. IPS technology for wide viewing angles. Energy-efficient LED backlight. 9th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-9300H mobile processor

Smart quad-core, eight-way processing performance. Intel Turbo Boost Technology delivers dynamic extra power when you need it, while increasing energy efficiency when you don’t. 8GB system memory for advanced multitasking

Substantial high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run your games and photo- and video-editing applications, as well as multiple programs and browser tabs all at once. Solid State Drive (PCI-e)

Save files fast and store more data. With massive amounts of storage and advanced communication power, PCI-e SSDs are great for major gaming applications, multiple servers, daily backups, and more. NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics

Backed by 4GB GDDR5 dedicated video memory for a fast, advanced GPU to fuel your games. Weighs 5.73 lbs. and measures 1.1″ thin

Prioritizes screen size without sacrificing portability, so you get lots of viewing space without the laptop being too hefty to move around. 4-cell lithium-ion battery. HDMI output expands your viewing options

Connect to an HDTV or high-def monitor to set up two screens side by side or just see more of the big picture. Wireless/Wired connectivity (WiFi 5 – 802.11 ac)

Connect to a Wireless-AC router for nearly 3x the speed, more capacity and wider coverage than Wireless-N. Backward-compatible with all other Wi-Fi networks and hotspots. Built-in HD webcam with two microphones

Makes it easy to video chat with family and friends or teleconference with colleagues over Skype or other popular applications. Backlit keyboard for easy typing in dim or dark locations

Touchpad with multigesture support. Additional port

Headphone/microphone combo jack.

Acer – Nitro 5 17.3″ Gaming Laptop: $749.99 (save $130)

Acer – Nitro 27″ IPS LED FHD FreeSync Monitor

Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution

High resolutions that deliver a solid gaming or video experience without undue strain on your graphics card. 1 ms response time

Delivers ultra-fast performance, minimizing lag and time-to-screen. 144 Hz refresh rate

Delivers powerful performance so that you can get the most out of your games and videos. 27″ antiglare LED monitor

Efficient screen type uses LEDs to provide precise backlighting to pixels. FreeSync Technology

Adaptive synchronization technology that matches the frame rate of the monitor to any compatible AMD graphics card. 2 HDMI and DisplayPort inputs

Allow you to set up DVD players and other AV sources for a clear, high quality audio and video signal. 4 USB 3.0 ports

Allow you to connect devices to the monitor, which then transfers the data to the computer. 178° horizontal and vertical viewing angles

Allow you to view the screen from a wide range of angles. 2-watt built-in speakers

Let you enjoy your favorite entertainment in stereo sound. 100,000,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio

Ensures images are crisp and clear with deep blacks and bright highlights. 400 cd/m² brightness

Produces bright images that can clearly be seen even in well-lit rooms.

Acer – Nitro 27″ IPS LED FHD FreeSync Monitor: $249.99 (save $50)

Samsung – 75″ Class – QLED Q80 Series – 4K UHD TV

Direct Full Array 12X*

Controlled backlights offer deeper contrast for richer blacks and brighter whites. Ultra viewing angle with anti-glare

Engineered to reduce glare and enhance color, providing a vibrant picture no matter where you sit. Quantum HDR 12X

Fine-tuned shades of cinematic color make details leap off the screen. Quantum processor 4K

This powerful processor uses deep learning AI to transform everything you watch into stunning 4K. Object tracking sound

Two top and bottom built-in TV speakers adjust the sound to follow the action. 100% color volume with Quantum Dot**

Produces over a billion shades of color that stay true-to-life even in bright scenes. 4K Ultra HD (2160p resolution)

Lets you watch breathtaking 4K movies and TV shows at 4x the resolution of Full HD and upscale your current content to Ultra HD-level picture quality. Watch high-dynamic-range (HDR) content on your TV

Enjoy HDR movies and TV shows in addition to all your current content with an HDR compatible 4K TV. Smart TV powered by Tizen

Go beyond Smart TV with next-generation apps, super easy control, and a host of enhancements that elevate your TV-watching experience. LED TV performs well in most lighting conditions

Delivers plasma-like deep blacks and rich colors. Motion Rate 240

Enjoy high-speed action with good motion clarity.

Samsung – 75″ Class – QLED Q80 Series – 4K UHD TV: $2,499.99 (save $300)

Hisense – 75″ Class – H8G Quantum Series – 4K UHD TV

ULED technology

To upgrade the performance of every pixel and create a picture that transforms your favorite entertainment into your ultra-new reality. Quantum Dot wide color gamut

Unlocks the power of over a billion color combinations perfectly expressed. Full Array local dimming zones

Up to 700-nits peak brightness across up to 90 local dimming zones ensures a superior HDR experience. Game mode

Improves input lag, so your commands from the controller are virtually instantaneous on the screen. 4K Ultra HD (2160p resolution)

Enjoy breathtaking 4K movies and TV shows at 4 times the resolution of Full HD, and upscale your current content to Ultra HD-level picture quality. Voice remote

Open or search for apps, control the volume and inputs, or search for your favorite TV shows and movies simply through the power of your voice. Google Assistant built-in

So tell your TV to turn on the lights, change the thermostat, add an item to your grocery list, or play the latest viral video. And with universal search, its never been easier to get recommendations with Android TV. Works with both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for voice control

Ask either voice assistant (device required) to help you play movies, TV shows and more. Plus, control other connected devices like lights and a thermostat for a better viewing experience. Dolby Vision HDR

Offers an incredible new vision for experiencing your favorite games, movies and shows by adding dramatic color, contrast and brightness to every second of every scene. 240 Motion Rate

Enjoy great motion clarity during fast-action moments. Dolby Atmos sound

Creates virtual surround sound for a crisp and immersive audio experience. Smart TV with access to streaming services for countless entertainment options

Stream shows, movies, games and more with the TV’s built-in Wi-Fi and integrated apps.

Hisense – 75″ Class – H8G Quantum Series – 4K UHD TV: $1,199.99 (save $300)

Microsoft – Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3 Month Membership [Digital]

Includes Xbox Live Gold and over 100 high-quality console and PC games Explore new games on day one – Gears 5, critically acclaimed indie titles, hits such as Metro Exodus and Monster Hunter: World Play together with friends on the advanced multiplayer network Get exclusive member deals and discounts, for example, up to 20% off the games in the Xbox Game Pass library and up to 10% off the related game add-ons and consumables* Compatible with Xbox One and Windows 10 PC

Microsoft – Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3 Month Membership [Digital]: $22.99 (save $22)

SanDisk – 256GB microSDXC Memory Card for Nintendo Switch

Compatible with most devices that support microSDXC cards

For wide-ranging use. 256GB storage capacity

Provides plenty of space for your photos, videos, documents, and other data. Up to 100MB/sec. read speed

Along with an up to 90MB/sec. write speed saves you time when transferring files. Rugged construction

Resists damage due to shock, water, X-rays and temperature.

SanDisk – 256GB microSDXC Memory Card for Nintendo Switch: $54.99 (save $45)

Image Source: Sandeep.Mishra/Shutterstock