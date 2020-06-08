Even though we learned that some 159 million payments have already been processed by the IRS in its latest stimulus check update, there are still plenty of Americans eligible to receive this benefit and who may not realize it.

The IRS has created a “Non-Filers tool” so that low-income and no-income people, as well as the homeless, can receive a coronavirus stimulus payment.

As long as potential recipients sign up there by October 15th, the IRS is promising they’ll receive a check by the end of 2020.

Although the latest coronavirus stimulus check update from the IRS made clear that most Americans who are eligible to receive the relief payment should have received their check by now, either by mail or as a direct deposit, a new deadline is coming up to be aware of. It applies to a small but specific group of recipients, encompassing people with low or no incomes, as well as the homeless — all of whom are nonetheless eligible to receive a stimulus check as part of the federal government’s emergency relief approved in response to the pandemic that’s killed more than 110,000 people in the US and thrown tens of millions out of work.

According to the IRS, some 159 million stimulus payments have now been processed. That number includes payments to low-income people who don’t make enough money to file taxes, but the federal government also thinks there are many more such people who remain eligible for the coronavirus stimulus checks. Checks that, as a reminder, provide up to $1,200 for individuals and $2,400 for married couples, as well as $500 for each eligible child.

To identify and get the payments distributed to this particular group of people, the IRS created a “Non-Filers tool” where, if you register by October 15th, you can get a stimulus check by the end of the year. Moreover, the earlier you do so, the faster your check will arrive.

The people who should use that to tool includes anyone whose income is less than $12,200 per year; married couples whose joint annual income is less than $24,400; and people who have no income to report. You can also use the Non-Filers tool to sign up to receive your stimulus check even if you’re homeless.

When you’re ready to sign up, you’ll need to provide information that includes your full name, date of birth, Social Security number, a bank account number (if you have one), and a driver’s license or state-issued ID — again, if you have one. The IRS last week announced it’s planning to launch a major outreach campaign to get the word out and hopefully reach low-income Americans who are eligible for this benefit and who may not realize it.

According to the tax agency, the Non-Filers tool will remain available through the summer and fall, and “many” eligible Americans who don’t have a tax filing obligation have already received a coronavirus stimulus payment. Again, the IRS’s message here is that if any of this applies to you, you should register as soon as possible. If you do so by October 15th, the IRS is guaranteeing that you’ll receive a stimulus check by the end of 2020.

Image Source: JIM LO SCALZO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock