The specs of the more affordable OnePlus Z phone have been leaked by two different sources, but they’re yet to be confirmed.

The cheaper OnePlus 8 version will supposedly be unveiled in mid-July and could be priced around $330 in India.

OnePlus is yet to announce launch plans for its upcoming affordable smartphone.

OnePlus unveiled two new smartphones a couple of months ago, but the OnePlus 8 series never got the rumored Lite version that should have been even cheaper than the base $699 OnePlus 8 model. However, there’s increased chatter that says the more affordable Lite model will be launched soon. The phone is referred to as OnePlus Z in leaks, and we recently told you the handset might sport the same processor as the Pixel 5. That’s the mid-range Snapdragon 765 that comes with a built-in 5G modem and will power a variety of more affordable Android devices this year. A purported OnePlus Z specs sheet has leaked, revealing more hardware details about the rumored OnePlus device. Separately, a survey from OnePlus lists an almost identical specs sheet, providing a suggested entry price for India.

A new leaker collective from India shared a screenshot that lists the OnePlus Z specs and its release date, before deleting it (via SlashLeaks).

It’s unclear why the information was removed, but the specs make a lot of sense for this particular type of device. If this leak is accurate, the OnePlus Z will feature a 6.5-inch hole-punch Samsung AMOLED display, Snapdragon 765G processor with 5G support, 8GB or 12GB of RAM, 128GB or 256GB of storage, 4,000 mAh battery with 30W fast wired charging, and Android 10.

On the camera side, the phone will offer a triple-lens camera system featuring a 48-megapixel primary lens, 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and 13-megapixel telephoto lens. A 16-megapixel selfie camera will punch through the display. The phone will supposedly launch on July 14th, according to the leak above.

The only missing OnePlus Z detail from the leaked spreadsheet is the price. But that’s the kind of detail that will inevitably emerge long before the phone hits stores. And we expect the OnePlus Z to be a much better deal than the upcoming Pixel 5.

The tweet may have been deleted, but the specs are in line with expectations for a more affordable variation of the OnePlus 8 when it comes to processor choice, RAM, and storage. We’d also expect OnePlus to use the same screen design for the OnePlus Z, and pack a triple-lens camera on the back. Fast wired charging should also be in the picture, as well as 5G support.

Separately, a survey from OnePLus that asked users how likely they’d be to buy a device rocking a phone featuring almost the same specs for 24,990 rupees ($331). The survey indicates the display would support a 90Hz refresh rate and feature a built-in fingerprint sensor. The battery would be slightly larger at 4,300 mAh, and the three camera sensors on the back will feature different resolutions.

A user got survey on Payback app with possibile Oneplus Z Specs@LeakerBabaIN pic.twitter.com/D2EFBkzV8I — LeakerBaba (@LeakerBabaIN) June 8, 2020

A well-known leaker said on Twitter that the leaked specs in the spreadsheet and survey are not correct, without providing corrections.

I'm sorry to say that but… the specs are not correct. https://t.co/W75ZysQFPj — Max J. (@MaxJmb) June 8, 2020

As for that rumored launch date, OnePLus CEO Pete Lau took to Twitter to announce that a “smarter TV” featuring a “smarter price” is coming to India on July 2nd.

It's official. We're making our premium smart TV experience more accessible to our Indian community. #SmarterTV pic.twitter.com/gc7WUcVIxJ — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) June 8, 2020

Should OnePlus host a press event in early July, then that’s where it could unveil the OnePlus Z. The mid-range handset will probably target India first, as well as other emerging markets. Android Central does report that the handset will be unveiled in India on July 10th, according to a “reliable source within the company.”

OnePlus 8 Pro smartphone.