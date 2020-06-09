The Galaxy S20+ is about to come in a very special edition version, as Samsung partnered with Korean pop group BTS to launch a BTS-branded purple handset, complete with a purple heart icon on the camera module.

Samsung will roll out matching purple Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition earphones that will hit stores in mid-July.

The Samsung-BTS devices will reportedly launch on July 9th to celebrate the band’s official A.R.M.Y. fandom.

The Galaxy S20 is easily one of the most exciting Androids of the year so far, but it also comes in with an expensive price tag. The handset starts at $999 before promos and discounts, which is $300 more expensive than the most affordable iPhone 11. As a result, Galaxy S20 sales failed to impress since mid-February when the phone launched. The novel coronavirus pandemic didn’t help with sales in the first quarter, and it’s unlikely things will change anytime soon. Samsung introduced various special offers to convince buyers to get one of the three Galaxy S20 flavors, including buy-back guarantees and a new smartphone subscription program. Still, tens of millions of people around the world lost their jobs once stricter social distancing measures were enforced, and sales in the smartphone sector will take some time to recover.

As with previous Galaxy S launches, Samsung is about to launch a brand new flavor of the phone that could tempt a particular subset of buyers. That’s just something Samsung does with its smartphone releases every year. A few months after launch, the newest Galaxy S gets a hot new color option, which isn’t widely available. This time around, the Galaxy S20+ makeover may give you the best reason to buy the phone: BTS.

Before we get started, I’ll remind you that the Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition will offer you the exact same set of specs as any Galaxy S20+ model. The only thing that changes is the color palette for the phone, as you can see in the press render below that was shared online early by long-time leaker Evan Blass.

The image shows a purple version of the Galaxy S20+ version, complete with the BTS logo on the back of the handset and on the wallpaper. Also interesting is the tiny purple heart painted inside the camera module. The phone should also feature a custom BTS theme that will feature purple icons.

That might not be enough to warrant the purchase of an expensive new Android phone in the year of the coronavirus. But the vast BTS fan base out there might disagree. In fact, the partnership with the famous Korean pop band might be exactly what Samsung needed to boost Galaxy S20 sales this year.

Things will get even better for BTS fans who will impulsively purchase the special edition handset, as they’ll also have the option of buying BTS-branded Galaxy Buds+. The wireless earphones come in a distinctive purple color option complete with the same BTS branding that the Galaxy S20 will get. The surface of one of the earbuds features a heart-shaped icon matching the one on the Galaxy S20+, while the other gets the BTS logo.

The Galaxy Buds+ BTS edition was listed on Samsung’s UAE website early, per SamMobile. However, you can’t purchase the wireless earbuds at this time.

The Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition will be unveiled on June 19th, the report notes. They will hit stores a few weeks later, on July 9th, to mark the seventh anniversary of the BTS A.R.M.Y., the official fandom of the group. The Buds will be available independently, or in a bundle with the special edition phone that’s also set to hit stores on the same day.

If you were going to buy any of these two products just because they’re BTS-branded, then you might as well go for the bundle. It’ll probably get you a better overall deal.

That said, pricing details aren’t available for either BTS Edition device. But they shouldn’t be too crazy, considering we’re still amid the pandemic, and Samsung is clearly fighting for Galaxy S20 sales.

Sadly, it’s unclear at this time what markets will get the Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition and the Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition outside Korea and UAE.

Samsung's Galaxy S20 series phones on a table. Image Source: Framesira/Shutterstock